Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market

5,227 Reviews

$$

2200 Oxford St

Berkeley, CA 94704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gather Kitchen, Bar & Events upholds the values of community, equity, and earth stewardship in its offerings and interactions. We offer delicious, locally-sourced comfort foods designed for omnivores & vegetarians alike. The bar serves seasonal, craft cocktails, and small-batch wine and beer. Our market is stocked with urban-farmed produce, organic dairy, meats, prepared foods, meal kits, and retail items.

Website

Location

2200 Oxford St, Berkeley, CA 94704

Directions

Gallery
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market image
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market image
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oori Rice Triangles - Berkeley
orange starNo Reviews
2177 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Rose Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1960 University Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
U: Dessert Story - Berkeley - 1849 Shattuck Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1849 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94709
View restaurantnext
Jupiter
orange star4.0 • 3,586
2181 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
sushinista
orange starNo Reviews
2235 Milvia Street Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
orange star4.1 • 2,504
1920 Shattuck Ave Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berkeley

Comal Next Door - Berkeley
orange star4.8 • 9,557
2024 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Berkeley - Berkeley
orange star4.5 • 5,067
64 shattuck sq Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Jupiter
orange star4.0 • 3,586
2181 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
orange star4.1 • 2,504
1920 Shattuck Ave Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
The Flying Falafel - Berkeley
orange star4.3 • 2,035
2114 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya
orange star4.5 • 1,291
2451 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berkeley
West Berkeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston