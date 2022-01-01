Gather
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Order online to enjoy Gather's inventive American cuisine for takeout or delivery in Jackson Hole, WY. Try our fresh takes on American classics like burgers or steak, a locally inspired elk Bolognese, Asian-influenced food like our Korean pork buns, and small plate specials like our crispy Brussels sprouts.
Location
72 S Glenwood St, Jackson Hole, WY 83001
