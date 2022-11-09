- Home
- /
- Gainesville
- /
- American
- /
- Gator's Dockside - Gainesville
Gator's Dockside - Gainesville
No reviews yet
3842 W Newberry Road, Suite 1A
Gainesville, FL 32607
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
GATORIZERS
GATOR TAIL
Hand cut gator tail marinated, hand battered, then deep fried, served with our own Gator Sauce.
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
Served with warm marinara sauce.
THAT BIG PRETZEL
Served with Wisconsin Beer Cheese and Sweet Bavarian mustard.
FRIED PICKLES
A fan favorite! Pickle Chips hand battered and then fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of homemade ranch.
GATOR'S COMBO PLATTER
A hearty portion of three of YOUR FAVORITES Wingers tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, Mozzarella Sticks, and our southwest egg rolls. Served with marinara, spicy ranch, and your choice of homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed onions, mixed cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with sour cream and pico.
SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS
These egg rolls are seasoned with southwestern spices and packed full of smoked white chicken, black beans, corn, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a tasty avocado dipping sauce. This combo will not disappoint!
GATOR'S NACHOS
Tortilla chips smothered with hot queso blanco, topped with jalapenos, fresh pico, sour cream and guacamole. Your choice of chicken or chili.
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Fresh button mushrooms hand battered and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
GATOR TATERS
We fry diced potatoes golden brown, smother them in homemade ranch then top it off with bacon, melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Our incredible homemade dip made with spinach, cream cheese, artichokes, parmesan cheese, and diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips.
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Lightly hand breaded cauliflower fried just right and tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles and drizzled with your choice of homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
ONION PETALS
Hand breaded onion petals served with cajun bayou.
BUFFALO SHRIMP
GRILLED 5 WINGERS
ENTREES
BONELESS WING PLATTER
Hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
FISH & CHIPS
Flaky Cod dipped in our freshly made tempura batter fried to a golden perfection. Served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
HAND BREADED SHRIMP DINNER
A huge portion of hand-breaded shrimp served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, and cocktail sauce.
CAJUN ALFREDO PASTA
Fettuccine pasta sauteed in our homemade Cajun Alfredo Sauce, green onions, topped with a juicy, marinated Cajun Chicken Breast. Served with Garlic Bread.
SHRIMP AND GRITS
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER
8 chicken tenders tossed in choice of wing sauce, choice of 2 sides, and 2 oz. (v) of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
WING PLATTER
RIBS AND COMBOS
FULL RACK
Seasoned rack of ribs slowly cooked for the fall off the bone taste you love. Grilled to order in your favorite seasonings. Served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
HALF RACK
Seasoned rack of ribs slowly cooked for the fall off the bone taste you love. Grilled to order in your favorite seasonings. Served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
RIB & WING COMBO
½ Rack of Ribs served in choice of flavor and 5 Wings tossed in choice of wing sauce. Served with your choice of two sides, garlic Bread and Gator’s Own Bleu Cheese or homemade ranch.
WINGS
BURGERS
BREAKFAST BURGER
Yellow American, fried egg, then topped with two slices of bacon. Who says you can't have breakfast anytime!
BLACK N' BLEU BACON
Cajun seasoned burger topped with crisp bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.
MINI BURGERS
Four freshly made mini cheeseburgers, topped with sauteed onions and creamy garlic mayonnaise.
SWEET AND SPICY JALAPENO BURGER
Fresh, seasoned burger, topped with sliced bacon, melted white American Cheese, then piled high with hand-breaded sliced jalapeños, onion straws, and finally drizzled with chipotle honey bbq sauce.
MEDITERRANEAN TURKEY BURGER
Our grilled turkey burger deliciously topped with shredded lettuce, tzatziki sauce, cucumbers, and onions.
CLASSIC BURGER
SANDWICHES
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.
CHICKEN CLUB
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with yellow American cheese, Provolone cheese, sliced bacon and Honey Mustard dressing. Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
GYRO
Bigger and Better! An overstuffed Pita with grilled lamb and beef layered with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, and feta cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
ISLAND FRESH TACOS
Your choice of mahi mahi, shrimp, or chicken prepared grilled, blackened or fried. Severed in flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage, fresh pico and drizzled with mango habanero sauce and avocado ranch.
NASHVILLE SHRIMP PO BOY
Our hand breaded buffalo shrimp tossed in Nashville hot sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and our homage blue cheese spread.
MONTE CRISTO
Sliced turkey, ham, Swiss, and yellow American cheese stacked between 3 slices of bread, then hand-battered and fried to a perfect golden brown. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.
MAHI SLIDERS
Lightly seasoned mahi-mahi grilled to perfection, topped with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato. Served with tartar sauce
SANDWICH BUFFALO CHICKEN
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
SALADS AND MORE!
FRENCH O CROCK
FRENCH O CUP
CHILI BOWL
CHILI CUP
COBB SALAD
Cobb Salad Mixed greens topped with chilled char-grilled diced chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, and crispy bacon. Served with your choice of dressing
SEABREEZE SALAD
Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, on a bed of salad greens topped with your choice of grilled chicken or chilled char-grilled diced chicken. Served with house vinaigrette dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, chopped celery, and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served with your choice of dressing
SM HOUSE SALAD
Fresh greens topped diced tomatoes, diced onions, croutons and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.
LG HOUSE SALAD
Fresh greens topped diced tomatoes, diced onions, croutons and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.
SM CAESAR SALAD
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.
LG CAESAR SALAD
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.
THAI PEANUT SHRIMP SALAD
Sweet and spicy crispy fried shrimp tossed in Thai peanut sauce over salad greens tossed in sweet Vidalia dressing, mixed with cabbage, fresh broccoli, candied pecans, and mandarin oranges.
DESSERTS
CARAMEL GINGER'D APPLE CRISP
Ginger'd and cinnamon fresh Granny Smith Apples caramelized and piled high. Abundantly topped with the most buttery crisp crumbles and walnuts. Topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and 2 fried apples.
DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE
Made with the purest ingredients such as pure natural vanilla, cocoa, and chocolate chips. Topped with vanilla ice cream, garnished with chocolate and caramel sauce. Chocolate lovers beware.
FRIED OREOS
Tempura battered Oreo cookies fried to sweet perfection. Served with vanilla ice cream and topped with strawberry and chocolate sauce.