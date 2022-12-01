- Home
- /
- Houston
- /
- Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Gatlin's BBQ
Gatlin's BBQ
No reviews yet
3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C
Ste A
Houston, TX 77018
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Brisket Sand
1/2 pound sandwich comes on Texas Toast. Substitute bun upon request.
Burger
EJ Combo
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Kitchen Sink
Link Sand
1/2 pound sandwich comes on Texas Toast. Substitute bun upon request.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Pastrami Sand
Pastrami Turkey Sand
Pulled Pork Sand
1/2 pound sandwich comes on Texas Toast. Substitute bun upon request.
Rib Sandwich
1/2 pound sandwich comes on Texas Toast. Substitute bun upon request.
Sliders
Turkey Swiss Sand
Turkey Sand
1/2 pound sandwich comes on Texas Toast. Substitute bun upon request.
Smoked Bologna Sand
Chop Brisket Sand. Combo W/ Chips
Smokehouse Nachos
Catfish Po' Boy
Sandwich Combo
Smokehouse Cuban Sandwich
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
Salads/Soups
Chef Salad Brisket
Chef Salad Grilled Chicken Breast
Chef Salad Pulled Pork
Chef Salad Sausage
Chef Salad Turkey
House Salad
Side Salad
GBBQ Gumbo (16 oz)
Chef Salad Grilled Fish
Large Catering Salad
Med Catering Salad
Smokehouse Chili
Large GBBQ Gumbo (32oz)
Pint Smoked Chicken Salad
Shrimp Salad
Baked Potato/Loaded Fries
Plain Baked Potato
Beef Baked Potato
Pork Baked Potato
Chicken Baked Potato
Turkey Baked Potato
Sausage Baked Potato
Loaded Fries- Pork
Loaded Fries- Brisket
Loaded Fries- Turkey
Loaded Fries- Chicken
Loaded Fries- Sausage
Plain Loaded Fries-No Meat
Chili Cheese Fries
Potato Special CB
Loaded Fries Special CB
Entrees
Brisket
Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50
Sausage
Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50
Chicken
Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50
Pork
Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50
Turkey
Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50
Chicken Plate - All White
Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50
Fried Catfish
Blackened Fish
2 Pc Fried Chicken Dark
2 Pc Fried Chicken White
Smoked Oxtails
2 Meats
2 Meat Combo comes with 2 proteins and 2 sides choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 side choices at $2.50.
3 Meats
3 Meat Combo comes with 3 proteins and 2 sides choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 side choices at $2.50.
Rib Plates
Spare Ribs
Pork Rib plates come with a half rack of ribs and 2 Side choices. Beef rib plates come with 1 large beef rib bone and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 side choices at $2.50.
Baby Back Ribs
Pork Rib plates come with a half rack of ribs and 2 Side choices. Beef rib plates come with 1 large beef rib bone and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 side choices at $2.50.
Beef Ribs
Pork Rib plates come with a half rack of ribs and 2 Side choices. Beef rib plates come with 1 large beef rib bone and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 side choices at $2.50.