GATHERINGS Catering & Event Center
232 Signal Hill Drive
Statesville, NC 28625
Popular Items
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy chicken on a artisan bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded crispy chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato served on an artisan bun. Your choice of house made ranch or blue cheese
Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast gently fried with house made marinara sauce, provolone & grated parmesan cheese
Philly Cheesesteak
Grilled fresh to order tender steak, onions green peppers and american cheese
Italian Meatball Sandwich
Fresh made meatballs covered in house made marinara sauce, provolone & grated parmesan cheese served on an italian sub roll
Flame Grilled Burger
Hand crafted and grilled to perfection topped with your choice of cheese
Black Bean Burger
Grilled black bean burger with your choice of toppings
Cold Sandwiches
Turkey & Cheese
Deli sliced and made to order, smoked turkey breast with your choice of cheese
Ham & Cheese
Deli slice smoked ham with your choice of cheese
Club Sandwich
Deli sliced ham and turkey with crisp bacon strips
BLT
Generous portion of crispy bacon and your choice of cheese
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Our freshly prepared, protein packed, tuna salad with your choice of cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich
In house oven roasted chicken salad with your choice of cheese
Veggie Wrap
Provolone and american cheese with fresh veggies of your choosing.
Chicken
Salads
Desserts
Beverages
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Bottle Water
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mt. Dew
Diet Mt. Dew
Sierra Mist
Lemonade
Lemonade & Tea Mix
Sw Tea & Unsw Tea Mix
Sweet Tea - 1/2 gallon
Sweet Tea - gallon
Fresh made lemonade - 1/2 gallon
Fresh made lemonade - gallon
Orange Juice - gallon
Coffee - 96oz
Side Items
Small Side Pasta Salad
Large Side Pasta Salad
Small Side Potato Salad
Large Side Potato Salad
Small Side Macaroni Salad
Large Side Macaroni Salad
Small Side Chicken Salad
Large Side Chicken Salad
Small Side Tuna Salad
Large Side Tuna Salad
House Chips/Ranch
Bag of Chips
Soup
Chedder Broccoli Soup
Chedder Broccoli Soup with salad
Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Vegetable Beef Soup
Vegetable Soup With Salad
Squash Soup With Salad
Tomato Basil
Chicken Pot Pie Soup With Salad
Breakfast - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Pastry Tray
Chef's choice of delicious pastries, turnovers and muffins are some of the delicious selections. Feeds 10 -12 people
Savory Tray
A variety of croissants, bagels and wraps with meats, eggs and cheese. Feeds 10 - 12 people
Fruit Tray
Delicious fresh fruits which can include grapes, strawberries, pineapple and mellons to name a few. Feeds 10-12 people Add Fruit dip for an up-charge when ordering
Cinnamon Roll Tray
Fresh baked daily. These decadent cinnamon rolls will be a huge hit! 1 Dozen
Box Lunch - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Smoked Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on a butter croissant. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.
Deli Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on an artisan bun. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey and bacon topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on and artisan bun. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.
Roast Beef & Cheese Sandwich
Topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on a sub roll. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on a butter croissant. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Topped with provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomato and onion. Served on a butter croissant. Choice of side item, cookie, pickle spear, mustard & mayo packet included.
Veggie Wrap
American and provolone cheese, mixed greens, cucumber, green pepper, tomato and onion. Choice of side item, a pickle spear, cookie, mustard & mayo packet included.
Mixed Greens Salad with Protein
Topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, cucumber, hard boiled egg and croutons. You choice of protein. Pickle spear and cookie.
Party Trays - 24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED
Beverages
Extras
Nov 15 - Nov 18
Tues - Chicken Pot Pie
Warm and hearty chicken pot pie with side salad, garlic bread & cookie Note pick-up time in comments. 4:00 - 6:00pm
Delivery - Tues- Chicken Pot Pie
Warm and hearty chicken pot pie with side salad, garlic bread & cookie Note delivery address in comments. Delivery between 4:30 - 6:00pm
Wed - Fried Chicken
Fried chicken, steamed cabbage, macaroni & cheese, cornbread and candied yams Please note pick-up time in comments. between 4:00-6:00pm
Delivered - Wed - Fried Chicken
Fried chicken, steamed cabbage, macaroni & cheese, cornbread and candied yams Note delivery address in comments. Delivery between 4:30 - 6:00pm
Thurs - Beef Stew
Beef Stew with cheesy grits, breakfast potatoes, biscuit & fried apples Pick-up is between 4-6pm Leave note with pick-up time in comments
Delivery - Thurs - Beef Stew
Beef Stew with cheesy grits, breakfast potatoes, biscuit & fried apples Delivery is between 4:30 - 6:00pm Leave address in comments
Fri- Baked Spaghetti
Baked spaghetti, side salad and garlic bread with pistachio dessert Pick up between 4-6pm. Leave note in comments about pick-up time.
Delivered - Fri - Baked Spaghetti
Baked spaghetti, side salad and garlic bread with pistachio dessert Delivery between 4:30 - 6pm Leave delivery address in comments
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come an enjoy a great meal with us!
232 Signal Hill Drive, Statesville, NC 28625