Bars & Lounges
American

Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

429 Peace Portal Dr

Blaine, WA 98230

Order Again

Shares & Starters

Chicken Potstickers

$10.00

Six golden-fried crispy pot stickers filled with chicken and vegetable, drizzled with teriyaki glaze and topped with sesame seeds and chopped green onions. (For take-out, Teriyaki glaze served in a 2oz. container)

Peace Arch Prawns

$10.00

Five house-made beer battered large prawns deep-fried golden. Served with cocktail sauce.

Deep Fried Pickles w/ Cayenne Aioli

$10.00

Breaded, sliced dill pickles deep-fried golden. Served with our house-made aioli with a kick of cayenne.

Poutine Bowl

$12.00

Our poutine bowls are filled with our sidewinder seasoned fries, housemade chicken/bacon gravy, melted cheese curds. Topped with chopped green onion. (not available on entree orders) (For take-out, Gravy served hot on the side in a 4oz. container)

Side of Sidewinders

$8.00

Whether looking for more to add to your meal or to snack on, a tray of our sidewinder seasoned fries. $8 Add-On: Make your side order of sidewinders to garlic/parm fries. $3 extra

Fill'r Up! Plates

Fish & Chips Dinner

$17.00

2 pieces of our house-made beer battered (with our Gateway Pilsner) Wild Alaska cod, served with sidewinder seasoned fries, fresh coleslaw and our house-made tartar sauce.

Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Corn Aioli

$13.00

Slow roasted sliced brussel sprouts, mixed with whole kernel corn, chunks of bacon and topped with our house-made corn aioli. (For take-out, Corn aioli is served on the side in a 2oz. container)

Trash Can

$14.00

Crisp potato tots piled high, layered with a blend of melted cheese and choice of beef or chicken. Drizzled with green verde sauce and green onions. Served with salsa. ADD A SIDE OF GUACAMOLE FOR $2 (For take-out, Green Verde sauce is served on the side in a 2oz. container)

Salads & Greens

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Six fresh jumbo shrimps on top of shredded lettuce, radishes and green onions. Served with cocktail sauce.

Taco Salad

$15.00

A blend of mixed greens and shredded iceberg lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato, black olives, choice of chicken, ground beef or pulled pork. Topped with green onion. Served with crispy tortilla wedges, zesty ranch dressing and salsa.

House Greens

$7.00+

A combination of mixed greens, diced tomato radishes and red onion. Served your choice dressing on the side.

Cheeseburger Salad

$15.00

A blend of shredded iceberg and mixed greens, diced tomato, sliced dill pickles, green onion and shredded cheddar cheese. Drizzled with our housemade ‘secret burger’ dressing and topped with a grilled 8oz. burger patty with a melted cheese slice.

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Blend of chopped romaine hearts mixed with grated parmesan, caesar dressing, topped with seasoned croutons and served with a lemon wedge.

Hometown Burgers

The '1890' Single Burger

$15.50

An 8oz. chargrilled natural beef patty, with red onion, tomato, pickle, lettuce, our house-made ‘secret burger’ sauce and your choice of cheese on a brioche bun, comes with our sidewinder seasoned fries. [choice of cheddar, american, provolone or swiss]

Crispy Chicken Buger

$16.50

Our housemade panko/parmesan breaded chicken breast with swiss cheese, sliced red cabbage, lettuce, pickles, red onion, sriracha mayo on a brioche bun, comes with our sidewinder seasoned fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.50

A generous pile of our slow roasted pulled pork with bbq sauce, topped with coleslaw, garlic aioli spread on a brioche bun, comes with our sidewinder seasoned fries.

B.L.A.T. 'Bun-Wich'

$16.00

Full of freshness, this is a take on the BLT. We fill a brioche bun with FIVE large bacon strips, tomato, lettuce, avacado-guacomole spread with our garlic aioli, comes with our sidewinder seasoned fries.

'Plover' Fish Burger

$16.50

A generous portion of our house-made ‘beer battered’ cod, layered with american cheese, red onion, tomato, pickles, lettuce, our housemade tartar sauce on a brioche bun, comes with our sidewinder seasoned fries.

Veg'N'Veg Burger

$14.50

A deep-fried golden ‘california style’ veggie patty made with peas, zucchini, onion and carrot. Topped with a thick filling of red onion, tomato, pickle, lettuce, our housemade ‘secret burger’ sauce on a brioche bun, comes with our sidewinder seasoned fries.

Hearty Burgers

The Tower Burger

$18.00

TWO 8oz. chargrilled natural beef patties, (Yes that’s correct... 16oz. of beef!) with red onion, tomato, pickle, lettuce, our house-made ‘secret burger’, with your choice of cheese on a brioche bun, comes with our sidewinder seasoned fries. [choice of cheddar, american, provolone or swiss]

The PPB Burger

$18.00

A generous portion of our slow cooked Pulled Pork layered on top of an 8oz. natural Beef patty with provolone cheese, red onion, pickle and lettuce. Finished with a spread of our made in-house apple butter and house-made garlic aioli on a brioche bun, comes with our sidewinder seasoned fries.

Young'n Plates

1 Piece Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

1 piece of our battered cod. Served with coleslaw, tarter and sidewinder fries.

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Six breaded chicken nuggets. Served with sidewinder fries.

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Grilled beef patty with cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with sidewinder fries.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

We take our brioche bun flip it ‘inside out’ and grill cheese inside. Served with sidewinder fries.

Extra Sauces

Siracha Mayo

$0.25

Cayenne Aioli

$0.25

Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Burger Sauce

$0.25

Cocktail Sauce

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Balsamic Vin.

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Ceasar Dressing

$0.50

Bbq

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Dessert

Brownie & Cream

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer 20 beers on tap, as well as a variety of bottled and canned beers, wines, ciders and seltzers. We combine that with a delicious menu of upscale pub food with an international twist, and an atmosphere welcoming for the whole family! We hope to see you soon!

Website

Location

429 Peace Portal Dr, Blaine, WA 98230

Directions

