Gather Omaha

Popular Items

Gather Burger
5 Pork Buns
Gather Urban Farm Caesar

Kids Menu

Kid's Pork Buns

$14.00

Crispy Braised Pork Belly on Steamed Buns

Kid's Salad

$5.00

Kids Broccolini

$5.00

Kids Carrots

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.00

Served with choice of grilled broccolini and carrots or fries

Kid's Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Served with choice of grilled broccolini and carrots or fries

Kid's Grilled Steak

$12.00

Served with choice of grilled broccolini and carrots or fries

Kid's Cheese Burger

$8.00

Served with choice of grilled broccolini and carrots or fries

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Served a la carte

Kid's Butter Noodles

$6.00

Served a la carte

Starters

Brussels

Brussels

$13.00

White Balsamic Vinaigrette, Pepitas, Dried Cranberries, Shaved Pecorino

3 Pork Buns

3 Pork Buns

$15.00

Housemade Bao Buns, Crispy Braised Pork Belly, Kimchi, Fresno Chiles

4 Pork Buns

4 Pork Buns

$20.00

Housemade Bao Buns, Crispy Braised Pork Belly, Kimchi, Fresno Chiles

5 Pork Buns

5 Pork Buns

$25.00

Housemade Bao Buns, Crispy Braised Pork Belly, Kimchi, Fresno Chiles

Burrata Cheese

Burrata Cheese

$15.00

Grilled Turmeric Naan, Mediterranean Salad, Fig Jam, Gather Urban Farm Basil Hummus

Mushroom Toast

Mushroom Toast

$15.00

Grilled, Sliced Baguette, Balsamic Reduction, Scallion Grass. Add a perfect egg  +3

Za'atar Roasted Carrots

Za'atar Roasted Carrots

$16.00

Cashew Cheese, Spiced Honey, Pistachio Chutney, Arugula (GF Option without Cashew Cheese)

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Salads

Gather Urban Farm Caesar

Gather Urban Farm Caesar

$12.00

Chilled Gather Urban Farm Baby Romaine, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic, Crumbs, Pecorino, Anchovies

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Gather Urban Farm Greens, Goat Cheese, Blistered Tomatoes, Pickled Fresno Chilis, Roasted Corn, Gather Urban Farm Green Goddess Dressing

Beets & Citrus

Beets & Citrus

$12.00

Gather Urban Farm Mixed Greens, Curly Frisee, Roasted Baby Beets, Lemon Vinaigrette, Herbed Goat Cheese, Blood Orange, Pistachio

Fig & Farro Salad

Fig & Farro Salad

$11.00

Chilled Gather Urban Farm Greens, Farro, Celery-Scallion-Broccolini Mix, Brown Sugar Figs, Spiced Almonds, Pecorino, Lemon Oil

Sides

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.00

Sushi Rice, Bone Marrow, Sweet Soy, Pineapple-Cucumber Salad GF

Side Broccolini

Side Broccolini

$10.00

Beef Tallow, Shallots, Garlic, Salt  GF ***Not Vegetarian or Vegan***

Miso Heirloom Black-Eyed Peas and Greens

$11.00

Miso-Glazed Sea Island Peas, Gather Urban Farm Bok Choy and Mustard Greens, Yuzu Vinaigrette, Sour Cherries, Pineapple, Fresno Peppers  GF (Vegan with no miso butter)

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Grilled Naan

$3.00

Entrees

Korean Marinated Wagyu

Korean Marinated Wagyu

$48.00

Certified Angus Prime Striploin, Bone Marrow Fried Rice, Sweet Soy, Cucumber-Pineapple Salad

Pork Shank

Pork Shank

$29.00

Jon's Naturals Duroc Pork, Carrot Puree, Red Rice & Lentils, Tequila Jalapeño Jam, Pickled Peppers, Carrot Chips, Tortilla ***Allow 20 Minutes Extra Cook Time for GF***

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$24.00

Red Bird Chicken, 3 Cheese Mornay, Cavattapi Noodles, House Made Hot Sauce, Heirloom Tomato Jam, Texas Pickles

Elk Bolognese

Elk Bolognese

$29.00

Elk, Bison, Wagyu, House Made Red Sauce, Tomatoes, House Made Pasta, Grilled Baguette, Grated Pecorino

Truffle Pasta

Truffle Pasta

$24.00

House Made Pasta, Truffle Cream Sauce, Roasted Mushrooms, Arugula, Perfect Egg

Gather Burger

Gather Burger

$19.00

Chili de Arbol Aioli, Salsa Verde, Shaved Cabbage, Roasted Mushrooms, Onions, Smoked Gouda. House Cut Fries or Chips GF Bun Available

Veggie Burger

$18.00

Chili de Arbol Aioli, Shaved Cabbage, Roasted Mushrooms, Onions, Smoked Gouda. House Made Chips GF bun available

Bison

Bison

$49.00

Striploin, Smothered Sweet Potatoes, Boursin Cheese Fondue, Broccolini, Pickled Red Onions and Beets

Vegan Noodles

Vegan Noodles

$21.00

Udon Noodles, Sesame Ginger, Roasted Mushrooms, Sauteed Carrots + Peppers, Kimchi, Sweet Soy, Cilantro, Grilled Lime  (Sub Rice Noodles for GF)

Pan Seared Miso Salmon

$38.00

Miso-Glazed Sea Island Peas, Gather Urban Farm Bok Choy and Mustard Greens, Yuzu, Sour Cherries, Pineapple, Fresno Peppers  GF

Pork Chop Special

$42.00Out of stock

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Torte

Chocolate Mousse Torte

$12.00

White Chocolate Sauce, Blackberry Sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Jackson Donut Holes

Jackson Donut Holes

$12.00

Served with Blackberry, Vanilla and Chocolate Dipping Sauces

Vanilla Hazelnut Cheescake

$12.00
Blueberry Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Blueberry Compote, Honey Graham Crumble

T-Shirts

Gather T-Shirt

$20.00

Room Service Fee

Room Fee

$1,307.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1108 Howard Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

