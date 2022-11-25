Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Gateway To India Longwood

review star

No reviews yet

790 East SR 434

Longwood, FL 32750

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Massala
Garlic Naan
Chicken Makhani(Butter Chicken)

APPETIZERS

Starters are served with Mint (Pudina) & Tamarind (Imli) Chutneys
Aloo Tikki

$6.95

Chrispy potato patties seasoned with mild spices

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$8.95

Two Tikkia with chickpeas tossed with onion, tomato, sev, yogurt and chutneys

Batata Wada

$6.95

Mumbai snack, boiled potato with spices fried with lentil batter

Gateway Platter

$14.00

Assorted fried fritters,Samosa (turnover), pakoras, aloo tikki,onion bhaji, paneer pakoras and chicken tikka

Gateway Spinach Dip

$10.95

SSpinach cooked in a mild herbs, served with mozzarella cheese garlic flatbread

Grill Chicken Tikka ( Appetizer)

$10.95

Chicken grilled in tandoor with mild spice, onions, and bell pepper

Malai Methi Kebab

$15.95

Boneless Chicken cooked with mild spices

Grill Paneer Tikka

$15.95

Paneer Tikka is popular Indian appetizer made with cubes of paneer & veggies marinated with yogurt and spices

Lamb Samosa

$8.95Out of stock

Ground Lamb with peas with lite seasoning inside a crispy turnover (2)

Onion Bhajia

$8.95

Spiced Onion fritters, fried in chickpea batter

Paneer Pakoras

$12.95

Paneer cheese fried in chickpeas batter

Papad

$1.95

Lentil Crackers

Samosa Chaat

$8.95

Samosa with chickpeas tossed with onion, tomato, sev, yogurt and chutneys

Vegetable Pakoras

$6.95

Onion and vegetable nibbler fried in chickpea batter

Vegetable Platter

$12.95

Samosa, Batata vada, aloo tikki and pakoras

Vegetable Samosa

$6.95

Spiced potatoes and peas inside a crispy turnover.

CHICKEN ENTREES

Boneless (White Meat) Chicken serves with Long Grain Basmati Rice
Chicken Curry

$15.95

Boneless chicken breast and traditional turmeric based curry sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.

Chicken Jalfrezi

$15.95

Chicken cooked with mixed vegetables in mild curry sauce

Chicken Kadai (Buna)

$15.95

Bhuna Style, Cooked with fresh onion, tomato, and fresh bell pepper Served with steamed basmati rice.

Chicken Kashmiri

$17.95

Chicken cooked with cashew cream sauce and succulent pieces of pineapple. Served with steamed basmati rice.

Chicken Korma

$17.95

Cooked in a soothing cashew cream sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.

Chicken Madras

$15.95

Cooked in mustard seed, dry pepper, curry leaf, and spiced coconut curry. Served with steamed basmati rice.

Chicken Makhani(Butter Chicken)

$17.95

Chicken makhani. Chicken tikka, creamy tomato, and butter sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.

Chicken Saag (Spinach)

$15.95

Boneless chicken sauteed with fresh spinach and mild cream sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.

Chicken Tandoori (Dark Meat)

$15.95

On bone. Cooked in herbs and spiced lemon, then cooked over charcoal. Served with steamed basmati rice.

Chicken Tikka (Grill)

$17.95

Boneless Grill Chicken marinated with yogurt and grilled in clay oven. Served with steamed basmati rice.Non Saucy

Chicken Tikka Massala

$17.95

Signature Dish-Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with bellpepper and onion

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.95

Cooked with white vinegar, potato, herbs, and spice. Served with steamed basmati rice.

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$24.95

Tandoori chicken, kababs, shrimp, and salmon tikka. Served with steamed basmati rice

LAMB & GOAT ENTREES

Boneless Lamb serves with Long Grain Basmati Rice
Goat Curry (Bone In)

$19.95

Cooked with fresh onion, ginger, and garlic in a curry sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.

Goat Karahi (Bone In)

$19.95

Braised goat meat pieces cooked with fresh onion, tomato, bell pepper, fresh mint, ginger, garlic, cardamom, and cloves. Served with steamed basmati rice

Kheema Mutter(Ground Lamb)

$19.95

Ground Lamb cooked in mild curry sauce with green peas

Lamb Chops

$26.95

Lamb grill to perfection with mild herbs

Lamb Curry

$19.95

Cooked with fresh onion, ginger, and garlic in a curry sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice

Lamb Jalfrezi

$19.95

Lamb cooked with mixed vegetables in mild cury sauce

Lamb Kadai (Bhuna)

$19.95

Lamb cooked in onion, tomatoes, green pepper, ginger, and garlic. Served with steamed basmati rice

Lamb Korma

$19.95

Tender pieces of lamb cooked in a mild cashew sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice

Lamb Madras

$19.95

Tamil style lamb curry, cooked in coconut sauce flavored with curry leaves and mustard seeds. Served with steamed basmati rice

Lamb Mixed Grill

$24.95

Boti Kabab,Lamp Chops and Lamb Sheek Kabab

Lamb Rogan Josh

$19.95

Aromatic Kashmiri lamb dish brought by the Mughals. A combination of yogurt, ginger, and tomato with garam massala. Served with steamed basmati rice

Lamb Saag (Spinach)

$19.95

Braised boneless lamb, fresh spinach, and curry sauce with touch of yogurt. Served with steamed basmati rice

Lamb Sheek Kabab

$19.95

Minced Lamb with fresh herbs cooked on a skewer in charcoal

Lamb Tikka Massala

$19.95

Tender pieces of lamb, cooked in rich tomato, and cream sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice

Lamb Vindaloo

$19.95

Boneless lamb, potatoes, and onion-tomato-vinegar sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice

Goat Korma

$19.95

Goat Makhani

$19.95

Goat Madras

$19.95

Goat Vindaloo

$19.95

SHRIMP & FISH ENTREES

Selection of Salmon, Large Shrimp, Tilapia, Eggs
Prawns Tikka

$15.95

Large Shrimp grilled to perfection with mild spice!

Salmon (Fish) Tikka Massala

$19.95

Look out, this flavorful dish may rival your favorite Indian Spots. Made with curry powder, ginger, and turmeric, our masala marinade brings mild heat and earthiness to sweet, succulent salmon.

Seafood Mixed Grill

$24.95

Salmon, Large Shrimp cooked in the tandoor and serve with side belpepper and onions.

Shrimp Curry

$19.95

ndian Shrimp Curry made with tomato sauce and warm Indian spices ,you can enjoy any day of the week!

Shrimp Korma

$19.95

A cashew creamy sauce ( like coconut flavor) made with minimal ingredients simmers around tender shrimp makes for an incredible dinner. You’ll be surprised at how GOOD this is!

Shrimp Saag (Spinach)

$17.95

Bengali delicacy. People who love to eat Non – vegetarian food and people who love to explore food, mouthwatering spinach with large shrimp.

Shrimp Tikka Massala

$19.95

Look out, this flavorful dish may rival your favorite Indian takeout. Made with curry powder, ginger, and turmeric, our masala marinade brings mild heat and earthiness to sweet, succulent shrimp.

Tandoori Fish Tikka

$19.95

Tandoori actually means cooked in a special earth oven, salmon grill with mild ingredients

Tilapia (Fish) Curry

$15.95

Savory garam masala (a warm Indian spice blend), delicate Tilapia come together in this recipe to make a tasty curry.

Egg Curry

$15.95

BIRYANI ( Dum)

Hyderabadi biryani, also known as Hyderabadi dum biryani, is a style of biryani from Hyderabad, India made with basmati rice and goat meat and cooked with the dum pukht method. Originating in the kitchens of the Nizam of Hyderabad, it combines elements of Hyderabadi and Mughlai cuisines.
Chicken Biryani

$17.95

Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.

Egg Biryani

$15.95

Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.

Gateway Special Biryani

$22.00

Aromatic rice with Chicken, Lamb and Prawns cooked in fragrant rice.

Goat (Mutton) Biryani

$19.95

(Bone In) Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.

Lamb Biryani

$19.95

Boneless. Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.

Prawns Biryani

$20.95

Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.

Vegetable Biryani

$14.95

Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.

Fish (Tilapia) Biryani

$15.95

Salmon Biryani

$20.95

Gateway Chicken Tikka Biryani

$19.95

VEGETARIAN & VEGAN

Traditional North Indian dishes consisting of sautéed potatoes (aloo) or vegetables or paneer (homemade cheese) and green peas (matar) combined with tomato sauce or creamy sauces and numerous spices such as garlic, ginger, coriander, onion, and cumin. It is usually served piping hot as a main dish, accompanying roti or naan.
Aloo Gobhi (Vegan)

$13.95

[Vegan]Aloo Gobi is a rustic and satisfying dish that can be enjoyed as either a side or main entree.

Aloo Mutter (Vegan)

$13.95

[Vegan] A delicious Indian dish with potatoes and peas in a spiced tomato sauce.

Aloo Palak (Vegan)

$13.95

[Vegan]A super simple Indian style stir-fry where potatoes and spinach are cooked together with minimal spices

Channa Massala (Vegan)

$13.95

[Vegan]Chana masala is a delicious & flavorful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy.

Dal Makhani

$13.95

Is a classic Indian dish made with whole urad dal, rajma, butter and spices.

Malai Kofta

$16.95

An extremely popular and tasty north indian creamy curry made with aloo and paneer, aloo dumplings