GATHERINGS Catering & Event Center

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

232 Signal Hill Drive

Statesville, NC 28625

Popular Items

Flame Grilled Burger
Chicken Sandwich
Turkey & Cheese

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled or Crispy chicken on a artisan bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Hand breaded crispy chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato served on an artisan bun. Your choice of house made ranch or blue cheese

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Hand breaded chicken breast gently fried with house made marinara sauce, provolone & grated parmesan cheese

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$6.95

Grilled fresh to order tender steak, onions green peppers and american cheese

Italian Meatball Sandwich

$6.75

Fresh made meatballs covered in house made marinara sauce, provolone & grated parmesan cheese served on an italian sub roll

Flame Grilled Burger

Flame Grilled Burger

$6.75

Hand crafted and grilled to perfection topped with your choice of cheese

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$6.95

Grilled black bean burger with your choice of toppings

BLT

BLT

$6.75

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$6.95

Deli sliced and made to order, smoked turkey breast with your choice of cheese

Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Deli slice smoked ham with your choice of cheese

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$6.95

Deli sliced ham and turkey with crisp bacon strips

BLT

BLT

$6.75

Generous portion of crispy bacon and your choice of cheese

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.75

Our freshly prepared, protein packed, tuna salad with your choice of cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

In house oven roasted chicken salad with your choice of cheese

Veggie Wrap

$5.75

Provolone and american cheese with fresh veggies of your choosing.

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Lightly breaded and deep fried until perfectly delicious and rolled in your choice of wing sauce

6 Boneless Wings
$6.50

$6.50

12 Boneless Wings
$12.50

$12.50

6 Boneless Wings
$6.50

$6.50

Salads

House Salad

$4.75

Mixed greens - you build it your way!

Large Mixed Green Salad

Large Mixed Green Salad

$6.95

Mixed greens - you build it your way!

Desserts

1 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.85

Fresh Baked

2 cookies

$1.50
1 Cinnamon Roll

1 Cinnamon Roll

$2.50Out of stock

Large fresh baked goodness!

Banana Pudding
$1.50

$1.50

Large Banana Pudding
$3.50

$3.50

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$1.89

Unsweet Tea

$1.89

Bottle Water
$1.89

$1.89

Pepsi

$1.89

Diet Pepsi

$1.89

Mt. Dew

$1.89

Diet Mt. Dew
$1.89

$1.89

Sierra Mist

$1.89

Lemonade

$1.89

Lemonade & Tea Mix
$1.89

$1.89

Sw Tea & Unsw Tea Mix
$1.89

$1.89

Sweet Tea - 1/2 gallon
$3.50

$3.50

Sweet Tea - gallon
$5.25

$5.25

Fresh made lemonade - 1/2 gallon
$4.75

$4.75

Fresh made lemonade - gallon
$6.50

$6.50

Orange Juice - gallon
$9.75

$9.75

Coffee - 96oz

$14.25

Side Items

Small Side Pasta Salad
$1.50

$1.50

Large Side Pasta Salad
$3.00

$3.00

Small Side Potato Salad
$1.50

$1.50

Large Side Potato Salad
$3.00

$3.00

Small Side Macaroni Salad

$1.50Out of stock

Large Side Macaroni Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Small Side Chicken Salad
$2.00

$2.00

Large Side Chicken Salad
$3.50

$3.50

Small Side Tuna Salad
$2.00

$2.00

Large Side Tuna Salad
$3.50

$3.50

House Chips/Ranch
$1.50

$1.50

Bag of Chips
$1.50

$1.50

Soup

Chedder Broccoli Soup
$4.75

$4.75

Chedder Broccoli Soup with salad
$7.50

$7.50

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

$4.75Out of stock

Vegetable Beef Soup

$4.75Out of stock

Vegetable Soup With Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Squash Soup With Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Vegetable Beef Soup

$4.75Out of stock

Tomato Basil

$4.75Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie Soup With Salad

$7.50Out of stock

Extras

Dressing

Cheese

Breakfast - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

Pastry Tray

$27.00

Chef's choice of delicious pastries, turnovers and muffins are some of the delicious selections. Feeds 10 -12 people

Savory Tray

$36.00

A variety of croissants, bagels and wraps with meats, eggs and cheese. Feeds 10 - 12 people

Fruit Tray

$27.00

Delicious fresh fruits which can include grapes, strawberries, pineapple and mellons to name a few. Feeds 10-12 people Add Fruit dip for an up-charge when ordering

Cinnamon Roll Tray

$25.00

Fresh baked daily. These decadent cinnamon rolls will be a huge hit! 1 Dozen

Box Lunch - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

Smoked Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on a butter croissant. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.

Deli Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on an artisan bun. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.

Club Sandwich

$11.00

Ham, Turkey and bacon topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on and artisan bun. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.

Roast Beef & Cheese Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on a sub roll. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on a butter croissant. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on a butter croissant. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

American and provolone cheese, mixed greens, cucumber, green pepper, tomato and onion. Choice of side item, a pickle spear, cookie, mustard & mayo packet included.

Mixed Greens Salad with Protein

$11.00

Topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, cucumber, hard boiled egg and croutons. You choice of protein. Pickle spear and cookie.

Party Trays - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED

Classic Deli Tray

$52.00

Your choice of 3 sandwich options

Vegetable Tray w/ranch dip

$25.00

Fresh chopped at time of order!

Meat & Cheese Tray

$32.50

A selection of turkey, ham and roast beef with cheese cubes

Sweet Tray (1 Dozen)
$15.00

$15.00

Sweet Tray (2 Dozen)
$25.00

$25.00

Beverages

Sweet Tea - 1/2 gallon
$3.50

$3.50

Sweet Tea - gallon
$5.25

$5.25

Fresh made lemonade - 1/2 gallon
$4.75

$4.75

Fresh made lemonade - gallon
$6.50

$6.50

Orange Juice - gallon
$9.75

$9.75

Coffee - 96oz

$14.25

Unsweet Tea - Gallon
$5.25

$5.25

Sweet Tea

$1.89

Unsweet Tea

$1.89

Bottle Water
$1.89

$1.89

Pepsi

$1.89

Diet Mt. Dew
$1.89

$1.89

Mt. Dew

$1.89

Sierra Mist

$1.89

Extras

Ice

$3.25

Nov 15 - Nov 18

Tues - Chicken Pot Pie

Tues - Chicken Pot Pie

$13.00

Warm and hearty chicken pot pie with side salad, garlic bread & cookie Note pick-up time in comments. 4:00 - 6:00pm

Delivery - Tues- Chicken Pot Pie

Delivery - Tues- Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Warm and hearty chicken pot pie with side salad, garlic bread & cookie Note delivery address in comments. Delivery between 4:30 - 6:00pm

Wed - Fried Chicken

Wed - Fried Chicken

$13.00

Fried chicken, steamed cabbage, macaroni & cheese, cornbread and candied yams Please note pick-up time in comments. between 4:00-6:00pm

Delivered - Wed - Fried Chicken

Delivered - Wed - Fried Chicken

$14.00

Fried chicken, steamed cabbage, macaroni & cheese, cornbread and candied yams Note delivery address in comments. Delivery between 4:30 - 6:00pm

Thurs - Beef Stew

Thurs - Beef Stew

$13.00

Beef Stew with cheesy grits, breakfast potatoes, biscuit & fried apples Pick-up is between 4-6pm Leave note with pick-up time in comments

Delivery - Thurs - Beef Stew

Delivery - Thurs - Beef Stew

$14.00

Beef Stew with cheesy grits, breakfast potatoes, biscuit & fried apples Delivery is between 4:30 - 6:00pm Leave address in comments

Fri- Baked S

Fri- Baked Spaghetti

$13.00

Baked spaghetti, side salad and garlic bread with pistachio dessert Pick up between 4-6pm. Leave note in comments about pick-up time.

Delivered - Fri - Baked Spaghetti

Delivered - Fri - Baked Spaghetti

$14.00

Baked spaghetti, side salad and garlic bread with pistachio dessert Delivery between 4:30 - 6pm Leave delivery address in comments

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come an enjoy a great meal with us!

232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, NC 28625

