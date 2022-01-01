Gather & Graze imageView gallery

Gather & Graze 9103 Andrew Drive

9103 Andrew Drive

Manassas Park, VA 20111

Popular Items

Gather Board
Seasonal Signature Board
Signature Board

Boards

Graze Box

Graze Box

$35.00

Feeds 2-4 people. Our graze box features two artisanal cheeses, two cured meats, fresh and dried fruits, mixed nuts, and/or fruit preserves, olives, cornichons. Ingredients selection is based on availability and your graze box may differ from the pictures. Please let us know if there are any allergy restrictions or special requests at the checkout page and we will do our best to accommodate.

Gather Board

Gather Board

$65.00

Feeds 6-10 people. Our gather board features an assortment of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh and dried fruits, mixed nuts, olives or cornichons, and a fruit preserve. Ingredients selection is based on availability and your gather board may differ from the pictures. Please let us know if there are any allergy restrictions or special requests at the checkout page and we will do our best to accommodate.

Signature Board

Signature Board

$95.00

Feeds 10-14. Our ultimate charcuterie board! Our signature board includes the best of the best with an assortment of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh and dried fruits, mixed nuts, olives, cornichons, stone ground mustard, and preserves. Ingredients selection is based on availability and your signature board may differ from the pictures. Please let us know if there are any allergy restrictions or special requests at the checkout page and we will do our best to accommodate.

Seasonal Gather Board

Seasonal Gather Board

$75.00

Our Gather Board with a seasonal twist! Featuring three artisanal cheeses, three cured meats, two accompaniments, and some sweet treats. Feeds 6 - 10. The perfect item to bring to any get together this season!

Seasonal Signature Board

Seasonal Signature Board

$105.00

Our signature board with a seasonal twist! Featuring four artisanal cheeses, four cured meats, three accompaniments, and sweet treats. Feeds 10 - 14. The perfect item to bring to any get together this season!

Charcuterie Cup

Charcuterie Cup

$8.00

The perfect individual charcuterie cup! Filled with cured meats, artisanal cheeses, nuts, and dried fruits, these are the perfect complement to any event. Contact us for any specific requests.

Charcuterie Cup Dozen

Charcuterie Cup Dozen

$90.00

Charcuterie cup dozen bundle! 12 cups packed with cured meats, cheeses, fruits, and nuts. Perfect for any occasion!

Love Board

Love Board

$25.00

Forget the box of chocolates! Give the gift of charcuterie. Featuring locally made chocolates from Cameron’s Chocolates in Fairfax! Comes with two cheeses, two meats and other accompaniments. Serves 1-2.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Hand crafted charcuterie boards prepared with artisanal cheeses, cured meats, fresh fruits, olives, cornichons, mixed nuts, and accompaniments. Each board differs based on size ordered and availability of products. Only using the best to create our one of a kind boards, we look forward to providing you with a charcuterie board to gather and graze upon, and most importantly, enjoy.

9103 Andrew Drive, Manassas Park, VA 20111

Gather & Graze image

