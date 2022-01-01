Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Gather Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

14675 Dallas Parkway

Ste 180

Dallas, TX 75254

Order Again

Popular Items

Greek Chopped Salad

FRESH BAKED

Bagel

$1.99

Banana Bread

$2.79

Brownie

$2.25

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Coffee Cake

$2.79

Cookie

$1.75

Danish

$2.99

Kolache

$2.32

Muffin

$2.79

Cupcake

$2.31

Mini-Loaf

$1.50

CC

$0.10

PinWheel

$2.25

Crack Bar

$2.79

Apple Fritter

$0.99

Cheesecake

$1.99

Black&White Cookie

$2.08

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Taco

$2.77

3 Gather Pancakes

$5.99

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.79

Cali

$8.49

CC

$0.10

Denver Omelete

$7.99

Gather American Breakfast

$7.99

Hash Bowl

$8.49

Migas

$8.79

Sausage Biscuit

$3.49

No Egg No Cheese

Tejas

$8.29

Turkey Wrap

$7.99

Ham & Cheese Omelete

$7.69

BREAKFAST SIDES

9 Grain Toast

$1.99

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Bacon-3 Slices

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.79

CC

$0.10

Croissant

$1.99

English muffin

$1.50

Jalapeno cheddar grits

$2.79

One egg

$1.29

One Pancake

$1.89

Sausage-2 patties

$2.99

Side dressing

$0.50

Sliced tomatoes

$1.00

Sourdough toast

$1.99

tortillas

$1.00

Two Eggs

$2.29

Potato No Veggies

$2.29

STARTERS

Charcuterie Plate

$5.29

Daily Soup

$5.00

Flatbread

$11.00

Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Loaded Steak Fries

$6.50

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Classic Cobb

$12.99

Greek Chopped Salad

$8.99

Maguire's Salad

$8.79

SW Cobb

$12.99

Texas Wedge with Chicken

$11.79

ENTREES

Cajun Chicken Penne

$11.99

Meatloaf

$13.99

Mediterranean Chicken

$13.99

Penne a la Fresca

$9.99

Cajun Penne no Chicken

$9.99

SANDWICHES

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Burger

$8.99

Caprese

$8.29

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Santorini Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Club

$9.99

Lunch Sides

Skinny Fries

$3.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato

$3.50

Side Greens

$3.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Maguires

$4.00

Tortilla Soup

$1.99

Soup of the day

$1.99

Ranch

$0.50

Sauce

$0.50

No side

Soup

Bowl Tortilla

$5.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

CC

$0.10

Chili

$6.00

Frito Pie

$8.50

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$1.84

Americano

$2.75+

Cappucino

$2.95+

Carmel Macchiato

$3.75+

Frappe

$3.85+

Latte

$2.95+

Mocha

$3.75+

White Mocha

$3.95+

Add flavor

$0.50

Add shot

$0.85

CC

$0.10

Hot Chocolate

$2.79+

Cold Brew

$3.25+

Double Espresso

$3.45

Flat White

$3.45

Gallon Coffee

$16.00

Pour Over

$3.10+

Shaken Espresso

$4.25+

Hot Tea

$1.25

Chai

$2.79+

BEVERAGES

Energy Drink

Water

16oz Soda

$1.49

20oz soda

$1.99

Fountain drink

$1.79

5-Hour Energy

$2.99

Arizona Iced Tea

$1.00

Bai

$2.49

can soda

$0.92

CC

$0.10

Coconut water

$1.49

Fountain Soda DINING ROOM

$2.49

Gallon Tea/Lemonade

$15.00

Gatorade

$1.99

House Iced Tea

$2.49

MexiCoke

$1.89

Milk

$2.09

Minute Maid

$2.29

Tumbler Refill

Vitamin Water

$2.49

Tropicana

$1.99

SMOOTHIES

ADD Ons

$0.75

Almond Milk

$0.50

CC

$0.10

Healthy Nut

$7.99

Make your Own

$5.00

Oat Milk

$0.50

Strawberry Banana

$6.99

Tropical

$7.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Our original location is back up and running!!!!! We look forward to seeing evryone!

Website

Location

14675 Dallas Parkway, Ste 180, Dallas, TX 75254

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Gather Coffee image

