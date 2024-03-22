Gather Tea Bar Cafe 1322 Butte St
No reviews yet
1322 Butte St
Redding, CA 96001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Waffle Bites
- Raspberry Lemon Waffle$7.00
Waffle bite topped with raspberry sauce, tart lemon curd, fresh raspberries, powdered sugar, & whipped cream.
- Strawberry Hazelnut Waffle$7.00
Strawberry sauce, Nutella spread, fresh strawberries, whipped cream & chocolate shavings.
- Salted Butterscotch Banana Waffle$7.00
Fresh bananas, salted butterscotch sauce drizzle, dollop of cream, and sea salt flakes.
- Sweet Honey Waffle$7.00
Waffle, powdered sugar, honey butter, powdered sugar, honey, & bee pollen. Add fresh seasonal berries +$2.
- Ham & Cheese Waffle$7.00
Savory ham, cream cheese, cheese. Honey mustard sauce and chives.
- Everything Waffle$7.00
Cream cheese, crispy bacon, everything bagel seasoning, & maple cayenne aioli.
- Chili Lime Chicken Waffle$7.00
Chicken, pepper jack, avocado, fresh cilantro, a chili lime sauce, and a dollop of our housemade southwest coleslaw.
- Chicken Caesar Waffle$7.00
Parmesan cheese, chicken, served with romaine, caesar dressing, & crouton crunch.
- Caprese Waffle$7.00
Pesto, fresh mozzarella cheese, & tomato. Serve with balsamic glaze sauce and fresh basil.
Fresh Salads
- Southwest Salad$10.00
Green cabbage and romaine, avocado, pickled onions & jalepeno, cilantro, tomatoes, black beans, lime-ranch, tortilla strips & pepitas.
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Indulge in our classic Caesar Salad, a timeless ensemble of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in a rich, creamy Caesar dressing. Adorned with crunchy croutons, and Parmesan cheese.
Cold Sandwiches
- Chicken Salad Croissant$7.00
Fresh, housemade chicken salad with crisp grapes & crunchy celery on a buttery croissant.
- Ham & Cheddar On Croissant$7.00
Savory ham, sharp cheddar cheese, honey mustard, may and dijon, tomato, & romaine on a buttery croissant. Served with a pickle.
- Spicy Turkey on Sourdough$7.00
Toasted sourdough, turkey, spicy, housemade pimento cheese spread, mayo, tomato, crisp arugula, salt & pepper.
- Veggie Hummus on Sourdough$8.50
Toasted sourdough, hummus, pesto, avocado, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, pickled veggies, arugula, salt & pepper.
Toasts
- Avocado Toast$6.00
Sourdough, aioli, avocado, olive oil, sea salt flakes, freshly ground black pepper, & red pepper flakes.
- Caprese Toast$6.00
Sourdough, tomato, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, sea salt, pepper, fresh basil, & balsamic glaze.
- Strawberry Basil Burrata Toast$6.00
A delectable culinary creation, the Strawberry Basil Burrata Toast presents a harmonious blend of flavors and textures that delight the palate. This dish starts with a slice of sourdough bread, toasted to perfection, providing a crunchy and sturdy base. The toast is generously topped with creamy, fresh burrata cheese, known for its soft, rich texture and delicate, milky flavor. The burrata serves as a luscious bed of strawberries. Fresh basil leaves, hand-torn, are sprinkled over the strawberries, introducing a fragrant, peppery note that beautifully complements the sweetness of the fruit. A drizzle of balsamic glaze adds a touch of acidity and a complex sweetness, enhancing the overall flavors of the dish. Finished with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt and cracked black pepper, this toast offers a balance of savory, sweet, and tangy elements, making it an irresistible choice for any meal of the day.
Smoothie Bowls & Acai Bowls
- Strawberry Banana Acai Berry Bowl$10.00
Relish in the lush blend of acai, strawberries, bananas, and blueberries in our Strawberry Banana Acai Bowl, adorned with fresh fruit slices, granola, and chia seeds, and a hint of honey and pee pollen for a naturally sweet, antioxidant-rich treat.
- Tropical Pineapple Passionfruit Bowl$10.00
Dive into a tropical paradise with our Tropical Smoothie Bowl, blending passion fruit, pineapple, and mango into a frosty base, crowned with crunchy granola, fresh fruits, and coconut flakes for a vibrant, flavor-packed start to your day.
- Citrus Super Greens Bowl$10.00
Energize your senses with our Citrus Green Smoothie Bowl, a refreshing blend of spinach, pineapple, avocado, and citrus, beautifully garnished with kiwi, mango, and chia seeds, offering a nutritious and invigorating meal.
- Cocoa Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl$10.00
Indulge in the decadent Cocoa Peanut Butter Bliss Bowl, where smooth peanut butter meets rich cocoa in a frozen banana base, topped with granola, chia seeds, and peanuts. *Contains almond milk and peanuts.
Extras & Upgrades
Drinks & Teas
- Your Choice -16 Oz Cup of Hot Herbal Tea$4.00
Choose from our lineup of premium tea loose-leaf teas. We will brew it fresh for you!
- Vanilla Rose Tea Latte$5.00
A floral fantasia of soothing rose and sweet vanilla, this latte swirls with aromatic bliss. Sip and savor the caress of petals and a hint of comforting warmth in every cup.
- Spiced Chamomile Tea Latte$5.00
Organic, loose-leaf chamomile flowers brewed in almond milk. Spices added for warmth.
- Golden Spice Latte$5.00
Embrace the glow of our Golden Spice Latte, a warm blend of turmeric, ginger, and a hint of cinnamon, all steeped in creamy milk. Each sip is a soothing embrace of sweet spice, perfect for lifting spirits and warming hearts.
- Spicy Chai Tea Latte$5.00
Steeped in tradition, our house-brewed Spicy Red Burner Chai is a warm embrace in a cup. Premium loose leaf tea mingles with a spirited array of spices, smoothed over by a creamy froth of milk for a comforting, velvety finish.
- Zen Matcha Tea Latte$5.00
Find your moment of tranquility with our hot Matcha Latte. Whisked to perfection, the vibrant green tea unveils a creamy blend, gently frothed to create a serene sipping experience. Savor the subtle sweetness and the whisper of earthy notes in this soothing cup.
- Crisp Haven Black Iced Tea$4.00
Quench your thirst with our classic unsweetened black iced tea, steeped to a bold perfection. Served chilled with a slice of zesty lemon for a refreshing, crisp finish. Simple, pure, and timelessly refreshing.
- Sun-Kissed Sweet Black Iced Tea$4.50
Quench your thirst with our classic black iced tea, sweetened to perfection. Each sip is a harmonious blend of robust flavors and summer sweetness, accompanied by a bright lemon wedge for a zesty twist. A timeless refresher for any day.
- Twilight Citrus Quencher (1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Black Iced Tea)$4.50
Bask in the harmonious fusion of our half-and-half blend, where the briskness of iced tea meets the tangy splendor of lemonade. A perfect equilibrium of bold and zesty, this refreshing concoction is a sip of sunshine on any day.
- Classic Country Lemonade$4.00
Classic Country Lemonade: Sip on the timeless taste of summer with our Classic Country Lemonade. Tangy, tart lemon flavor and lightly sweetened, it's a pure, refreshing delight that dances on the palate with every tangy, invigorating gulp.
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
Dive into a berry-infused paradise with our Strawberry Lemonade. This vibrant concoction blends the tangy zest of lemons with the sweet allure of ripe strawberries, creating a refreshingly fruity masterpiece. A sip of this and you're instantly transported to blissful, sun-drenched fields.
- Raspberry Hibiscus Zest Iced Tea$4.50
Quench your thirst with our invigorating Raspberry Hibiscus Zest Iced Tea, a summer symphony inspired by the classic delight of raspberry lemonade. Brewed in-house from an exquisite loose leaf blend, this caffeine-free refresher harmonizes the zesty vigor of organic lemon with the deep, floral tartness of pure hibiscus leaf. Real raspberry pieces and chamomile flowers infuse the tea with a burst of fresh fruitiness and a subtle, soothing undertone. As you take your first sip, revel in the vibrant dance of fresh-made lemonade flavor mingled with the robust tartness of raspberry, all without the sugar or guilt traditionally associated with lemonade. The crimson-tinted elixir promises a sensory journey, captivating you with its sweet-tart aroma and delivering a pure, zingy lemonade taste. Dive into the essence of summer with each refreshing sip.
- Lavender Love Potion Iced Tea$4.50
Surrender to the enchantment of our Lavender Love Potion Iced Tea, a house-brewed masterpiece crafted from a beguiling loose leaf blend. Each sip whispers of serene lavender fields and zesty lemon orchards, harmoniously mingled with the sweet allure of apple, rose hips, and tart hibiscus. But the magic doesn't end there—mini white chocolate chips melt into every cup, transforming this herbal tea into an indulgent treat that echoes the rich, buttery delight of a lemon-lavender shortbread cookie. A sip of this iced tea is not just a drink; it's a luxurious escape to a world of floral sweetness and refreshing decadence.
- Aloha Punch Iced Tea$4.50
Immerse yourself in the lush flavors of the tropics with our Aloha Punch Iced Tea, a vibrant homage to the Hawaiian Islands' rich fruit heritage. Expertly brewed in-house from premium loose leaf tea, Aloha Hawaii captures the essence of island living with its sumptuous blend of sweet pineapple, tart guava, and ruby-red strawberries. Each sip delivers a juicy freshness that’s as inviting as Hawaii's warm embrace, while the tea's deep crimson hue and intoxicating aroma transport you straight to tropical paradise. Perfectly balanced, this tea sings with the harmonious interplay of pineapple’s sweetness, the exotic tartness of guava, and the indulgent taste of strawberries. Revel in this full-bodied tea's sweet richness and burst of flavor, a true celebration of Aloha spirit in every glass.
- Tropical Banana Coconut Paradise Iced Tea$4.50
Escape to paradise with every sip of our Tropical Banana Coconut Paradise Iced Tea. Crafted in-house from the finest loose leaf tea, this creamy concoction marries the lushness of coconut, the sweetness of bananas, and the tang of pineapple for a truly tropical experience. Enhanced with the vibrant flavors of papaya and mango, this fruit tisane invites you on an exotic journey that's not only delectable but also brimming with health benefits. Our special blend includes rooibos, celebrated for its caffeine-free qualities and rich zinc content, making it a powerful ally for boosting the immune system and fending off colds. Indulge in the banana-nectar goodness of this alluring cup, a tropical dream come true that promises refreshment and wellness in every glass. Perfect for family enjoyment, this iced tea is your ticket to a tropical adventure, offering a sip of sun-drenched abundance any time of day.
- Butterfly Kiss Strawberry Lemonade$6.00
Embark on a sensory journey with our Butterfly Kiss Strawberry Lemonade, a mesmerizing blend where the magic of butterfly pea flower tea meets the classic tang of strawberry lemonade. This enchanting beverage captures your gaze with its vibrant, color-changing hues, shifting from deep blue to a delightful pink with just a squeeze of lemon. Savor the sweetness of ripe strawberries fused with the zesty kick of fresh lemon, all balanced by the subtle, earthy notes of butterfly pea flower tea. It's not just a drink; it's an experience—a refreshing, thirst-quenching marvel that dances on your palate and dazzles your eyes. Join us for a sip of summer, any day of the year.
- Lotus Blossom Pineapple Ginger Tea Sparkle$5.00+
Energize your senses with our Lotus Blossom Pineapple Ginger Tea Sparkle, a vibrant fusion designed to awaken and refresh. Experience a burst of energy with this sparkling tea blend, featuring frozen pineapple and zesty ginger, enhanced with White Lotus Energy Concentrate. Savor the tropical sweetness and effervescent ginger beer, uplifted by the natural caffeine from green coffee beans and the unique blend of adaptogenic plants including cascara. Each sip promises a revitalizing experience, perfectly sweetened with pure cane sugar and accented with a lime garnish for a refreshing finish. Enjoy the perfect harmony of flavor and energy. Please Note: This drink contains Lotus Energy, a source of natural caffeine. If you have sensitivity to caffeine or are monitoring your caffeine intake, please let us know how we can adjust your order.
- Sparkling Lotus Strawberry Mint Elixir of Tranquility$5.00+
Refresh your spirit with our Sparkling Lotus Strawberry Mint Elixir, a serene blend that brings together the natural sweetness and vitality of superfruits with the rejuvenating power of Pink Lotus Energy Concentrate. Each glass starts with frosty strawberries and a flourish of fresh mint leaves, stirred with the enchanting Pink Lotus, rich in adaptogenic botanicals and the unique flavor of cascara. Enhanced with a splash of strawberry fruit fusion and a hint of lime, this elixir is sweetened to perfection and crowned with sparkling water for a bubbly finish. Pink Lotus amplifies the drink with more plant power but also introduces an energizing dimension with guava, tart cherry, and raspberry—nature's finest superfruits. Topped with fresh berries and a sprig of mint, this elixir promises a tranquil escape in every sip, blending organic ingredients and natural caffeine for a gentle, uplifting energy boost. Please Note: This drink contains Lotus Energy, a source of natural caffeine.
- Sparkling Strawberries and Cream Lotus Radiance$5.00+
Immerse yourself in the luxurious blend of sweet strawberries and velvety cream, elevated by the vibrant kick of Red Lotus Energy Concentrate. This effervescent delight combines the richness of cream base with the fruity burst of strawberry fusion, all harmoniously topped with sparkling water. Each sip is adorned with a dollop of whipped cream, a drizzle of strawberry sauce, and crushed freeze-dried strawberries for a finishing touch of indulgence. Red Lotus brings to the mix a symphony of superfruits including red and black raspberries, and tart cherry, alongside coffee fruit (cascara) and adaptogenic botanicals. Experience an energizing glow from natural caffeine and a suite of B vitamins, in a drink that radiates wellness and flavor. Please Note: This drink contains Lotus Energy, a source of natural caffeine. If you have sensitivity to caffeine or are monitoring your caffeine intake, please let us know how we can adjust your order.
- Vibrant Lotus Coco Crush$5.00+
Dive into a tropical paradise with our Vibrant Lotus Coco Crush, a refreshing blend that marries the invigorating Blue Lotus Energy Concentrate with the exotic sweetness of Hurricane Fruit Fusion. This unique beverage is beautifully layered with creamy coconut milk, delivering a velvety texture that complements the dynamic energy boost. Shaken over ice and garnished with a juicy cherry and a slice of orange, each sip is a celebration of vibrant flavors and natural vitality. Powered by the nutritional prowess of coffee fruit (cascara), adaptogenic botanicals, and a medley of acai, blackberry, and blueberry superfruits, this drink offers a healthy energy alternative. Revel in the superior taste and functionality of our Lotus Coco Crush, a spirited choice for those seeking a burst of energy with a touch of tropical bliss. Please Note: This drink contains Lotus Energy, a source of natural caffeine.
- Lotus Enchanted Berry Lavender Fizz$5.00+
Discover the magic in every glass of our Enchanted Berry Lavender Fizz. A captivating concoction that blends the vibrancy of Purple Lotus Energy Concentrate with the tartness of lemonade and the sweetness of blueberries, all infused with a hint of lavender's floral grace. This effervescent elixir is topped with club soda for a sparkling sensation, served over ice and garnished with a lemon circle to enhance its zesty flavor. Purple Lotus brings together the antioxidant richness of black raspberry and elderberry, alongside the nutritional benefits of coffee fruit (cascara) and adaptogenic botanicals. Sip on this beautifully balanced blend for a refreshing energy lift that delights the senses with its unique taste and functional benefits. Please Note: This drink contains Lotus Energy, a source of natural caffeine. If you have sensitivity to caffeine or are monitoring your caffeine intake, please let us know how we can adjust your order.
- Midnight Berry Breeze$5.00+
Immerse yourself in the lush depth of our Midnight Berry Breeze, a symphony of the robust Purple Lotus Energy Concentrate harmonized with the richness of blackberries and the vibrant zest of lime. Each sip unfolds layers of complex flavors, starting with the dark, antioxidant-packed essence of blackberries, followed by a refreshing citrus burst. Sweetened to perfection with your choice of sugar or honey, this drink is elevated into a sparkling delight with a topping of club soda, over ice, and garnished with a lime wheel for that final, decorative touch. Purple Lotus infuses this beverage with the nutritional power of coffee fruit (cascara), adaptogenic botanicals, and the vitality of superfruits like black raspberry and elderberry, offering a rejuvenating energy boost with every sip. Step into the night with a glass of Midnight Berry Breeze, where flavor meets function in a mesmerizing dance. Please Note: This drink contains Lotus Energy, a source of natural caffeine.
- Raspberry Lemonade Lotus Energy Frost$5.50+
Energize your day with a sip of our Raspberry Lemonade Energy Frost, a vibrant blend where the invigorating Pink Lotus Energy Concentrate meets the zesty sweetness of lemonade and rich raspberry syrup. This smoothie-like delight is carefully blended with ice and water to achieve the perfect creamy consistency, marrying refreshment with a tangy kick. Crowned with a generous swirl of whipped cream, drizzled with luscious raspberry sauce, and sprinkled with crushed freeze-dried raspberries for a burst of flavor and texture. Infused with the adaptogenic benefits of Pink Lotus, including cascara and superfruits like guava, tart cherry, and raspberry, this smoothie offers a natural energy boost and a tantalizing taste experience. Indulge for a blissful blend of refreshment and vitality. Please Note: This drink contains Lotus Energy, a source of natural caffeine. If you have sensitivity to caffeine or are monitoring your caffeine intake, please let us know how we can adjust your order.
- Berry Lotus Frost$5.50+
Immerse yourself in the luscious depth of our Berry Lotus Frost, a velvety blend that marries the invigorating kick of Red Lotus Energy Concentrate with the sweet allure of mixed berries. Crafted with a creamy base and a touch of berry syrup, this frost is whipped to perfection, offering a smooth, indulgent texture akin to a blended smoothie. Each sip is crowned with a cloud of whipped cream, a lavish drizzle of strawberry sauce, and adorned with fresh strawberries or blueberries for a burst of freshness. Dive into this berry-infused energy delight and awaken your senses to a world of flavor and zest. Please Note: This drink contains Lotus Energy, a source of natural caffeine. If you have sensitivity to caffeine or are monitoring your caffeine intake, please let us know how we can adjust your order.
- Tropical Lotus Pineapple Cream Frost$5.50+
Escape to a sun-kissed paradise with our Tropical Lotus Pineapple Cream Frost, a creamy concoction that blends the crisp, clean energy of White Lotus Energy Concentrate with the exotic sweetness of pineapple and coconut. This frosty treat combines the richness of a cream base with the tropical tang of piña colada syrup and the refreshing chill of frozen pineapple, all blended to creamy bliss. Garnished with a slice of fresh pineapple and a cherry, every glass is a ticket to your own personal island retreat. Indulge in this tropical frost and let every sip transport you to a beachy haven of relaxation and revitalization. Please Note: This drink contains Lotus Energy, a source of natural caffeine. If you have sensitivity to caffeine or are monitoring your caffeine intake, please let us know how we can adjust your order.
- Velvety Peanut Butter Dream Smoothie$6.00
Indulge in a swirl of decadence with our Velvety Peanut Butter Dream Smoothie. Real frozen bananas blend seamlessly with rich dark cocoa and creamy peanut butter, sweetened to perfection with a touch of honey. Creamy deliciousness that we blend into a smooth, creamy treat that marries indulgence with wholesome goodness. Perfect for peanut butter lovers seeking a luxurious yet healthy delight.
- Bahama Berry Whisper Smoothie$6.00
Experience the whispers of the tropics with our Bahama Berry Whisper Smoothie. This heavenly blend combines the lushness of frozen strawberries and pineapple with the exotic richness of coconut milk, accented by the surprise sweetness of banana. Sweetened naturally and blended to perfection, it's a tropical treat that dances on your palate.
- Emerald Garden Delight Smoothie$6.00
Nourish your body and soul with our Emerald Garden Delight Smoothie. A green powerhouse of fresh baby spinach, pineapple, and banana, sprinkled with chia or flax seeds for an omega boost. Fresh lime juice and filtered water add a refreshing zest, blending into a smooth, energizing drink that’s as delicious as it is healthy.
- Acai Berry Bliss Smoothie$6.00
Dive into the deep, rich flavors of our Acai Berry Bliss Smoothie. The antioxidant-packed acai juice pairs beautifully with sweet frozen strawberries and bananas for a smoothie that’s bursting with health benefits and taste. A perfect blend of nature’s finest, this smoothie is a rejuvenating elixir for any time of day.
Bakery Case & Grab n' Go Items
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00Out of stock
- Brownie Strawberry Trifle$5.00
- Lemon Tart Trifle$5.00
- Banana Cream Trifle$5.00
- Water Bottle$2.00
- Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa Sparkling$2.00
- Sanpellegrino Aranciata Sparkling$2.00
- Chips$1.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Savor the classic charm of our Scratch-Made Chocolate Chip Cookies. Each batch is a golden-brown treasure trove of gooey, chocolate chunks, nestled within a soft, buttery dough. Enhanced with a whisper of vanilla, these cookies offer a perfect blend of sweet and buttery. Ideal for any moment that calls for a touch of homemade warmth.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Welcome to Gather Downtown Tea Bar Cafe, where classic charm meets California cool in the heart of our charming city center. As proud purveyors of locally-crafted artisan wares, sustainable style, indulgent sweets, and handcrafted teas and eats, we invite you to embark on a journey of discovery and delight. As you explore, you'll discover our sweet shop and bakery, where tempting treats and delectable delights await. Indulge your sweet tooth with an array of candies, chocolates, pastries, cakes, and cookies, all freshly baked in-house and bursting with flavor. Don't forget to check out our bulk bin candies for all your nostalgic favorites! And when it's time to unwind, head over to our cozy tea bar cafe, where you can sip on handcrafted teas and savor housemade eats. Our teas are sourced from around the globe and brewed to perfection. Pair your favorite brew with a delicious menu of sandwiches, salads, soups, and more, all infused with that signature California-flavor flair.
1322 Butte St, Redding, CA 96001