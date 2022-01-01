Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Wellesley Gateway (312)

review star

No reviews yet

93 Worcester Street

Wellesley, MA 02481

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

LUNCH

Lunch to be ordered by 10:30AM and picked up no earlier than at 12:00PM Daily.

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN B.L.T.

$6.99

GRILLED HAM & SWISS CHEESE ON MULTIGRAIN

$6.99
HARVEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

HARVEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$6.99

Cranberry Apple Chicken Salad with Lettuce and Tomato

ROAST BEEF WRAP

$6.99

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Spicy Mustard Lettuce and Tomato

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$6.99

Chopped Romaine, Homemade Croutons, Parmesan, and Grilled Chicken tossed with Caesar Dressing

HARVEST SALAD

$6.99

Baby Spinach with Roasted Red Beets, Sweet Potato, Feta Cheese, Dried Cranberries, and Walnuts with Balsamic Vinaigrette

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.79
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.79
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$1.69
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.09
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit312gateway@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

93 Worcester Street, Wellesley, MA 02481

Directions

Gallery
NexDine image
NexDine image

Similar restaurants in your area

NexDine - Crossroads Cafe (298)
orange starNo Reviews
100 Worcester Street Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Sun Life Coffee Bar (318)
orange starNo Reviews
100 Worcester St. Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
View restaurantnext
CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park
orange starNo Reviews
55 William Street Wellesley, MA 02481
View restaurantnext
Forklift Provisions (Family Style Meals by Forklift Catering)
orange starNo Reviews
301 Reservoir Street Needham Heights, MA 02494
View restaurantnext
Echo Bridge Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1068 Chestnut Street Newton, MA 02464
View restaurantnext
Spiga
orange star4.2 • 470
18 Highland Cir Needham Heights, MA 02494
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wellesley
Wellesley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Needham Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Needham
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston