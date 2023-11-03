Gateway Film Center 1550 N High St
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 am, 12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nonprofit cinema committed to supporting storytellers and amplifying the impact of their work in our community.
1550 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201
