- Home
- /
- Lake City
- /
- Sandwiches
- /
- Gator's Dockside - Lake City
Gator's Dockside - Lake City
1,998 Reviews
$$
313 NW Commons Loop
Suite 127
Lake City, FL 32055
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
GATORIZERS
GATOR TAIL
Hand cut gator tail marinated, hand battered, then deep fried, served with our own Gator Sauce.
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS
Served with warm marinara sauce.
THAT BIG PRETZEL
Served with Wisconsin Beer Cheese and Sweet Bavarian mustard.
FRIED PICKLES
A fan favorite! Pickle Chips hand battered and then fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of homemade ranch.
GATOR'S COMBO PLATTER
A hearty portion of three of YOUR FAVORITES Wingers tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, Mozzarella Sticks, and our southwest egg rolls. Served with marinara, spicy ranch, and your choice of homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
CHICKEN TENDERS
Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.
QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed onions, mixed cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with sour cream and pico.
SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS
These egg rolls are seasoned with southwestern spices and packed full of smoked white chicken, black beans, corn, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a tasty avocado dipping sauce. This combo will not disappoint!
GATOR'S NACHOS
Tortilla chips smothered with hot queso blanco, topped with jalapenos, fresh pico, sour cream and guacamole. Your choice of chicken or chili.
FRIED MUSHROOMS
Fresh button mushrooms hand battered and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch dressing.
GATOR TATERS
We fry diced potatoes golden brown, smother them in homemade ranch then top it off with bacon, melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
Our incredible homemade dip made with spinach, cream cheese, artichokes, parmesan cheese, and diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips.
BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER
Lightly hand breaded cauliflower fried just right and tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles and drizzled with your choice of homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
ONION PETALS
Hand breaded onion petals served with cajun bayou.
BUFFALO SHRIMP
GRILLED 5 WINGERS
ENTREES
BONELESS WING PLATTER
Hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
FISH & CHIPS
Flaky Cod dipped in our freshly made tempura batter fried to a golden perfection. Served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
HAND BREADED SHRIMP DINNER
A huge portion of hand-breaded shrimp served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, and cocktail sauce.
CAJUN ALFREDO PASTA
Fettuccine pasta sauteed in our homemade Cajun Alfredo Sauce, green onions, topped with a juicy, marinated Cajun Chicken Breast. Served with Garlic Bread.
SHRIMP AND GRITS
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER
8 chicken tenders tossed in choice of wing sauce, choice of 2 sides, and 2 oz. (v) of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
WING PLATTER
RIBS AND COMBOS
FULL RACK
Seasoned rack of ribs slowly cooked for the fall off the bone taste you love. Grilled to order in your favorite seasonings. Served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
HALF RACK
Seasoned rack of ribs slowly cooked for the fall off the bone taste you love. Grilled to order in your favorite seasonings. Served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.
RIB & WING COMBO
½ Rack of Ribs served in choice of flavor and 5 Wings tossed in choice of wing sauce. Served with your choice of two sides, garlic Bread and Gator’s Own Bleu Cheese or homemade ranch.
WINGS
BURGERS
BREAKFAST BURGER
Yellow American, fried egg, then topped with two slices of bacon. Who says you can't have breakfast anytime!
BLACK N' BLEU BACON
Cajun seasoned burger topped with crisp bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.
MINI BURGERS
Four freshly made mini cheeseburgers, topped with sauteed onions and creamy garlic mayonnaise.
SWEET AND SPICY JALAPENO BURGER
Fresh, seasoned burger, topped with sliced bacon, melted white American Cheese, then piled high with hand-breaded sliced jalapeños, onion straws, and finally drizzled with chipotle honey bbq sauce.
MEDITERRANEAN TURKEY BURGER
Our grilled turkey burger deliciously topped with shredded lettuce, tzatziki sauce, cucumbers, and onions.
CLASSIC BURGER
SANDWICHES
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.
CHICKEN CLUB
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with yellow American cheese, Provolone cheese, sliced bacon and Honey Mustard dressing. Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.
GYRO
Bigger and Better! An overstuffed Pita with grilled lamb and beef layered with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, and feta cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
ISLAND FRESH TACOS
Your choice of mahi mahi, shrimp, or chicken prepared grilled, blackened or fried. Severed in flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage, fresh pico and drizzled with mango habanero sauce and avocado ranch.
NASHVILLE SHRIMP PO BOY
Our hand breaded buffalo shrimp tossed in Nashville hot sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and our homage blue cheese spread.
MONTE CRISTO
Sliced turkey, ham, Swiss, and yellow American cheese stacked between 3 slices of bread, then hand-battered and fried to a perfect golden brown. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.
MAHI SLIDERS
Lightly seasoned mahi-mahi grilled to perfection, topped with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato. Served with tartar sauce
SANDWICH BUFFALO CHICKEN
Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.
SALADS AND MORE!
FRENCH O CROCK
FRENCH O CUP
CHILI BOWL
CHILI CUP
COBB SALAD
Cobb Salad Mixed greens topped with chilled char-grilled diced chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, and crispy bacon. Served with your choice of dressing
SEABREEZE SALAD
Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, on a bed of salad greens topped with your choice of grilled chicken or chilled char-grilled diced chicken. Served with house vinaigrette dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, chopped celery, and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served with your choice of dressing
SM HOUSE SALAD
Fresh greens topped diced tomatoes, diced onions, croutons and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.
LG HOUSE SALAD
Fresh greens topped diced tomatoes, diced onions, croutons and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.
SM CAESAR SALAD
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.
LG CAESAR SALAD
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.
THAI PEANUT SHRIMP SALAD
Sweet and spicy crispy fried shrimp tossed in Thai peanut sauce over salad greens tossed in sweet Vidalia dressing, mixed with cabbage, fresh broccoli, candied pecans, and mandarin oranges.
DESSERTS
CARAMEL GINGER'D APPLE CRISP
Ginger'd and cinnamon fresh Granny Smith Apples caramelized and piled high. Abundantly topped with the most buttery crisp crumbles and walnuts. Topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and 2 fried apples.
DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE
Made with the purest ingredients such as pure natural vanilla, cocoa, and chocolate chips. Topped with vanilla ice cream, garnished with chocolate and caramel sauce. Chocolate lovers beware.
FRIED OREOS
Tempura battered Oreo cookies fried to sweet perfection. Served with vanilla ice cream and topped with strawberry and chocolate sauce.
CINNAMON PRETZEL BITES
SCOOP OF ICE CREAM
PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE
POP DOTS
BEIGNETS
CHOCOLATE CAKE
KIDS MENU
SIDES
BOWL OF FRIES
$1.99 FRIES RANCH/BLEU
SWEET FRIES
1/2 ONION PETAL
2oz DRESSING
4oz DRESSING
GATOR CHIPS
COLESLAW
BROCCOLI
MASHED POTATOES
MAC N CHEESE
CELERY
ALFREDO
8oz Wing Sauce
AVOCADO
TATER TOTS
ORANGES
APPLES
CARROTS
8 Carrot Sticks
SD GARLIC BREAD
MIXED VEGGIES
SMILEY FRIES
CHEESE GRITS
2oz QUESO
4OZ QUESO
CHIPS WITH 8 OZ QUESO
2OZ PICO
4OZ PICO
CHIPS WITH 8 OZ PICO
2 OZ GUACAMOLE
4 OZ GUACAMOLE
CHIPS WITH 8 OZ GUACAMOLE
TAILGATE MENU 22
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL
Chose your base, Rice, Salad Mix, Pasta, or Veggies. Accompanied with Guacamole, Diced Hard Boiled Egg, Pico de gallo, Corn. Choice of sauce(Sweet Garlic Teriyaki, Cajun Bayou, Yum Yum Sauce, Low Fat Zinfandel or Cucumber Ranch)
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Homemade Buffalo Chicken dip made with pulled chicken, mixed with Cream Cheese, and our Gator’s Own Hot Sauce. Drizzled with our ranch dressing and Hot sauce. Served with fried Pita points. (Also available with Chips, Celery or Grilled Pita Points)
CHEESY BACON RANCH CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast topped with cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, chopped bacon and topped with green onions. Served with mashed potatoes. (Load up your mash potatoes for an additional charge)
PEPPERONI FLATBREAD
Grilled flatbread with tomato sauce, pepperoni slices, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
MARGHERITA FLATBREAD
Grilled flatbread with tomato sauce, fresh tomato slices, fresh basil, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
CHILI CHEESE FOOT LONG HOT DOG
A gourmet Footlong all Beef Hot dog topped with chili, cheddar cheese, and diced onions. Served with your choice of a side item.
MEMPHIS BBQ FOOT LONG HOT DOG
A gourmet Footlong all Beef Hot dog topped with bacon bits, B.B.Q. sauce, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with your choice of side item.
GARLIC TERIYAKI GLAZED SALMON
6oz. Salmon filet grilled to perfection, then glazed with (Kogi) Sweet Garlic Teriyaki sauce. Served on a bed of rice with fresh broccoli.
PHILLY MAC AND CHEESE
A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, topped with Philly meat. Then covered with sautéed' green peppers and onions.
BUFFALO MAC AND CHEESE
A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, loaded with breaded boneless wings, cut into pieces and then tossed in Gator's own hot sauce. Topped with chopped celery. (Choice of wing sauce optional)
CHILI MAC AND CHEESE
A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, topped with Gator's own Famous Chili, than covered with diced red onions and diced jalapenos.
BBQ PORK MAC AND CHEESE
A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, topped with pulled pork, fried red onions rings and drizzled with our Chipotle B.B.Q. sauce and sprinkled with Green Onions.
PORK TOT A RONI
A bowl loaded with Tater tots and our White cheddar Mac and cheese, topped with Pulled pork, green onions and Chipotle B.B.Q. sauce.
SUMMER SALAD
Mixed Greens, topped with grilled boneless chicken, diced red onions, green apples, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with 4oz. Raspberry vinaigrette on the side.
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh salad mix topped with diced B.B.Q. chicken, tomatoes, avocado, corn, cheddar cheese, green onions, and tortilla strips and drizzled with Ranch dressing. Also served with 2oz. homemade ranch dressing on the side.
N/A BEVERAGES
PEPSI
DIET PEPSI
FRUIT PUNCH
MT DEW
SIERRA MIST
DR PEPPER
LEMONADE
IBC ROOTBEER
Lunch Drink
CRANBERRY JUICE
GINGERALE
HOT TEA
RED BULL
SF RED BULL
COFFEE
WATER
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
BTL WATER
BAG OF ICE
REFILL FOR FLAVORED TEA/LEMONADE
CLUB SODA
DIET DR PEPPER
ADULT VIRGIN DAQUIRI/COLADA
GATORADE
M-F SPECIALS
WINGER LUNCH SPECIAL
10 BONELESS LUNCH SPECIAL
8 WING LUNCH SPECIAL
Mojo Grilled Cheese
WEDGE SALAD
A freshly cut wedge of iceberg lettuce drizzled with Asiago dressing, topped with diced tomatoes and bacon bits. Simple, but delicious.
RUBEN SANDWICH
Perfectly cooked corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, stacked between two pieces of grilled rye bread. Served with fresh seasoned french fries.
FRENCH DIP SANDWICH
Thinly sliced roast beef cooked in au jus, stuffed into a toasted hoagie roll with sautéed onions, horseradish mayo, and provolone cheese. Served with fresh seasoned french fries and a side of au jus.
CUBAN SANDWICH
Slowly pressed authentic Cuban bread layered with mustard, sliced pickles, sliced ham, mojo pork, and Swiss cheese. Served with fresh seasoned french fries.
Build a Burger
A freshly seasoned burger patty cooked to your desired temperature, placed on a butter toasted kaiser bun. Add two toppings of your choice. Served with fresh seasoned french fries. Shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions and pickle chips upon request.
Reaper Sandwich
CLASSIC CHOP SALAD
ITALIAN CHOP SALAD
GRINDER ITALIAN
ASIAGO BAGEL CLUB
A toasted Asiago bagel smeared with jalapeno cream cheese piled high with ham, turkey, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and sliced bacon. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
BURGER WRAP
Our juicy burger stuffed into a flour tortilla with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced pickle, and cheese whiz. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
CHICKEN PARMESAN HOAGIE
Hand breaded boneless chicken, layered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
FRIED CHICKEN BLT HOAGIE
Fried chicken tenders, topped with sliced bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
PULLED BBQ PORK SANDWICH
Shredded pork over top of creamy garlic mayo cabbage placed on a toasted kaiser bun and drizzled with Gator's B.B.Q. sauce. Add 3 pickle chips picked to the kaiser bun. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips
SHRIMP CUBAN
Slowly pressed authentic Cuban bread layered with blackened shrimp, pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, and a sweet spicy mayo. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
SMOTHERED CHEESY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried chicken breast on a kaiser bun, smothered with pimento cheese, topped with dusted fresh jalapenos, sliced bacon, shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.
TURKEY AVOCADO SALAD
Salad mix, diced turkey, diced cucumbers, diced egg, diced avocado, and grape tomatoes with homemade avocado ranch dressing.
SALADS
SANDWICHES & BURGERS
GATORIZERS
QUESADILLA PLATTER
Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Vegetable Quesadilla. Served with Pico Salsa and Sour Cream on the side. Serves 10-12
MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS PLATTER
Served with Marinara. Serves 10-12
GATOR TATERS
Diced Potatoes fried to a golden brown smothered with homemade ranch, then covered with melted shredded cheese and chopped bacon. Serves 10-12
FRESH FRUIT PLATTER
Strawberries, Pineapple, Honey Dew, Cantaloupe, and Red grapes. Serves 12-14
FRESH VEGETABLE PLATTER
Cauliflower, Broccoli, Celery and Baby carrots served with ranch dressing. Serves 10-12
SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS PLATTER
These egg rolls are seasoned with southwestern spices and packed full of smoked white chicken, black beans, corn, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a tasty spicy ranch dressing sauce. Serves 10-12
PRETZEL BITES PLATTER
Bite size pretzels served with spicy ranch and Gator's sweet brown mustard Serves 10-12
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
WING AND WINGER PLATTERS
100 CHICKEN WING PLATTER
Your choice of grilled, buffalo or Gator breaded. Choose up to 4 of your favorite wing sauces. (100 wings) includes your choice of Gator’s Own Bleu Cheese or Homemade Ranch and 40 celery sticks. Serves 14-16
CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with your favorite wing sauce, Gator’s Own Bleu Cheese or Homemade Ranch and 40 celery sticks. Serves 14-16
100 BONELESS WINGS PLATTER
100 boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with Gators Own Bleu Cheese or Homemade Ranch dressing and 40 celery sticks. Serves 14-16
AMAZING SALADS
COBB SALAD
Fresh Greens covered with chilled char-grilled chicken, chopped bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, diced red onion, avocado, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 dressings. Serves 8-10
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce covered with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, chopped celery, hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of 2 dressing. Serves 8-10
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh Greens topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, croutons, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of 2 dressings. Serves 8 -10
CAESAR SALAD
Fresh Cut Romaine lettuce, croutons, and shredded Parmesan Cheese. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing. Serves 8-10
CHEF SALAD
ENTREES
RIBS PLATTER
Seasoned and sauced three ways and slow cooked from scratch daily for that fall off the bone taste you’ll love! Serves 8-10
MOJO PORK PLATTER
Slow cooked and tender Mojo seasoned pork. Served with coleslaw and fried plantains. Serves 8-10
CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO
Fettuccine pasta sautéed in our Cajun Alfredo sauce, mixed with diced tomatoes, green onions, and marinated Cajun Chicken Breast and served with garlic bread Serves 8-10
ULTIMATE RIB PLATTER
6 Half Racks, 24 Fried Shrimp, 24 Wingers, 12 Garlic Bread Slices, and home made Coleslaw. Served with Gator’s Own Bleu Cheese or Ranch serves 8-10
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
Mini cheeseburger sandwiches topped with American Cheese, Sautéed Onions and our homemade creamy garlic mayo. Serves 8-10
BBQ PULLED PORK SLIDERS
Seasoned BBQ Pork mixed with our delicious Sweet BBQ sauce. Serves 8-10
CHICKEN CLUB WRAP
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce wrapped into a flour tortilla. Serves 8-10
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK WRAPS
Shaved ribeye steak, White American cheese, sautéed onions mixed together in a tortilla wrap. Serves 8- 10 (12 Half Wraps)
HAM CHEESE SLIDERS
Sliced ham and white American cheese drizzled with our own Gator’s sauce. Serves 8- 10
MAHI SLIDERS PLATTER
ISLAND TACOS
DESSERTS
SIDES
BOXED LUNCHES
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK WRAP BOXED LUNCH
MINI BURGERS BOXED LUNCH
BUFFALO TOFU MINIS BOXED LUNCH
WINGERS BOXED LUNCH
TOFU MINIS BOXED LUNCHES
CHICKEN HOUSE SALAD BOXED LUNCH
SHRIMP HOUSE SALAD BOXED LUNCH
CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD BOXED LUNCH
SHRIMP CEASAR SALAD BOXED LUNCH
SPINACH DIP QUESADILLA BOXED LUNCH
PASTA WITH ALFREDO BOXED LUNCH
PASTA WITH MARINARA BOXED LUNCH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
The family-friendly, sports-themed restaurants offer a fun atmosphere for everyone! We’re known for our big screen TVs, great food and friendly service. Our signature grilled wings are flavored with our tasty wing sauces that have made us famous. We only use the freshest, quality ingredients in all our menu selections including burgers, hearty sandwiches, made-from-scratch ribs, entrée salads, and desserts that will bring you back to Gator’s again and again.
313 NW Commons Loop, Suite 127, Lake City, FL 32055