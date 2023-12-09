Gather Provisions 290 West Main St Unit 8
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Cafe serving a chef curated menu of sandwiches, soups, salads and prepared foods. Also a spot to grab a bottle of wine and a charcuterie board on your way to a party.
290 West Main St Unit 8, Northboro, MA 01532
