Gateway Canteen

2570 Lake Haigler Dr

Fort Mill, SC 29715

Beer

Draught **ID Required** Selections may vary from menu.

Amor Artis (Crusin' in my 6.4 IPA)

Amor Artis (Crusin' in my 6.4 IPA)

$7.50
Catawba White Zombie

Catawba White Zombie

$6.50
Legal Remedy Good News Pale Ale

Legal Remedy Good News Pale Ale

$7.00
Legion Juicy J

Legion Juicy J

$7.00
Old Mecklenburg Copper

Old Mecklenburg Copper

$6.50
Prosecco on Draught

Prosecco on Draught

$7.50

Canned Beer **ID Required**

Amor Artis Fort Milsner

Amor Artis Fort Milsner

$7.00
Bed Of Nails Brown Ale

Bed Of Nails Brown Ale

$5.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$4.00
Bold Rock Apple Cider

Bold Rock Apple Cider

$5.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.00
Corona

Corona

$4.50
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$4.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$4.00
Non-Alcoholic Run Wild IPA

Non-Alcoholic Run Wild IPA

$6.00
Sugar Creek Blood Orange IPA

Sugar Creek Blood Orange IPA

$7.00
Sycamore Mountain Candy IPA

Sycamore Mountain Candy IPA

$7.50
White Claw - Black Cherry

White Claw - Black Cherry

$5.00

Wine

Red Wine Glass **Id Required**

Banfi Chianti

Banfi Chianti

$10.00
Canyon Road Cabernet

Canyon Road Cabernet

$6.50
Canyon Road Merlot

Canyon Road Merlot

$6.50

Daou Pessimist Red Blend

$15.00
Gouguenheim Malbec Reserve

Gouguenheim Malbec Reserve

$8.00
Klinker Brick Red Zinfandel

Klinker Brick Red Zinfandel

$12.00

Maddalena Merlot

$9.00
St Frances Cabernet

St Frances Cabernet

$14.00
Story Point Pinot Noir

Story Point Pinot Noir

$9.00

Red Wine Bottle **ID Required**

Banfi Chianti Bottle

Banfi Chianti Bottle

$40.00
Canyon Road Cabernet Bottle

Canyon Road Cabernet Bottle

$22.00
Canyon Road Merlot Bottle

Canyon Road Merlot Bottle

$22.00

Daou Pessimist Red Blend Bottle

$50.00
Gouguenheim Malbec Reserve Bottle

Gouguenheim Malbec Reserve Bottle

$30.00
Klinker Brick Red Zinfandel Bottle

Klinker Brick Red Zinfandel Bottle

$44.00

Maddalena Merlot Bottle

$30.00
St Frances Cabernet Bottle

St Frances Cabernet Bottle

$55.00
Story Point Pinot Noir Bottle

Story Point Pinot Noir Bottle

$34.00

White Wine Glass **ID Required**

Canyon Road Chardonnay

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$6.50
Canyon Road Moscato

Canyon Road Moscato

$6.50
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$6.50
Canyon Road White Zinfandel

Canyon Road White Zinfandel

$6.50
Capisaldo Moscato

Capisaldo Moscato

$8.00

Cote Mas Rose

$8.00

House Champagne

$7.00

Jadot Rose

$9.00

King Estate Pinot Gris

$11.00

Kunde Chardonnay

$13.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Prosecco (DRAUGHT)

$7.50

Talbott Chardonnay

$9.00

Mimosa (Champagne)

$7.00

Mimosa (Prosecco)

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$9.00

White Wine Bottle **ID Required**

Canyon Road Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Canyon Road Moscato Bottle

$22.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio Bottle

$22.00

Canyon Road White Zinfandel Bottle

$22.00

Capisaldo Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Cote Mas Rose Bottle

$30.00

House Champagne Bottle

$22.00

Jadot Rose Bottle

$34.00

King Estate Pinot Gris Bottle

$41.00

Kunde Chardonnay Bottle

$40.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$34.00

Talbott Chardonnay Bottle

$35.00

Wine Specials!! Glass **ID Required**

Banfi Belnero Toscano (Red Blend, Super Tuscan)

$9.00

Daou Cabernet Reserve

$14.00

Daou Pinot Noir

$9.00

Sassoregale Sangiovese

$15.00

St Supery Dollarhide Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Red Wine Specials Bottle ** ID Required**

SASSOREGALE - Sangiovese

$34.00

Daou - Cabarnet Reserve

$50.00

Dou - Pinot Noir

$34.00

White Wine Specials Bottle ** ID Required**

Dollar Hide - Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Beverages

Soda/Iced Tea

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00
Canned Water

Canned Water

$3.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
Bubbly (Assorted Flavors)

Bubbly (Assorted Flavors)

$2.00

Southern Basil Lemonade

$5.50

Coffee/Hot Tea

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Espresso

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00

Hot Tea **Seasonal Selections**

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$2.00

Smores Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Espresso Con Panna

$5.00

GC- Golden Milk

$6.25

Ice Cream

Orange Dream Bar

Orange Dream Bar

$2.00
Jolly Rancher Bomb Pop

Jolly Rancher Bomb Pop

$3.50
Classic Ice Cream Sandwich

Classic Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00
Nutt 'N Better Bar

Nutt 'N Better Bar

$3.00
Vanilla Crunch

Vanilla Crunch

$2.50
Klondike Cookies and Cream Sandwich

Klondike Cookies and Cream Sandwich

$3.50
Vanilla Sundae Cone

Vanilla Sundae Cone

$2.00
Mini Strawberry Shortcake Cone

Mini Strawberry Shortcake Cone

$2.00

Dog Ice Cream (For Dogs)

$3.00Out of stock

Grab and Go (Online)

Grab and Go Salads and Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.50

Power Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Shareables and Sides

Sea Salt Chips

Sea Salt Chips

$2.00
Salt and Vinegar Chips

Salt and Vinegar Chips

$2.00

Pork Skins

$3.00Out of stock
Plain K&M Rice Crispy Treat

Plain K&M Rice Crispy Treat

$5.00

House-baked Brownie

$2.00

House-baked Cookies (3 pack)

$3.00
M&M K&M Rice Crispy Treat

M&M K&M Rice Crispy Treat

$5.00
Oreo K&M Rice Crispy Treat

Oreo K&M Rice Crispy Treat

$5.00
Fruity Pebble Rice Crispy Treat

Fruity Pebble Rice Crispy Treat

$5.00
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Olli Snack Pack (Meat and Cheese)

$8.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Inside the Gateway on the Anne Springs Close Greenway. The Gateway Canteen provides a daily selection of sandwiches, salads, and other delectable offerings.

Location

2570 Lake Haigler Dr, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

