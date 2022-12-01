Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch

Gatlin's BBQ

3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C

Ste A

Houston, TX 77018

3510 Ella Blvd Bldg C
Ste A
Houston, TX 77018

Popular Items

Brisket & Egg Taco
Lb Brisket
Bacon & Egg Taco

Sandwiches

Brisket Sand

$14.00

1/2 pound sandwich comes on Texas Toast. Substitute bun upon request.

Burger

$10.00

EJ Combo

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.50

Kitchen Sink

$17.00

Link Sand

$12.00

1/2 pound sandwich comes on Texas Toast. Substitute bun upon request.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Pastrami Sand

$15.00

Pastrami Turkey Sand

$17.00

Pulled Pork Sand

$10.99

1/2 pound sandwich comes on Texas Toast. Substitute bun upon request.

Rib Sandwich

$13.00

1/2 pound sandwich comes on Texas Toast. Substitute bun upon request.

Sliders

$10.00

Turkey Swiss Sand

$14.00

Turkey Sand

$13.00

1/2 pound sandwich comes on Texas Toast. Substitute bun upon request.

Smoked Bologna Sand

$15.00

Chop Brisket Sand. Combo W/ Chips

$15.00Out of stock

Smokehouse Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Catfish Po' Boy

$14.99Out of stock

Sandwich Combo

$13.00Out of stock

Smokehouse Cuban Sandwich

$11.99Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Salads/Soups

Chef Salad Brisket

$16.99

Chef Salad Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.50

Chef Salad Pulled Pork

$13.50

Chef Salad Sausage

$11.50

Chef Salad Turkey

$13.50

House Salad

$6.50

Side Salad

$3.50

GBBQ Gumbo (16 oz)

$14.00Out of stock

Chef Salad Grilled Fish

$15.99Out of stock

Large Catering Salad

$48.00

Med Catering Salad

$35.00Out of stock

Smokehouse Chili

$8.49Out of stock

Large GBBQ Gumbo (32oz)

$28.00Out of stock

Pint Smoked Chicken Salad

$6.99Out of stock

Shrimp Salad

$15.99Out of stock

Baked Potato/Loaded Fries

Plain Baked Potato

$7.00

Beef Baked Potato

$17.00

Pork Baked Potato

$15.00

Chicken Baked Potato

$15.00

Turkey Baked Potato

$15.00

Sausage Baked Potato

$15.00

Loaded Fries- Pork

$16.00

Loaded Fries- Brisket

$18.00

Loaded Fries- Turkey

$16.00

Loaded Fries- Chicken

$17.00

Loaded Fries- Sausage

$16.00

Plain Loaded Fries-No Meat

$12.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.95Out of stock

Potato Special CB

$10.99Out of stock

Loaded Fries Special CB

$10.99Out of stock

Entrees

Choice of 1, 2, or 3 Meats with 2 side choices. Substitute a Baked Potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50

Brisket

$19.00

Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50

Sausage

$18.00

Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50

Chicken

$18.00

Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50

Pork

$18.00

Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50

Turkey

$18.00

Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50

Chicken Plate - All White

$19.00Out of stock

Single meat plates come with one protein and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 sides choices at $2.50

Fried Catfish

$16.99Out of stock

Blackened Fish

$17.99Out of stock

2 Pc Fried Chicken Dark

$6.95Out of stock

2 Pc Fried Chicken White

$7.95Out of stock

Smoked Oxtails

$17.99Out of stock

2 Meats

$21.00

2 Meat Combo comes with 2 proteins and 2 sides choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 side choices at $2.50.

3 Meats

$23.00

3 Meat Combo comes with 3 proteins and 2 sides choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 side choices at $2.50.

Rib Plates

Spare Ribs

$21.00

Pork Rib plates come with a half rack of ribs and 2 Side choices. Beef rib plates come with 1 large beef rib bone and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 side choices at $2.50.

Baby Back Ribs

$24.00

Pork Rib plates come with a half rack of ribs and 2 Side choices. Beef rib plates come with 1 large beef rib bone and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 side choices at $2.50.

Beef Ribs

$34.00Out of stock

Pork Rib plates come with a half rack of ribs and 2 Side choices. Beef rib plates come with 1 large beef rib bone and 2 side choices. Substitute a baked potato for the 2 side choices at $2.50.

Sides

Corn Bread Muffin

$1.09

Sm Baked Beans

$5.99

Sm Cole Slaw

$5.99

Sm Collard Greens

$5.99

Sm Cucumber Salad

$5.99

Sm Dirty Rice

$5.99

Sm French Fries

$2.99

Sm Fried Okra

$2.99

Sm Potato Salad

$5.99

Sm Yams

$5.99

Sm Mac And Cheese

$5.99

Sm Smoked Corn

$5.99

Sm Chips

$1.25

Sm Green Beans

$5.99Out of stock

Biscuit

$1.50Out of stock

Sm Mixed Veggies

$3.49Out of stock

Sm Ranch Style Beans

$3.49Out of stock

Sm Creamed Corn

$4.99Out of stock

Med Baked Beans

$8.99

Med Cole Slaw

$8.99

Med Collard Greens

$8.99

Med Cucumber Salad

$8.99

Med Dirty Rice

$8.99

Med French Fries

$6.99

Med Fried Okra

$6.99

Med Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Med Potato Salad

$8.99

Med Smoked Corn

$8.99

Med Yams

$8.99

Med Green Beans

$8.99Out of stock

Med Ranch Style Beans

$6.95Out of stock

Med Mixed Veggies

$6.95Out of stock

Med Creamed Corn

$8.99Out of stock

Med Red Bean & Rice

$8.49Out of stock

Lg Baked Beans

$13.99

Lg Cole Slaw

$13.99

Lg Collard Greens

$13.99

Lg Cucumber Salad

$13.99

Lg Dirty Rice

$13.99

Lg French Fries

$8.99

Lg Fried Okra

$8.99

Lg Mac & Cheese

$13.99

Lg Potato Salad

$13.99

Lg Smoked Corn

$13.99

Lg Yams

$13.99

Lg Green Beans

$13.99Out of stock

Lg Ranch Style Beans

$11.95Out of stock

Lg Mixed Veggies

$11.95Out of stock

Lg Creamed Corn

$13.99Out of stock

Lg Red Beans & Rice

$13.49Out of stock

Gallon Cole Slaw

$47.95

Gallon Cucumber Salad

$47.95Out of stock

Gallon Potato Salad

$47.95

Cornbread Dressing

$45.00Out of stock

Half Pan Baked Beans

$39.99

Half Pan Collard Greens

$39.99

Half Pan Dirty Rice

$39.99

Half Pan Fried Okra

$39.99

Half Pan Mac & Cheese

$39.99

Half Pan Green Beans

$39.99Out of stock

Half Pan Mixed Veggies

$39.99Out of stock

Half Pan Ranch Beans

$39.99Out of stock

Half Pan Creamed Corn

$39.99Out of stock

Half Pan Smoked Corn

$39.99

Half Pan Yams

$39.99Out of stock

Full Pan Of Chips

$15.00Out of stock

Meat Price Per LB

Lb Brisket

$26.95

Lb Pulled Pork

$17.95

Lb Traditional Sausage

$19.95

Lb Spicy Sausage

$19.95

Lb Venison Sausage

$19.95

Whole Chicken

$15.95Out of stock

Lb Turkey

$22.00

1 lb Pastrami

$23.95

1 lb Bologna

$22.95

1 Beef Rib

$26.00Out of stock

1/2 Chicken

$9.95

1/2 lb Brisket

$14.95

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$10.95

1/2 Turkey

$13.00

1/2 lb Venison Sausage

$11.95

1/2 lb Spicy Sausage

$11.95

1/2 lb Traditional Sausage

$11.95

1/2 Bologna

$11.99

Smoked Oxtails (A La Cart)

$10.99Out of stock

1/2lb Pastrami

$11.99

1/4 lb Brisket

$8.99

1/4 Traditional

$6.50

1/4 lb Venison Sausage

$6.50

1/4 Spicy

$6.50

1/4 Pulled Pork

$5.99

1/4 Lb Turkey

$8.00

1/4 Dark Chicken

$5.00

1/4 White Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

3 Ribs

$9.99

3 Baby Backs

$10.50

Half Rack Spare Ribs

$17.50

Half Rack Baby Backs

$18.50

Full Rack Baby Backs

$36.00

Full Rack Spare Ribs

$34.00

8oz Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.95

Dessert

1/2 Sheet German Chocolate Single Layer

$90.00Out of stock

1/2 Sheet Lemon Butter Pound Cake 2 Layer

$60.00Out of stock

1/2 Sheet Lemon Butter Pound Cake Single Layer

$35.00Out of stock

12 Petite Brownies

$8.95Out of stock

2 Layer Round German Chocolate

$45.00Out of stock

3 Layer Round German Chocolate

$80.00Out of stock

Rum Cake - 4 Layer Rum Cake

$60.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler_ Half Pan

$40.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake 3 Layer Round

$42.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding_ Half Pan

$35.00Out of stock

7 UP Cake

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Cobbler

$5.95Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$5.95Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$4.95Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$5.49Out of stock

Banana Pudding_ Half Pan

$35.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.25Out of stock

Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.25

Lemon Butter Pound Cake

$4.50

German Chocolate

$6.15Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$5.25Out of stock

Italian Cream Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Brownies

$1.50Out of stock

Black & White Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$5.95

Rum Cake

$5.50Out of stock

Cookies

$1.00Out of stock

GBBQ- Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

GBBQ- Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie_Slice

$6.25Out of stock

MIni Pie

$1.50Out of stock

Red Velvet Cupcake

$3.95Out of stock

French Vanilla

$5.25Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cupcake

$2.50Out of stock

Whole Pecan Pie

$24.00Out of stock

Group Packages

Group Of 10

$200.00

Group Of 20

$375.00

Group Of 50

$900.00

Delivery 1

$40.00Out of stock

Delivery 2

$55.00Out of stock

Delivery 3

$75.00Out of stock

Delivery & Set Up

$75.00Out of stock

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

CHX Tenders

$7.00

Corn Dogs

$6.00

Wings

Original

$8.99+

House

$8.99+

Buffalo

$8.99+

Thai Chili

$8.99+

Raspberry

$8.99+

Naked (No Sauce)

$8.99+

Sauces/Dressings/Extras

Half Pint BBQ Sauce

$4.95

Pint BBQ Sauce

$6.95

Quart BBQ Sauce

$11.95

4 oz Wing Sauces

$0.75

6 oz Wing Sauces

$1.50

4 oz Original BBQ Sauce

$0.75

4 oz GBBQ Mustard Sauce

$0.75Out of stock

4 oz Salad Dressings

$0.75

1 Bun

$1.50

1 Texas Toast

$0.30

Loaf Bread

$2.50Out of stock

Loaf-Texas Toast

$5.00

4oz Bacon

$1.25

4oz Cheddar Cheese

$0.75

6 oz Queso

$3.00Out of stock

6oz Chili

$3.50Out of stock

Gatlin's BBQ Sauce Bottle

$6.25

Gallon Jalapeno

$12.95

Gallon Pickles

$9.95

Gallon Onions

$6.95

Quart- Pickels

$3.00

Quart- Onions

$1.50

Quart- Jalapenos

$3.00

4oz Chives

$0.50

4oz Butter

$0.50

4oz Sour Cream

$0.50

Avocado

$1.00Out of stock

GBBQ 6oz Seasoning Pouch

$5.95Out of stock

Quart - Lemons

$4.50Out of stock

Pint - Lemons

$3.50Out of stock

Jar Pepper Vinegar

$4.50Out of stock

Pepper Bacon Jam

$5.50Out of stock

8 Pack Buns

$4.00Out of stock

Specials

Smoked Brisket Tostadas

$8.99Out of stock

3pc Fried Wings/ 2 Sides

$10.99Out of stock

4 Pc Fried Chicken

$8.95Out of stock

4pc Fried Chicken Wings A la Carte

$7.99Out of stock

4pc Fried Chicken Wings Basket

$9.99Out of stock

8 Pc Fried Chicken

$15.95Out of stock

8pc Wing Special w/ Fries

$7.95Out of stock

Beef Burger Sliders (3ct)

$8.00Out of stock

Blackened Catfish w/ Shrimp Etoufee

$22.99Out of stock

Boudin (2 Links)

$6.50Out of stock

Bratwurst (3ct)

$9.99Out of stock

Family Smoked Chicken Pot Pie

$45.99Out of stock

Fish\Shrimp Taco Combo

$14.99Out of stock

Fried Catfish w/ Shrimp Etoufee

$21.99Out of stock

Grilled Oysters Parmesan Bread Crumbs

$15.95Out of stock

Grilled Red Snapper Tacos

$14.99Out of stock

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$11.99Out of stock

Smoked Beef Pot Pie

$12.99Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Pot Pie

$10.99Out of stock

Snapper- Blackened w/ Shrimp Etouffee

$21.99Out of stock

16 Oz. Gumbo

Out of stock

Bottled/Can Beer

Blue Moon - Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser - Bottle

$4.15

Budlight - Bottle

$4.15

Corona - Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light - Bottle

$4.00

Heineken - Bottle

$4.50

Michelob Ultra - Bottle

$4.15

Modelo - Bottle

$4.50

Stella Artois - Bottle

$4.75

Shiner Blonde - Bottle

$4.15Out of stock

Crawford Bock-Karbach

$3.00Out of stock

Bucket Domestic

$18.00

Bucket Premium

$22.00

Miller Lite - Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Blue Moon- 6 Pack

Out of stock

BudLight- 8 Pack

$16.99Out of stock

Budweiser- 8 Pack

$16.99Out of stock

Cherry Cider-Can

$5.00Out of stock

Cider-Can

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Light- 6 Pack

Out of stock

Corona- 6 Pack

$12.99Out of stock

Crawford Bock- 6 Pack

$11.99Out of stock

Heineken- 6 Pack

Out of stock

Hopadillo IPA- Karbach

$4.00Out of stock

Love Street- Karbach

$4.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra- 8 Pack

$16.99Out of stock

Modelo- 6 Pack

$24.00Out of stock

Pitmaster-Can Twisted Brew Co

$4.50Out of stock

Rose Cider - Can

$5.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock - Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Smoke on the Bayou

$12.00Out of stock

St Arnold's Honey Cider

$5.00Out of stock

St. Arnold's Honey Cider- 6 Pack

Out of stock

Stella Artois- 6 Pack

$13.99Out of stock

12 Oz. Michelob Ultra

$3.15Out of stock

Draft Beer

Lonestar - Pint

$2.50

Shiner Bock - Pint

$3.50

GH-Lothar German Pils

$6.00

Karbach Lovestreet - Pint

$5.95

Karbach Crawford Bock-Pint

$4.00

SA-H Town Pils

$5.95

SA-Lawnmower

$5.95

EH Space Train IPA - Pint

$5.50

BackPew-Blue Testament

$5.95

Karbach Hopadillo IPA- Pint

$5.95Out of stock

Great Heights-Blue Tile IPA

$6.00Out of stock

EH-Somethin' Light

$5.50Out of stock

GH-Strikes And Gutters IPA

$6.00Out of stock

SA Oktoberfest - Pint

$5.95Out of stock

SA-Summer Pils

$5.50Out of stock

1836 - Pint

$5.50Out of stock

Great Heights-Amber

$6.00Out of stock

EH-Wicket Awesome

$5.50Out of stock

8th Wond-Cougar Paw

$6.00Out of stock

SA-Spring Bock

$5.50Out of stock

GH-Lager-ish

$5.85Out of stock

HH- Local Pint

$3.50Out of stock

SA- Amber Ale

$5.95Out of stock

Buckle Bunny - Pint

$5.50Out of stock

GH-My Maria

$5.85Out of stock

GH-Fruity Pellets IPA

$5.85Out of stock

Christmas Ale - Pint

$5.95Out of stock

HH-Local Pitcher

$12.00Out of stock

Southern Wheat-Pint

$5.50Out of stock

Daydream - Pint

$5.50Out of stock

Craft Draft Pitcher

$19.00

EH-Ax Hat

$5.50Out of stock

Budlight - Pint

$3.50Out of stock

Sam's Daily - Pint

$5.50Out of stock

Root Beer - Pint

$2.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock Pitcher

$10.00Out of stock

Lone Star Pitcher

$8.00Out of stock

Staycation - Pint

$5.50Out of stock

Dome Faux'm Pint

$5.50Out of stock

Drinks

Soda

$2.69

Iced Tea

$2.39

Sweet Gallon

$9.25

Unsweet Gallon

$8.99

Gallon Lemonade

$9.49Out of stock

Kids Drink