Gateway To India Longwood
No reviews yet
790 East SR 434
Longwood, FL 32750
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
APPETIZERS
Aloo Tikki
Chrispy potato patties seasoned with mild spices
Aloo Tikki Chaat
Two Tikkia with chickpeas tossed with onion, tomato, sev, yogurt and chutneys
Batata Wada
Mumbai snack, boiled potato with spices fried with lentil batter
Gateway Platter
Assorted fried fritters,Samosa (turnover), pakoras, aloo tikki,onion bhaji, paneer pakoras and chicken tikka
Gateway Spinach Dip
SSpinach cooked in a mild herbs, served with mozzarella cheese garlic flatbread
Grill Chicken Tikka ( Appetizer)
Chicken grilled in tandoor with mild spice, onions, and bell pepper
Malai Methi Kebab
Boneless Chicken cooked with mild spices
Grill Paneer Tikka
Paneer Tikka is popular Indian appetizer made with cubes of paneer & veggies marinated with yogurt and spices
Lamb Samosa
Ground Lamb with peas with lite seasoning inside a crispy turnover (2)
Onion Bhajia
Spiced Onion fritters, fried in chickpea batter
Paneer Pakoras
Paneer cheese fried in chickpeas batter
Papad
Lentil Crackers
Samosa Chaat
Samosa with chickpeas tossed with onion, tomato, sev, yogurt and chutneys
Vegetable Pakoras
Onion and vegetable nibbler fried in chickpea batter
Vegetable Platter
Samosa, Batata vada, aloo tikki and pakoras
Vegetable Samosa
Spiced potatoes and peas inside a crispy turnover.
CHICKEN ENTREES
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken breast and traditional turmeric based curry sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Chicken Jalfrezi
Chicken cooked with mixed vegetables in mild curry sauce
Chicken Kadai (Buna)
Bhuna Style, Cooked with fresh onion, tomato, and fresh bell pepper Served with steamed basmati rice.
Chicken Kashmiri
Chicken cooked with cashew cream sauce and succulent pieces of pineapple. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Chicken Korma
Cooked in a soothing cashew cream sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Chicken Madras
Cooked in mustard seed, dry pepper, curry leaf, and spiced coconut curry. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Chicken Makhani(Butter Chicken)
Chicken makhani. Chicken tikka, creamy tomato, and butter sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Chicken Saag (Spinach)
Boneless chicken sauteed with fresh spinach and mild cream sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Chicken Tandoori (Dark Meat)
On bone. Cooked in herbs and spiced lemon, then cooked over charcoal. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Chicken Tikka (Grill)
Boneless Grill Chicken marinated with yogurt and grilled in clay oven. Served with steamed basmati rice.Non Saucy
Chicken Tikka Massala
Signature Dish-Boneless chicken in a creamy tomato sauce with bellpepper and onion
Chicken Vindaloo
Cooked with white vinegar, potato, herbs, and spice. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Tandoori Mixed Grill
Tandoori chicken, kababs, shrimp, and salmon tikka. Served with steamed basmati rice
LAMB & GOAT ENTREES
Goat Curry (Bone In)
Cooked with fresh onion, ginger, and garlic in a curry sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice.
Goat Karahi (Bone In)
Braised goat meat pieces cooked with fresh onion, tomato, bell pepper, fresh mint, ginger, garlic, cardamom, and cloves. Served with steamed basmati rice
Kheema Mutter(Ground Lamb)
Ground Lamb cooked in mild curry sauce with green peas
Lamb Chops
Lamb grill to perfection with mild herbs
Lamb Curry
Cooked with fresh onion, ginger, and garlic in a curry sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice
Lamb Jalfrezi
Lamb cooked with mixed vegetables in mild cury sauce
Lamb Kadai (Bhuna)
Lamb cooked in onion, tomatoes, green pepper, ginger, and garlic. Served with steamed basmati rice
Lamb Korma
Tender pieces of lamb cooked in a mild cashew sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice
Lamb Madras
Tamil style lamb curry, cooked in coconut sauce flavored with curry leaves and mustard seeds. Served with steamed basmati rice
Lamb Mixed Grill
Boti Kabab,Lamp Chops and Lamb Sheek Kabab
Lamb Rogan Josh
Aromatic Kashmiri lamb dish brought by the Mughals. A combination of yogurt, ginger, and tomato with garam massala. Served with steamed basmati rice
Lamb Saag (Spinach)
Braised boneless lamb, fresh spinach, and curry sauce with touch of yogurt. Served with steamed basmati rice
Lamb Sheek Kabab
Minced Lamb with fresh herbs cooked on a skewer in charcoal
Lamb Tikka Massala
Tender pieces of lamb, cooked in rich tomato, and cream sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice
Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless lamb, potatoes, and onion-tomato-vinegar sauce. Served with steamed basmati rice
Goat Korma
Goat Makhani
Goat Madras
Goat Vindaloo
SHRIMP & FISH ENTREES
Prawns Tikka
Large Shrimp grilled to perfection with mild spice!
Salmon (Fish) Tikka Massala
Look out, this flavorful dish may rival your favorite Indian Spots. Made with curry powder, ginger, and turmeric, our masala marinade brings mild heat and earthiness to sweet, succulent salmon.
Seafood Mixed Grill
Salmon, Large Shrimp cooked in the tandoor and serve with side belpepper and onions.
Shrimp Curry
ndian Shrimp Curry made with tomato sauce and warm Indian spices ,you can enjoy any day of the week!
Shrimp Korma
A cashew creamy sauce ( like coconut flavor) made with minimal ingredients simmers around tender shrimp makes for an incredible dinner. You’ll be surprised at how GOOD this is!
Shrimp Saag (Spinach)
Bengali delicacy. People who love to eat Non – vegetarian food and people who love to explore food, mouthwatering spinach with large shrimp.
Shrimp Tikka Massala
Look out, this flavorful dish may rival your favorite Indian takeout. Made with curry powder, ginger, and turmeric, our masala marinade brings mild heat and earthiness to sweet, succulent shrimp.
Tandoori Fish Tikka
Tandoori actually means cooked in a special earth oven, salmon grill with mild ingredients
Tilapia (Fish) Curry
Savory garam masala (a warm Indian spice blend), delicate Tilapia come together in this recipe to make a tasty curry.
Egg Curry
BIRYANI ( Dum)
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.
Egg Biryani
Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.
Gateway Special Biryani
Aromatic rice with Chicken, Lamb and Prawns cooked in fragrant rice.
Goat (Mutton) Biryani
(Bone In) Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.
Lamb Biryani
Boneless. Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.
Prawns Biryani
Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice is cooked with cinnamon, cloves, star anise, green cardamom, cumin, and black pepper, then baked with onions, raisins, cashews, and fresh mint. Giving rise to this fragrant rice dish. Served with raita.
Fish (Tilapia) Biryani
Salmon Biryani
Gateway Chicken Tikka Biryani
VEGETARIAN & VEGAN
Aloo Gobhi (Vegan)
[Vegan]Aloo Gobi is a rustic and satisfying dish that can be enjoyed as either a side or main entree.
Aloo Mutter (Vegan)
[Vegan] A delicious Indian dish with potatoes and peas in a spiced tomato sauce.
Aloo Palak (Vegan)
[Vegan]A super simple Indian style stir-fry where potatoes and spinach are cooked together with minimal spices
Channa Massala (Vegan)
[Vegan]Chana masala is a delicious & flavorful Indian curry made by cooking chickpeas in a spicy onion tomato masala gravy.
Dal Makhani
Is a classic Indian dish made with whole urad dal, rajma, butter and spices.
Malai Kofta
An extremely popular and tasty north indian creamy curry made with aloo and paneer, aloo dumplings