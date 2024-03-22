Restaurant info

Welcome to Gather Downtown Tea Bar Cafe, where classic charm meets California cool in the heart of our charming city center. As proud purveyors of locally-crafted artisan wares, sustainable style, indulgent sweets, and handcrafted teas and eats, we invite you to embark on a journey of discovery and delight. As you explore, you'll discover our sweet shop and bakery, where tempting treats and delectable delights await. Indulge your sweet tooth with an array of candies, chocolates, pastries, cakes, and cookies, all freshly baked in-house and bursting with flavor. Don't forget to check out our bulk bin candies for all your nostalgic favorites! And when it's time to unwind, head over to our cozy tea bar cafe, where you can sip on handcrafted teas and savor housemade eats. Our teas are sourced from around the globe and brewed to perfection. Pair your favorite brew with a delicious menu of sandwiches, salads, soups, and more, all infused with that signature California-flavor flair.

Website