Gather

72 S Glenwood St

Jackson Hole, WY 83001

Popular Items

Pork Buns
Brussels
The Gather Burger

Starters

Brussels

Brussels

$13.00

White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Pepitas, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Pecorino

Pork Buns

Pork Buns

$14.00

Crispy Braised Pork Belly, Kimchi, Fresno Chiles

Ribs

Ribs

$15.00

Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce, Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro, Green Apple GF

Mediterranean Burrata Cheese

Mediterranean Burrata Cheese

$13.00

Grilled Tumeric Naan, Mediterranean Salad, Fig Vinaigrette, Herb Babaganoush

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Chili-Lime Salt, Fried Wontons, Furikake Aioli, Sweet Soy

House Cut Fries

House Cut Fries

$8.00

House Chili De Arbol Aioli Dipping Sauce

Za'atar Roasted Baby Carrots

Za'atar Roasted Baby Carrots

$12.00Out of stock

Cashew Cheese, Spiced Honey, Pistachio Chutney, Arugula  GF

Wild Mushroom Toast With Melted Brie

Wild Mushroom Toast With Melted Brie

$14.00

Grilled Local 460 Bread, Balsamic Reduction, Scallions

Family Sized Starters (Please order at least 90 Minutes in advance)

Family Brussels (Serves 3-4)

Family Brussels (Serves 3-4)

$23.00

White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Pepitas, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Pecorino

6 Pork Buns

$26.00

8 Pork Buns

$34.00

12 Pork Buns

$48.00
Family Hand Cut Fries (Serves 3-4)

Family Hand Cut Fries (Serves 3-4)

$14.00

House Chili De Arbol Aioli Dipping Sauce

Family Blistered Shishito Peppers (Serves 3-4)

Family Blistered Shishito Peppers (Serves 3-4)

$18.00

Chili-Lime Salt, Fried Wontons, Furikake Aioli, Sweet Soy

Family Za'atar Roasted Baby Carrots (Serves 3-4)

Family Za'atar Roasted Baby Carrots (Serves 3-4)

$22.00

Cashew Cheese, Spiced Honey, Pistachio Chutney, Arugula  GF

Family Wild Mushroom Toast with Melted Brie (Serves 3-4)

$25.00
Family Mediterranean Burrata Cheese (Serves 3-4)

Family Mediterranean Burrata Cheese (Serves 3-4)

$24.00

Grilled Tumeric Naan, Mediterranean Salad, Fig Vinaigrette, Herb Babaganoush

Salads

Grilled Caesar

$12.00

Grilled Romaine, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Crumbs, Pecorino, Anchovies 

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Charred Onions, Cranberries, Bourbon Cranberry Dressing, Goat Cheese GF

Beets & Citrus

Beets & Citrus

$12.00

Tarragon Vinaigrette, Herbed Goat Cheese, Roasted Baby Beets, Blood Orange, Pistachio

Family Sized Salads (Please order at least 90 Minutes in advance)

Grilled Caesar Salad for 4

Grilled Caesar Salad for 4

$43.00

Grilled Romaine, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Crumbs, Pecorino, Anchovies 

Grilled Caesar Salad for 6

$61.00

Grilled Romaine, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Crumbs, Pecorino, Anchovies 

House Salad for 4

House Salad for 4

$29.00

Mixed Greens, Charred Onions, Cranberries, Bourbon Cranberry Dressing, Goat Cheese GF

House Salad for 6

House Salad for 6

$41.00

Mixed Greens, Charred Onions, Cranberries, Bourbon Cranberry Dressing, Goat Cheese GF

Beets & Citrus for 4

Beets & Citrus for 4

$43.00

Tarragon Vinaigrette, Herbed Goat Cheese, Roasted Baby Beets, Blood Orange, Pistachio

Beets & Citrus for 6

Beets & Citrus for 6

$61.00

Tarragon Vinaigrette, Herbed Goat Cheese, Roasted Baby Beets, Blood Orange, Pistachio

Entrees

Korean Marinated Wagyu

Korean Marinated Wagyu

$49.00

Snake River Farms Striploin, Bone Marrow Fried Rice, Sweet Soy, Cucumber Pineapple Salad, Furikake GF

Pork Shank

Pork Shank

$32.00

Snake River Farms Pork, Carrot Puree, Red Rice & Lentils, Tequila Jalapeño Jam, Pickled Peppers, Carrot Chips, Tortilla (GF option available by request)

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$24.00

Red Bird Chicken, 3 Cheese Mornay, Cavatappi Noodles, House Made Hot Sauce, Heirloom Tomato Jam, Texas Pickles

Pan Seared Salmon

$34.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Radicchio, Beet Greens, Cauliflower Puree, Orange, Pickled Fennel, Fried Capers GF

Elk Bolognese

Elk Bolognese

$27.00Out of stock

Elk, Bison, Wagyu Steak, Vertical Harvest Tomatoes, House Made Pasta, Grated Pecorino, Grilled Baguette

Large Truffle Pasta

Large Truffle Pasta

$24.00

House Made Pasta, Truffle Cream Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Arugula, Perfect Egg

The Gather Burger

The Gather Burger

$19.00

Chili de Arbol Aioli, Salsa Verde, Shaved Cabbage, Roasted Mushrooms, Onions, Smoked Gouda. House Made Chips

Veggie Burger

$19.00

Chili de Arbol Aioli, Shaved Cabbage, Roasted Mushrooms, Onions, Smoked Gouda. House Made Chips

Red Wine Marinated Bison

Red Wine Marinated Bison

$45.00

Petite Filet, Smothered Sweet Potatoes, Boursin Cheese Fondue, Broccolini, Pickled Red Onions and Beets (GF Option Available)

Vegan Mae Noodles

Vegan Mae Noodles

$21.00

Udon Noodles, Sesame Ginger, Roasted Mushrooms, Sauteed Carrots and Peppers, Kimchi, Sweet Soy, Cilantro, Grilled Lime Wedge (Ask us to sub Rice Noodles for GF)

Family Sized Entrees (Please order at least 90 Minutes in advance)

Fried Chicken for 4

Fried Chicken for 4

$86.00

Red Bird Chicken, 3 Cheese Mornay, Cavatappi Noodles, House Made Hot Sauce, Heirloom Tomato Jam, Texas Pickles

Fried Chicken for 6

Fried Chicken for 6

$122.00

Red Bird Chicken, 3 Cheese Mornay, Cavatappi Noodles, House Made Hot Sauce, Heirloom Tomato Jam, Texas Pickles

Elk Bolognese for 4

Elk Bolognese for 4

$98.00Out of stock

Elk, Bison, Wagyu Steak, Vertical Harvest Tomatoes, House Made Pasta, Grated Pecorino, Grilled Baguette

Elk Bolognese for 6

Elk Bolognese for 6

$142.00Out of stock

Elk, Bison, Wagyu Steak, Vertical Harvest Tomatoes, House Made Pasta, Grated Pecorino, Grilled Baguette

Truffle Pasta for 4

Truffle Pasta for 4

$85.00

House Made Pasta, Truffle Cream Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Arugula, Perfect Egg

Truffle Pasta for 6

Truffle Pasta for 6

$124.00

House Made Pasta, Truffle Cream Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Arugula, Perfect Egg

Vegan Mae Noodles for 4

Vegan Mae Noodles for 4

$78.00

Udon Noodles, Sesame Ginger, Roasted Mushrooms, Sauteed Carrots and Peppers, Kimchi, Sweet Soy, Cilantro, Grilled Lime Wedge (Ask us to sub Rice Noodles for GF)

Vegan Mae Noodles for 6

Vegan Mae Noodles for 6

$102.00

Udon Noodles, Sesame Ginger, Roasted Mushrooms, Sauteed Carrots and Peppers, Kimchi, Sweet Soy, Cilantro, Grilled Lime Wedge (Ask us to sub Rice Noodles for GF)

Pork Shank for 4

Pork Shank for 4

$115.00

Snake River Farms Pork, Carrot Puree, Red Rice & Lentils, Tequila Jalapeño Jam, Pickled Peppers, Carrot Chips, Tortilla (GF option available by request)

Pork Shank for 6

Pork Shank for 6

$165.00

Snake River Farms Pork, Carrot Puree, Red Rice & Lentils, Tequila Jalapeño Jam, Pickled Peppers, Carrot Chips, Tortilla (GF option available by request)

Pan Seared Salmon for 4

Pan Seared Salmon for 4

$132.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Radicchio, Beet Greens, Cauliflower Puree, Orange, Pickled Fennel, Fried Capers GF

Pan Seared Salmon for 6

$183.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Radicchio, Beet Greens, Cauliflower Puree, Orange, Pickled Fennel, Fried Capers GF

Sides

Small Truffle Pasta

Small Truffle Pasta

$15.00

House Made Pasta, Truffle Cream Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Arugula, Perfect Egg

Bone Marrow Fried Rice

Bone Marrow Fried Rice

$12.00

Sushi Rice, Bone Marrow, Sweet Soy, Pineapple-Cucumber Salad, Furikake GF

Side of Pan Seared Asparagus

$8.00Out of stock

Shallots, Garlic, Salt GF

Side of Pan Seared Broccolini

Side of Pan Seared Broccolini

$8.00

Beef Tallow, Shallots, Garlic, Salt GF

Side of Roasted Baby Carrots

Side of Roasted Baby Carrots

$8.00

Shallots, Lemon GF

Family Sized Sides (Please order at least 90 Minutes in advance)

Family Bone Marrow Fried Rice (Serves 3-4)

Family Bone Marrow Fried Rice (Serves 3-4)

$22.00

Sushi Rice, Bone Marrow, Sweet Soy, Pineapple-Cucumber Salad, Furikake GF

Family Pan Seared Asparagus (Serves 3-4)

$14.00Out of stock

Shallots, Garlic, Salt GF

Family Pan Seared Broccolini (Serves 3-4)

Family Pan Seared Broccolini (Serves 3-4)

$14.00

Beef Tallow, Shallots, Garlic, Salt GF

Family Roasted Carrots (Serves 3-4)

Family Roasted Carrots (Serves 3-4)

$14.00

Shallots, Lemon GF

Kids Menu

Kid's Pork Buns

$14.00

Crispy Braised Pork Belly on Steamed Buns

Kid's Salad

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Steak

$11,200.00

Kid's Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

Dessert

Served with Blackberry, Vanilla and Chocolate Dipping Sauces

Jackson Donut Holes

$12.00

Drizzled with Blackberry, Vanilla and Chocolate Sauces

Family Size Dessert (Please order at least 90 Minutes in advance)

Family Jackson Donut Holes (Serves 3-4)

$22.00

Served with Blackberry, Vanilla and Chocolate Dipping Sauces

T-Shirts

Gather T-Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order online to enjoy Gather's inventive American cuisine for takeout or delivery in Jackson Hole, WY. Try our fresh takes on American classics like burgers or steak, a locally inspired elk Bolognese, Asian-influenced food like our Korean pork buns, and small plate specials like our crispy Brussels sprouts.

Website

Location

72 S Glenwood St, Jackson Hole, WY 83001

Directions

