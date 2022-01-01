  • Home
American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch

Gateway Grill Monroeville's Original Woodfired Grill 4251 Northern Pike Monroeville, PA, 15146 412 372 2977

3,050 Reviews

$$

4251 northern pike

Monroeville, PA 15146

Popular Items

WINGS
LARGE PIZZA
CHIX SALAD

BEVERAGES

APPETIZERS

WINGS

$11.00+

CHEESE STICKS

$10.00

CHIX FINGER

$10.00

LARGE FRIES

$6.75

LOADED FRIES

$8.50

ONION RINGS

$10.00

PEPPERONI BREAD

$11.25

POTATO SKINS

$10.00

RIB APP COMBO

$18.50

SEASONED FRIES

$6.75

ZUCCHINI STRIPS

$10.75

BURGERS

BACON BURGER

$13.25

BLEU BURGER

$13.25

CHEESE BURGER

$12.25

HAMBURGER

$11.25

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$13.50

MIGHTY BURGER

$17.50

PITTSBURGER

$13.50

SPICY BURGER

$13.25

WESTERN BURGER

$13.50

WORKS BURGER

$13.50

CALZONE

Small Calzone

$13.00

Large Calzone

$16.75

ENTRÉES

1/2 RACK

$18.75

FULL RACK

$28.00

CHIX BREAST DINNER

$20.95

CHUCK DINNER

$22.00

N.Y. STRIP

$25.00

T-BONE

$26.95

SALMON DINNER

$24.50

SHRIMP DINNER

$23.95

HOAGIES

CLASSIC PHILLY

$14.00

DELUXE CLASSIC

$14.75

1/2 CHIX HOAG

$9.50

1/2 DELUXE PHILLY

$10.25

1/2 SAUSAGE HOAG

$9.50

1/2 MEATBALL HOAG

$8.50

1/2 ITALIAN HOAG

$9.25

1/2 PHILLY

$9.50

1/2 TURKEY HOAG

$8.50

W-CHIX CHEESE

$13.75

W- DELUXE HOAG

$15.50

W- SAUSAGE HOAG

$14.00

W- MEATBALL HOAG

$12.50

W- ITALIAN HOAG

$14.75

W-PHILLY

$14.25

W- TURKEY HOAG

$13.50

PIZZA

MINI PIZZA

$13.00

SMALL PIZZA

$15.00

MED PIZZA

$17.00

LARGE PIZZA

$18.00

MED PITT PIZZA

$17.00

LARGE PITT PIZZA

$18.00

SALADS

SMALL SALAD

$6.50

LARGE SALAD

$8.50

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$14.25

BUFF CHIX SALAD

$14.50

CHIX SALAD

$14.50

SALAD PLATTER

$44.95

SALMON SALAD

$21.50

SHRIMP SALAD

$16.75

STEAK SALAD

$16.75

VEGGIE SALAD

$13.50

SANDWICH

BRISKET SAND

$12.50

BUFF WRAP

$12.00

CHICKEN WRAP

$12.00

CHIX SAND

$12.00

CHUCK SAND

$12.00

CUBAN

$12.50

FISH SAND

$14.75+

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

GYRO

$12.00

P/S CHIX SAND

$12.50

QUESADILLA

$10.00

REUBAN

$12.00

STEAK EGG WRAP

$12.75

TURKEY REUBAN

$12.00

TURKEY SAND

$12.00

SIDES

Add Fries

$3.25

Add Loaded Fry

$5.00

Add Onion Ring

$6.00

Apple Sauce

$3.25

B-Beans

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.25

Button Mush

$3.25

Cinnamon Roll

$4.50

Coleslaw

$3.25

Mashed Pot

$3.25

Rice Pilaf

$3.25

Small Salad

$6.50

Soup

Veggie Medley

$3.25

SOUPS

Soup Du Jour

$6.00+

Wedding Soup

$6.00+

Chili

$6.00+

Quart of Dressing

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Mt Dew

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Orange Juice-Large

$4.75

Orange Juice-Small

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Tomato Juice -Large

$5.00

Tomato Juice-Small

$3.00

Water

Pitcher of Soda

$7.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.25

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.25

Virgin Piña Colada

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Can of Redbull

$3.00

20oz Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Diet Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Iced Tea

$2.75

20oz Mt Dew

$2.75

20oz Lemonade

$2.75

20oz Orange Crush

$2.75

20oz Sierra Mist

$2.75

20oz Aquafina Water

$2.75

20oz Orange Juice

$3.00

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Mt Dew

$3.50

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.50

2 Liter Bag Of Ice

$2.25

BK SPECIALS

BK GYRO

$7.75

BURRITO

$10.75

BK SPICY SAND

$7.75

EGGS

TWO IT

$8.25

FOUR IT

$10.25

GRIDDLE MEAL

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$11.25

FRENCH TOAST

$11.25

PANCAKE

$11.25

KID'S MENU

Kid Cinnamon Roll

$7.75

KID EGGS

$7.75

KID FRENCH TOAST

$7.75

KID PANCAKE

$7.75

MAC'S-STYLE

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$14.00

HAM STEAK+EGG

$15.00

STEAK+EGG

$14.00

OMELETTE'S

CHEESE OMELETTE

$10.75

MEATY OMELETTE

$11.75

MYO OMELETTE

$11.75

SPICY OMELETTE

$11.75

WESTERN OMELETTE

$11.75

SANDWICH

BEC SAND

$8.95

HEC SAND

$8.95

SEC SAND

$8.95

STEAK+EGG SAND

$10.50

BURRITO

$10.75

SIDES

1 PATTY

$2.95

2 PATTY

$4.50

2 BACON

$2.95

2 LINKS

$2.95

4 LINKS

$4.50

4 BACON

$4.50

BAGEL

$3.00

BISCUIT

$3.00

COTTEGE CHEESE

$4.00

EGG ADD ON

$2.50

S-FRENCH TOAST

$8.00

FRESH FRUIT

$5.75

HAM SLICED

$2.95

HAM STEAK

$7.25

HASH BROWN

$3.00

HOME FRIES

$3.00

MUFFIN

$3.00

OATMEAL

$4.00

SIDE PANCAKE

$8.00

SIDE WAFFLE

$9.00

TOAST

$3.00

KIDS MENU

KID CHEESE STIX

$6.25

KID CHIX FINGERS

$6.25

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.25

KID HOT DOG

$6.25

HOMEMADE ICE CREAM

Chocolate

$4.00+

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Quart of Chocolate

$11.00

Quart of Strawberry

$10.00

Quart of Vanilla

$9.00

Seasonal Ice Cream

$11.00

Strawberry

$4.00+

Vanilla

$4.00+
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monroeville's Original Wood Fired Grill

4251 northern pike, Monroeville, PA 15146

