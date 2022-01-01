- Home
Gator's Dockside at Baldwin Park
3,069 Reviews
$$
4982 New Broad Street
Orlando, FL 32814
FOOTBALL SPECIALS
20 WING & PITCHER SPECIAL
10 WING & PINT SPECIAL
BUDWEISER BUCKET
BUDLIGHT BUCKET
MICH ULTRA BUCKET
COORS BUCKET
MILLER LT BUCKET
DOMESTIC BUCKET SPECIAL
NUTRL BUCKET SPECIAL
PIT MILLER LT
PIT COORS
PIT BUD LT
PIT MICH ULTRA
PIT YUENGLING
PIT BUDWEISER
N/A BEVERAGES
BAG OF ICE
BOTTLE WATER
CLUB SODA
COFFEE
CRANBERRY JUICE
DIET PEPSI
DR PEPPER
FLAVORED TEA
FRUIT PUNCH
GINGERALE
HOT TEA
IBC ROOTBEER
KIDS DRINK
KIDS ADD ON DESSERT
LEMONADE
LUNCH DRINK
Milk
MT DEW
MUG ROOTBEER
PEPSI
RED BULL
RED BULL BLUE
RED BULL ORANGE
RED BULL YELLOW
SF RED BULL
SIERRA MIST
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
VIRGIN DAQUIRI
VIRGIN PINA COLADA
WATER
M-F LUNCH SPECIALS.
ASIAGO BAGEL CLUB
A toasted Asiago bagel smeared with jalapeño cream cheese piled high with ham, turkey, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and bacon. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
BBQ PORK FLATBREAD
Pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, drizzled with Chipoltle B.B.Q. sauce on a toasted flatbread.
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
A freshly seasoned burger patty cooked to your desired temperature, placed on a butter toasted kaiser bun. Add two toppings of your choice. Shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, and pickle chips available upon request. Served with Gator Chips.
BURGER WRAP
Our juicy burger stuffed into a flour tortilla with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced pickle, and cheese whiz. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
CHICKEN PARMESAN HOAGIE
Hand breaded chicken, layered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
CHICKEN SALAD WRAP
Gator's Own Chicken salad made with all white meat chicken, crasins, apples, eggs, celery and a creamy Vidalia onion dressing, stuffed inside a flour tortilla. Served with our Gator chips. Also available on a Brioche Bun as a sandwich.
FRIED CHICKEN BLT HOAGIE
Fried chicken tenders, topped with sliced bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips
FRIED CHICKEN BLT WRAP
Fried chicken tenders, topped with sliced bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips
ITALIAN GRINDER
KICKING CRAB SOUP
PULLED BBQ PORK SANDWICH
Slowly cooked pulled pork over top of a creamy garlic mayo cabbage placed on a toasted kaiser bun and drizzled with Gator's own sweet and spicy B.B.Q. sauce. Topped with 3 pickles chips. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
SHRIMP CUBAN
Blackened shrimp, pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, and a sweet spicy mayo served on authentic Cuban bread and pressed to perfection. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
SLOW ROASTED PORK SANDWICH
Thinly sliced slow roasted pork, sauteed' onions and garlic mayonaise. Topped with Au jus and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Served with a side of Au jus for dipping and Gator chips.
SMOTHERED CHEEZY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried chicken breast on a kaiser bun, smothered with pimento cheese, topped with hand breaded fresh jalapeños, bacon, shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
SPINACH AND STRAWBERRY SALAD
Fresh spinach topped with strawberries, red onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles and candied pecans. Served with Raspberry vinagrette dressing.
TRIPLE DECKER CLUB SANDWICH
3 Slices of lightly toasted white bread, piled high with ham, turkey, bacon, yellow amercian cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with Gator Chips.
TURKEY AVOCADO SALAD
Fresh salad mix topped with diced turkey, cucumbers, egg, avocado, and grape tomatoes. Served with homemade avocado ranch dressing.
TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP
Fresh salad mix topped with diced turkey, cucumbers, egg, avocado, and grape tomatoes. Served with homemade avocado ranch dressing.
CHOOSE APPETIZER OR DESSERT
FULL ONION PETALS
Hand-breaded onion petals cooked to a golden brown and served with petal sauce.
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
Our incredible homemade dip topped with spinach, cream cheese, artichokes, parmesan cheese, and diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips. Want a twist? Try a spinach artichoke quesadilla.
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Fresh button mushrooms hand battered and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
FRIED PICKLES
Hand-breaded pickle chips fried golden brown and served with homemade ranch dressing.
VALUE DESSERTS
CHOOSE TWO ENTREES
8 VEGGIE BONLESS WINGS SPECIAL
All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD VALUE
Fresh salad mix topped with diced B.B.Q. chicken, tomatoes, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, green onions, and tortilla strips and drizzled with Ranch dressing. Also served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side.
FRIED SHRIMP DINNER VALUE
A huge portion of hand-breaded shrimp served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, and cocktail sauce.
JERK GRILLED PORK CHOP
Grilled Pork chop, topped with our Jerk sauce. Served with yellow rice and roasted vegtables.
LG CAESAR SALAD VALUE
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.
POT ROAST DINNER
Tender Pot Roast served on a bed of mashed potatoes with gravy and corn.
HAWAIIAN TERIYAKI GLAZED GRILLED CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast glazed with Teryaki sauce, topped with a grilled Pineapple ring. Served with yellow rice and fresh broccoli.
GF SALADS
GF SANDWICHES & BURGERS
Merchandise
4th of July Baldwin Seat
EMP HOODIE EMBROIDERED
EMP APRON
EMP HOODIE
EMP KITCHEN HAT
EMP KITCHEN PANTS
EMP KITCHEN SHIRT
EMP KITCHEN XXL SHIRT
EMP LS TSHIRTS
EMP MICROFLEECE JACKET
EMP SHIRT
EMP V NECK
EMP XXL SHIRT
FUND RAISING CARDS
GUEST HAT
GUEST HAT BASEBALL PORT
GUEST HOODIE
GUEST JERSEY PORT
GUEST LS TSHIRTS
GUEST T SHIRTS
GUEST TANK TOP PORT
GUEST V NECK PORT
MANAGER POLO
MUG/PINT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4982 New Broad Street, Orlando, FL 32814