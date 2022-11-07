Main picView gallery

Gather Café Dallas

14675 Dallas Pkwy #180

Dallas, TX 75254

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Taco
Tortilla Soup
Burger

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Taco

$2.77

Two scrambled eggs, shredded cheddar jack cheese, your choice of protein in a flour tortilla

3 Gather Pancakes

$5.99

Avocado Toast

$7.99

Fresh Baked Multi-Grain Bread Toasted and Heaped with Fresh Avocado & Sliced Tomato

Biscuits & Gravy

$4.99

2 Southern-style fresh baked biscuits smothered with house made sausage Gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.79

1 egg, 9 grain, biscuit, sourdough or croissant with cheese and your choice of protein

Cali Omelet

$8.49

Mushrooms, Spinach, Avocado, Onions, Peppers, Feta Cheese

Denver Omelete

$7.99

Ham, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Onions & Peppers

Gather American Breakfast

$7.99

2 Eggs Your Way, Choice of Bacon (2)or Sausage Patty (1), Breakfast Potatoes & Toast

Migas

$8.79

Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Tortilla Chips, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Salsa Verde & 2 hot tortillas

Tejas Omelet

$8.29

Chorizo, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Verde

Turkey Wrap

$7.99

Ham & Cheese Omelete

$7.69

Ham with Cheddar Jack cheese

Quiche

$7.49

Sourdough Bacon Melt

$5.99

BREAKFAST SIDES

9 Grain Toast

$1.99

Add Avocado

$1.00

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Bacon-3 Slices

$2.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.79

Croissant

$1.99

One egg

$1.29

One Pancake

$1.89

Sausage-2 patties

$2.99

Sliced tomatoes

$1.00

Sourdough toast

$1.99

tortillas

$1.00

Two Eggs

$2.29

Potato No Veggies

$2.29

Grits

$2.99

STARTERS

Flatbread

$11.99

Loaded Steak Fries

$7.99

House steak fries with melted cheese, bacon, jalapenos & ranch dressing

Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$5.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Grilled chicken, hearts of romaine, shaved parmesan, housemade croutons & Gather's creamy Caesar dressing

Classic Cobb

$12.99

Mixed greens, Diced turkey. Blue cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, diced egg, balsamic

Greek Chopped Salad

$8.99

Maguire's Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, mixed baby greens, roasted pecans, crumbled blue cheese, julienne apples, Maguire’s dressing

SW Cobb

$12.99

Grilled or blackened chicken, romaine, roasted corn. Red bell peppers, avocado, pepper jack,tortilla strips, chipotle lime Vinaigrette

Texas Wedge with Chicken

$12.99

Blackened Chicken, iceberg, diced tomatoes, crispy bacon, jack & cheddar, house Ranch

ENTREES

Cajun Chicken Penne

$12.99

Blackened chicken, roasted red bell peppers, spicy tomato cream sauce

Mediterranean Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed artichokes, capers, tomatoes, spinach, basmati rice, chardonnay-lemon beurre blanc

Penne Fresca

$12.99

Penne Fresca no Chicken

$9.99

SANDWICHES

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

8oz chicken breast, brioche bun , LTOP

Burger

$9.99

Half pound angus patty, brioche bun, LTOP

Caprese

$8.29

Melted mozzarella, roma tomatoes, pesto sauce & balsamic drizzle, house made focaccia

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

House made almond chicken salad served on toasted croissant

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Fresh baked 9 grain bread with 4 cheese

Ham & Cheese Sand

$9.99

Fresh sliced ham, lettuce, roma tomatoes, cheddar cheese, honey mustard on milano bread

Santorini Wrap

$9.99

Greek spiced grilled chicken, hummus, red quinoa, cucumbers, avocados, roasted red bell peppers, romaine, feta, Greek vinaigrette, spinach herb tortilla

Turkey Club

$9.99

9 grain bread, smoked turkey, bacon, smoked gouda, avocado, spinach, tomato & Dijon honey mustard

Burger Patty Only

$6.00

Lunch Sides

Side Greens

$4.49

Side Caesar

$4.49

Side Maguires

$4.49

Fruit

$3.29

Ranch

$0.50

Sauce

$0.50

Skinny Fries

$3.50

Steak Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato

$3.50

Blackened Chicken Breast

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$2.76

Cold Brew

$4.60

Latte

$3.45+

Cappucino

$3.45+

Mocha

$4.25+

Carmel Macchiato

$4.25+

Frappe

$4.99

White Mocha

$3.45+

Americano

$2.75+

Shaken Espresso

$4.75+

Chai

$3.39+

Chocolate Cold Brew

$4.99

Flat White

$3.45

Hot Chocolate

$2.79+

Double Espresso

$3.45

Hot Tea

$1.99

Add flavor

$0.50

Add shot

$0.85

Gallon Coffee

$16.00

BEVERAGES

Energy Drink

Water

Tropicana

$1.49

Fountain drink

$1.85

can soda

$0.92

Fountain Soda DINING ROOM

$2.49

Gallon Tea/Lemonade

$15.00

House Iced Tea

$2.49

MexiCoke

$1.89

Coconut water

$2.49

OJ Dining Room

$2.49

Hint Water

$1.76

SMOOTHIES

Strawberry Banana

$6.99

Healthy Nut

$7.99

Tropical

$7.49

Build Your Own

$5.00

Adult Beverage

Modelo

$4.75

Shiner

$4.25

Glass Wine

$6.99

Retail Items

Tumbler

$29.99

Gather Coffeee Cup

$9.99

House Blend Coffee Retail

$7.00

Maple Pecan Retail

$8.00

Retail Dressing

$7.50

Retail Grab n go

Advil

$0.92

Chapstick

$1.99

Emegen-C

$0.92

Tums

$1.49

Tylenol

$0.92

Alka Seltzer

$1.49

Pepto

$1.69

Benadryl

$0.92

Zyrtec

$1.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Gather Coffee Cafe in the Tollway center (storefront and parking behind the building) Is one of Addison's premier breakfast brunch and lunch destinations. With full coffee bar!

Location

14675 Dallas Pkwy #180, Dallas, TX 75254

Directions

