A map showing the location of Gather - Pop Up Catering 14555 Dallas PkwyView gallery

Gather - Pop Up Catering 14555 Dallas Pkwy

No reviews yet

14555 Dallas Pkwy

Dallas, TX 75254

Call

Hours

Directions

COFFEE

Drip Coffee

$2.76

Cold Brew

$4.50

Latte

$2.95+

Cappucino

$2.95+

Mocha

$3.75+

Carmel Macchiato

$3.75+

Frappe

$4.99

White Mocha

$3.95+

Americano

$2.75+

Shaken Espresso

$4.25+

Chai

$3.39+

Chocolate Cold Brew

$4.99

Flat White

$3.45

Hot Chocolate

$2.79+

Double Espresso

$3.45

Hot Tea

$1.99

Add flavor

$0.50

Add shot

$0.85

Gallon Coffee

$16.00

SMOOTHIES

Strawberry Banana

$6.99

Healthy Nut

$7.99

Tropical

$7.49

Build Your Own

$6.99

Happy Hour

Smoothies

$5.00

Healthy Nut

$5.00

Tropical

$5.00

Strawberry Banana

$5.00

Cookie

$1.25

Smoothies

Health Nut

$5.00

Tropical

$5.00

Build Your Own

$5.00

Strawberry Banana

$5.00

Cookie

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

14555 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75254

Directions

