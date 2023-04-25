Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gaitlin's Fin & Feathers

302 W Crosstimbers St,

Houston, TX 77018

Dessert

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.95

Dreamsicle Donut

$9.95

Cheesecake

$9.95Out of stock

German Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$7.95Out of stock

Chef's Special

$9.00

Libations

Red Wine by Glass

Twenty Bench Cabernet Glass

$13.25

Januik Cabernet Glass

$19.00

Vina Robles Cabernet Glass

$17.00

Hunter's Pinot Noir Glass

$14.00

Alberti Malbec Glass

$10.00

Paladin Red Blend Glass

$10.00

Ancient Peaks 'Renegade' Red Blend Glass

$13.00

Steel Canyon Cellars Pinot Noir Glass

$11.00

Lapis Luna Zinfandel Glass

$11.00

Lost Chapters Merlot

$15.00

House Red

$9.00

Twenty Bench Cabernet Bottle

$53.00

Januik Cabernet Bottle

$72.00

Vina Robles Cabernet Bottle

$64.00

Left Coast Pinot Noir Bottle

$50.00

Hunter's Pinot Noir Bottle

$55.00

Alberti Malbec Bottle

$38.00

Paladin Red Blend Bottle

$38.00

Ancient Peaks 'Renegade' Red Blend Bottle

$60.00

Steel Canyon Cellars Pinot Noir Bottle

$44.00

Hullabaloo Zinfandel Bottle

$44.00

50+ Garnacha Bottle

$36.00

La Bella Rose

$30.00

White Wine by Glass

Silver Moki Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$13.00

Tobias Chardonnay Glass

$16.00

Ancient Peaks Chardonnay Glass

$11.75

Fidora Pinot Grigio Glass

$14.00

Paladin Pinot Grigio Glass

$13.00

Felice Moscato d' Asti Glass

$13.00

La Bella Prosecco

$8.00

Olema Chardonnay

$11.00

Olema Rose

$11.00

Olema Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Silver Moki Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$50.00

Tobias Chardonnay Bottle

$58.00

Ancient Peaks Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

Fidora Pinot Grigio Bottle

$56.00

Paladin Pinot Grigio Bottle

$48.00

Felice Moscato d' Asti Bottle

$48.00

La Bella Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Olema Chardonnay

$36.00

Olema Rose

$36.00

Olema Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Riefle Brut

$60.00

Paladin Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Sparkling by Glass

Graham Beck Brut Rose Glass

$14.50

Riefle Brut Glass

$14.00

La Bella Prosecco Glass

$8.00

La Bella Rose

$9.00

Graham Beck Brut Rose Bottle

$62.00

Riefle Brut Bottle

$60.00

La Bella Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Rive della Chiesa Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Beer

Draft Beer

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Crawford Bock

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Lonestar

$5.00

Angry Orchard Strawberry

$6.00

Angry Orchard Peach Mango

$6.00

Craft Cocktails

Rose Lemonade

$9.00

Peach Mango Sangria

$9.00

Satin Strawberry Frose

$12.00

Pineapple Prosecco

$10.00

Lychee Bellini

$9.00

White Sangria

$11.00

F&F Rita

$8.00

Bulk Ordering

Bulk Proteins

8 Piece Fried Chicken

16 Piece Fried Chicken

6 Piece Catfish Filets

12 Piece Catfish Filets

24 Piece Fried Shrimp

18 Piece Chicken Tenders

30 Piece Chicken Tenders

50 Piece Chicken Tenders

Bulk Sides

Catfish & Grits Half Pan

Red Beans & Rice Half Pan

Creamed Corn Half Pan

Basil Cole Slaw Half Pan

Mac-N-Cheese Half Pan

French Fries Half Pan

Collard Greens Half Pan

Potato Salad Half Pan

Fountain Drinks Half Pan

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Beloved Gulf Coast comfort cuisine from restaurateur Greg Gatlin and family.

