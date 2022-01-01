Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
5,227 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Events upholds the values of community, equity, and earth stewardship in its offerings and interactions. We offer delicious, locally-sourced comfort foods designed for omnivores & vegetarians alike. The bar serves seasonal, craft cocktails, and small-batch wine and beer. Our market is stocked with urban-farmed produce, organic dairy, meats, prepared foods, meal kits, and retail items.
Location
2200 Oxford St, Berkeley, CA 94704
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
U: Dessert Story - Berkeley - 1849 Shattuck Ave.
No Reviews
1849 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94709
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Berkeley
More near Berkeley