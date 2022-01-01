American
Seafood
Breakfast & Brunch
Gateway Grill Monroeville's Original Woodfired Grill 4251 Northern Pike Monroeville, PA, 15146 412 372 2977
3,050 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Monroeville's Original Wood Fired Grill
Location
4251 northern pike, Monroeville, PA 15146
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square - 607 S Braddock Ave
No Reviews
607 S Braddock Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Monroeville
Bella Luna Trattoria - 5060 William Penn Hwy
4.1 • 1,362
5060 William Penn Hwy Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurant
Grandslam Pizza - Monroeville
4.8 • 395
4376 Old William Penn Hwy Monroeville, PA 15146
View restaurant