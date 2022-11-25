Gateway To India Longwood

BIRYANI ( Dum)

Hyderabadi biryani, also known as Hyderabadi dum biryani, is a style of biryani from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and goat meat and cooked with the dum pukht method. Originating in the kitchens of the Nizam of Hyderabad, it combines elements of Hyderabadi and Mughlai cuisines.