Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gateway Bagel Co.

review star

No reviews yet

3502 East Del Mar Boulevard

Laredo, TX 78041

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The New Yorker
The Brooklyn
The Soho

Breakfast Sandwiches

The New Yorker

The New Yorker

$7.00

Delicious scrambled eggs, American cheese, and thick-cut bacon on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.

The Texican

The Texican

$7.00

Savory Mexican chorizo, scrambled egg, and American cheese topped with our signature Gateway Green Sauce on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.

The Soho

The Soho

$7.00

Sliced Turkey, scrambled egg, American cheese, and creamy avocado on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.

The Big Poppa

The Big Poppa

$7.00

A fan favorite! Bacon, egg, and American cheese with plain cream cheese and roasted jalapenos on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.

The Brooklyn

The Brooklyn

$7.00

Classic breakfast sausage patty, topped with scrambled eggs and American cheese on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.

The Elvis

The Elvis

$7.00

"The King" would be proud. Bacon, peanut butter, jelly, and sliced bananas on your choice of bagel. Traditionally eaten on a sweet bagel.

The Astoria

The Astoria

$7.00

Scrambled egg, spinach, crumbled feta, onion, and diced tomato on your choice of bagel, wrap, or bowl.

Build Your Own (Base Price Includes Egg)

Build Your Own (Base Price Includes Egg)

$5.00

Make your own sandwich, base price includes an egg.

Bagel and Spreads

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.20
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.20
Poppy Bagel

Poppy Bagel

$2.20
Sesame Bagel

Sesame Bagel

$2.20
Multigrain Bagel

Multigrain Bagel

$2.20
Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$2.20Out of stock
French Toast Bagel

French Toast Bagel

$2.20
Cheddar Jalapeño Bagel

Cheddar Jalapeño Bagel

$2.35
Pumpkin Spice Bagel

Pumpkin Spice Bagel

$2.50
Apple Cinnamon Crumble Bagel

Apple Cinnamon Crumble Bagel

$2.75
Chocolate Chip Bagel

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$2.50

Bagels

Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$2.20
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$2.20
Poppy Bagel

Poppy Bagel

$2.20
Multigrain Bagel

Multigrain Bagel

$2.20
Blueberry Bagel

Blueberry Bagel

$2.20Out of stock
French Toast Bagel

French Toast Bagel

$2.20
Cheddar Jalapeño Bagel

Cheddar Jalapeño Bagel

$2.35
Chocolate Chip Bagel

Chocolate Chip Bagel

$2.50
Sesame

Sesame

$2.20
Pumpkin Spice Bagel

Pumpkin Spice Bagel

$2.50
Apple Cinnamon Crumble Bagel

Apple Cinnamon Crumble Bagel

$2.75

2 oz Spreads

Plain Cream Cheese (2 oz)

Plain Cream Cheese (2 oz)

$1.50
Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese (2 oz)

Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese (2 oz)

$1.50
Jalapeno Cream Cheese (2 oz)

Jalapeno Cream Cheese (2 oz)

$1.50
Ancho Blueberry Cream Cheese

Ancho Blueberry Cream Cheese

$1.65
Roasted Poblano Cream Cheese (2 oz)

Roasted Poblano Cream Cheese (2 oz)

$1.65
Nutella (2oz)

Nutella (2oz)

$1.65Out of stock
Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese (2 oz)

Apple Cinnamon Cream Cheese (2 oz)

$1.65
Maple Nut Cream Cheese (2 oz)

Maple Nut Cream Cheese (2 oz)

$1.50

Cold Drinks

Water

Water

$1.00
Sprite

Sprite

$1.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00
Coke

Coke

$1.00Out of stock

1/2 Dozen Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$10.00
8 oz Plain Cream Cheese

8 oz Plain Cream Cheese

$4.50
8 oz Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese

8 oz Garlic & Herb Cream Cheese

$5.50
8 oz Jalapeño Cream Cheese

8 oz Jalapeño Cream Cheese

$5.50Out of stock
8 oz Maple Nut Cream Cheese

8 oz Maple Nut Cream Cheese

$5.50
8 oz Ancho BlueBerry Cream Cheese

8 oz Ancho BlueBerry Cream Cheese

$6.50
8 oz Roasted Poblano Cream Cheese

8 oz Roasted Poblano Cream Cheese

$6.50

Super Cup

A healthy and hearty blend of kale, quinoa, cucumber, avocado, in a lemon vinaigrette. Perfect for an on-the-go health crunch!
Super Cup

Super Cup

$7.00Out of stock

A healthy and hearty blend of kale, quinoa, cucumber, avocado, in a lemon vinaigrette. Perfect for an on-the-go health crunch!

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gateway Bagel Co. is Laredo's first ever mobile bagel shop located at 3502 E Del Mar Blvd. We serve authentic New York City bagels, wraps, and bowls for breakfast or lunch. We're open Wednesday-Saturday 7am-1pm, with lunch starting at 11am. Sunday, we're breakfast only, 8am-12pm. Come and enjoy the true taste of authentic New York City bagels!

Location

3502 East Del Mar Boulevard, Laredo, TX 78041

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Madre - Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 615
3402 E Del Mar Boulevard Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Aroma De Café
orange starNo Reviews
3502 E Del Mar Blvd Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Scratch Sandwich Company
orange star4.4 • 932
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
La Finca Bruncheria & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1713 E Del Mar Blvd Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Loop 20
orange star4.3 • 615
7124 Bob Bullock Loop Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM
orange starNo Reviews
2413 Jacaman Rd. Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laredo

Pollo Feliz Express - San Dario
orange star4.7 • 969
3619 San Dario Ave Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Scratch Sandwich Company
orange star4.4 • 932
X1713 E DEL MAR BLVD Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Marla Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 839
5904 mcpherson rd, Laredo, TX 78041
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Saunders
orange star4.3 • 615
401 W Saunders Street Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Loop 20
orange star4.3 • 615
7124 Bob Bullock Loop Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Sushi Madre - Del Mar
orange star4.3 • 615
3402 E Del Mar Boulevard Laredo, TX 78045
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laredo
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston