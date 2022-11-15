Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Gator's Dockside - Ocala

review star

No reviews yet

3920 SW 42nd Street

Suite 101

Ocala, FL 34474

Popular Items

10 WINGS
BOWL OF FRIES
Build a Burger

GATORIZERS

GATOR TAIL

GATOR TAIL

$13.99

Hand cut gator tail marinated, hand battered, then deep fried, served with our own Gator Sauce.

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$9.99

Served with warm marinara sauce.

THAT BIG PRETZEL

THAT BIG PRETZEL

$10.99

Served with Wisconsin Beer Cheese and Sweet Bavarian mustard.

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$9.49

A fan favorite! Pickle Chips hand battered and then fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of homemade ranch.

GATOR'S COMBO PLATTER

$14.49

A hearty portion of three of YOUR FAVORITES Wingers tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, Mozzarella Sticks, and our southwest egg rolls. Served with marinara, spicy ranch, and your choice of homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$12.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed onions, mixed cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with sour cream and pico.

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

$10.99

These egg rolls are seasoned with southwestern spices and packed full of smoked white chicken, black beans, corn, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a tasty avocado dipping sauce. This combo will not disappoint!

GATOR'S NACHOS

GATOR'S NACHOS

$12.49

Tortilla chips smothered with hot queso blanco, topped with jalapenos, fresh pico, sour cream and guacamole. Your choice of chicken or chili.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.49

Fresh button mushrooms hand battered and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

GATOR TATERS

GATOR TATERS

$9.99

We fry diced potatoes golden brown, smother them in homemade ranch then top it off with bacon, melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.49

Our incredible homemade dip made with spinach, cream cheese, artichokes, parmesan cheese, and diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips.

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$9.99

Lightly hand breaded cauliflower fried just right and tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles and drizzled with your choice of homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

ONION PETALS

ONION PETALS

$8.99

Hand breaded onion petals served with cajun bayou.

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.99

GRILLED 5 WINGERS

$7.99

ENTREES

BONELESS WING PLATTER

BONELESS WING PLATTER

$14.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$14.99

Flaky Cod dipped in our freshly made tempura batter fried to a golden perfection. Served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.

HAND BREADED SHRIMP DINNER

HAND BREADED SHRIMP DINNER

$14.99

A huge portion of hand-breaded shrimp served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, and cocktail sauce.

CAJUN ALFREDO PASTA

CAJUN ALFREDO PASTA

$13.99

Fettuccine pasta sauteed in our homemade Cajun Alfredo Sauce, green onions, topped with a juicy, marinated Cajun Chicken Breast. Served with Garlic Bread.

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$15.99

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$15.99

8 chicken tenders tossed in choice of wing sauce, choice of 2 sides, and 2 oz. (v) of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

WING PLATTER

$16.99

RIBS AND COMBOS

All Ribs are served with Baked Beans, Seasoned Fries and Garlic Bread.
FULL RACK

FULL RACK

$28.98

Seasoned rack of ribs slowly cooked for the fall off the bone taste you love. Grilled to order in your favorite seasonings. Served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.

HALF RACK

HALF RACK

$17.99

Seasoned rack of ribs slowly cooked for the fall off the bone taste you love. Grilled to order in your favorite seasonings. Served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.

RIB & WING COMBO

$24.99

½ Rack of Ribs served in choice of flavor and 5 Wings tossed in choice of wing sauce. Served with your choice of two sides, garlic Bread and Gator’s Own Bleu Cheese or homemade ranch.

WINGS

All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
5 WINGS BONELESS

5 WINGS BONELESS

$6.99
8 WINGS BONELESS

8 WINGS BONELESS

$9.49
10 WINGS BONELESS

10 WINGS BONELESS

$10.99
25 WINGS BONELESS

25 WINGS BONELESS

$27.99
5 WINGS

5 WINGS

$8.99
8 WINGS

8 WINGS

$13.49
10 WINGS

10 WINGS

$15.99
25 WINGS

25 WINGS

$37.99
WINGER LUNCH SPECIAL

WINGER LUNCH SPECIAL

$9.99

BURGERS

All burgers are served on your choice of a Kaiser or Brioche Bun and one side item.
BREAKFAST BURGER

BREAKFAST BURGER

$12.99

Yellow American, fried egg, then topped with two slices of bacon. Who says you can't have breakfast anytime!

BLACK N' BLEU BACON

BLACK N' BLEU BACON

$12.99

Cajun seasoned burger topped with crisp bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.

MINI BURGERS

MINI BURGERS

$12.49

Four freshly made mini cheeseburgers, topped with sauteed onions and creamy garlic mayonnaise.

SWEET AND SPICY JALAPENO BURGER

$12.99

Fresh, seasoned burger, topped with sliced bacon, melted white American Cheese, then piled high with hand-breaded sliced jalapeños, onion straws, and finally drizzled with chipotle honey bbq sauce.

MEDITERRANEAN TURKEY BURGER

$12.99

Our grilled turkey burger deliciously topped with shredded lettuce, tzatziki sauce, cucumbers, and onions.

CLASSIC BURGER

$11.99

SANDWICHES

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.99Out of stock

Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.

CHICKEN CLUB

$11.49

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with yellow American cheese, Provolone cheese, sliced bacon and Honey Mustard dressing. Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

GYRO

$11.49

Bigger and Better! An overstuffed Pita with grilled lamb and beef layered with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, and feta cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.49

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.

ISLAND FRESH TACOS

$11.99

Your choice of mahi mahi, shrimp, or chicken prepared grilled, blackened or fried. Severed in flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage, fresh pico and drizzled with mango habanero sauce and avocado ranch.

NASHVILLE SHRIMP PO BOY

$13.99

Our hand breaded buffalo shrimp tossed in Nashville hot sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and our homage blue cheese spread.

MONTE CRISTO

$13.49

Sliced turkey, ham, Swiss, and yellow American cheese stacked between 3 slices of bread, then hand-battered and fried to a perfect golden brown. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.

MAHI SLIDERS

$13.99

Lightly seasoned mahi-mahi grilled to perfection, topped with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato. Served with tartar sauce

SANDWICH BUFFALO CHICKEN

SANDWICH BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.99

Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.

SALADS AND MORE!

FRENCH O CROCK

FRENCH O CROCK

$4.49
FRENCH O CUP

FRENCH O CUP

$3.49
CHILI BOWL

CHILI BOWL

$4.49
CHILI CUP

CHILI CUP

$3.49
COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$12.99

Cobb Salad Mixed greens topped with chilled char-grilled diced chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, and crispy bacon. Served with your choice of dressing

SEABREEZE SALAD

$13.49

Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, on a bed of salad greens topped with your choice of grilled chicken or chilled char-grilled diced chicken. Served with house vinaigrette dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.49

Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, chopped celery, and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served with your choice of dressing

SM HOUSE SALAD

SM HOUSE SALAD

$4.49

Fresh greens topped diced tomatoes, diced onions, croutons and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.

LG HOUSE SALAD

LG HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Fresh greens topped diced tomatoes, diced onions, croutons and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.

SM CAESAR SALAD

SM CAESAR SALAD

$4.49

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.

LG CAESAR SALAD

LG CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.

THAI PEANUT SHRIMP SALAD

$15.99

Sweet and spicy crispy fried shrimp tossed in Thai peanut sauce over salad greens tossed in sweet Vidalia dressing, mixed with cabbage, fresh broccoli, candied pecans, and mandarin oranges.

DESSERTS

CARAMEL GINGER'D APPLE CRISP

CARAMEL GINGER'D APPLE CRISP

$6.49Out of stock

Ginger'd and cinnamon fresh Granny Smith Apples caramelized and piled high. Abundantly topped with the most buttery crisp crumbles and walnuts. Topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and 2 fried apples.

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE

$5.99

Made with the purest ingredients such as pure natural vanilla, cocoa, and chocolate chips. Topped with vanilla ice cream, garnished with chocolate and caramel sauce. Chocolate lovers beware.

FRIED OREOS

$5.99Out of stock

Tempura battered Oreo cookies fried to sweet perfection. Served with vanilla ice cream and topped with strawberry and chocolate sauce.

CINNAMON PRETZEL BITES

CINNAMON PRETZEL BITES

$5.00

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$2.99

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$5.99Out of stock

POP DOTS

$4.99Out of stock

BEIGNETS

$6.99Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.99

KIDS MENU

KID GRILLED CHEESE

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.49
KID MAC-N-CHEESE

KID MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.49
KID PASTA

KID PASTA

$6.49

with Fettuccine Noodles

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.49
KID MINI CHEESEBURGERS

KID MINI CHEESEBURGERS

$6.49
KID CHICKEN WINGS

KID CHICKEN WINGS

$9.49

Boneless Wings available upon request

KID BONELESS CHICKEN WING

$9.49

Order Attention Required

KIDS SMOOTHIE

$2.99

SIDES

BOWL OF FRIES

BOWL OF FRIES

$3.49

$1.99 FRIES RANCH/BLEU

$1.99
SWEET FRIES

SWEET FRIES

$2.98
1/2 ONION PETAL

1/2 ONION PETAL

$4.49

2oz DRESSING

$0.89

4oz DRESSING

$1.69
GATOR CHIPS

GATOR CHIPS

$3.29
COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$2.69
BROCCOLI

BROCCOLI

$2.69
MASHED POTATOES

MASHED POTATOES

$2.99

MAC N CHEESE

$3.69

CELERY

$0.69

ALFREDO

$1.99

8oz Wing Sauce

$3.99

AVOCADO

$1.99
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$3.99

ORANGES

$2.29

APPLES

$2.29

CARROTS

$0.69Out of stock

8 Carrot Sticks

SD GARLIC BREAD

$2.49

MIXED VEGGIES

$2.69

SMILEY FRIES

$3.49

CHEESE GRITS

$2.69

2oz QUESO

$1.25

4OZ QUESO

$2.50

CHIPS WITH 8 OZ QUESO

$8.99

2OZ PICO

$0.99

4OZ PICO

$1.95

CHIPS WITH 8 OZ PICO

$6.99

2 OZ GUACAMOLE

$1.99

4 OZ GUACAMOLE

$3.50

CHIPS WITH 8 OZ GUACAMOLE

$9.99

TAILGATE MENU 22

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

$8.99

Chose your base, Rice, Salad Mix, Pasta, or Veggies. Accompanied with Guacamole, Diced Hard Boiled Egg, Pico de gallo, Corn. Choice of sauce(Sweet Garlic Teriyaki, Cajun Bayou, Yum Yum Sauce, Low Fat Zinfandel or Cucumber Ranch)

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$10.99

Homemade Buffalo Chicken dip made with pulled chicken, mixed with Cream Cheese, and our Gator’s Own Hot Sauce. Drizzled with our ranch dressing and Hot sauce. Served with fried Pita points. (Also available with Chips, Celery or Grilled Pita Points)

CHEESY BACON RANCH CHICKEN

CHEESY BACON RANCH CHICKEN

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, chopped bacon and topped with green onions. Served with mashed potatoes. (Load up your mash potatoes for an additional charge)

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$9.99

Grilled flatbread with tomato sauce, pepperoni slices, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$9.99

Grilled flatbread with tomato sauce, fresh tomato slices, fresh basil, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

CHILI CHEESE FOOT LONG HOT DOG

CHILI CHEESE FOOT LONG HOT DOG

$12.99

A gourmet Footlong all Beef Hot dog topped with chili, cheddar cheese, and diced onions. Served with your choice of a side item.

MEMPHIS BBQ FOOT LONG HOT DOG

$12.99

A gourmet Footlong all Beef Hot dog topped with bacon bits, B.B.Q. sauce, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with your choice of side item.

GARLIC TERIYAKI GLAZED SALMON

$16.99

6oz. Salmon filet grilled to perfection, then glazed with (Kogi) Sweet Garlic Teriyaki sauce. Served on a bed of rice with fresh broccoli.

PHILLY MAC AND CHEESE

$12.99Out of stock

A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, topped with Philly meat. Then covered with sautéed' green peppers and onions.

BUFFALO MAC AND CHEESE

BUFFALO MAC AND CHEESE

$12.99

A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, loaded with breaded boneless wings, cut into pieces and then tossed in Gator's own hot sauce. Topped with chopped celery. (Choice of wing sauce optional)

CHILI MAC AND CHEESE

CHILI MAC AND CHEESE

$12.99

A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, topped with Gator's own Famous Chili, than covered with diced red onions and diced jalapenos.

BBQ PORK MAC AND CHEESE

BBQ PORK MAC AND CHEESE

$12.99

A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, topped with pulled pork, fried red onions rings and drizzled with our Chipotle B.B.Q. sauce and sprinkled with Green Onions.

PORK TOT A RONI

PORK TOT A RONI

$10.99

A bowl loaded with Tater tots and our White cheddar Mac and cheese, topped with Pulled pork, green onions and Chipotle B.B.Q. sauce.

SUMMER SALAD

SUMMER SALAD

$13.49

Mixed Greens, topped with grilled boneless chicken, diced red onions, green apples, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with 4oz. Raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49

Fresh salad mix topped with diced B.B.Q. chicken, tomatoes, avocado, corn, cheddar cheese, green onions, and tortilla strips and drizzled with Ranch dressing. Also served with 2oz. homemade ranch dressing on the side.

N/A BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.99

MT DEW

$2.99

SIERRA MIST

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

IBC ROOTBEER

$2.99Out of stock

Lunch Drink

$1.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

GINGERALE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

RED BULL

$4.00

SF RED BULL

$4.00

COFFEE

$1.99

WATER

SWEET TEA

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

BTL WATER

$1.25

BAG OF ICE

$0.99

REFILL FOR FLAVORED TEA/LEMONADE

$1.00

CLUB SODA

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.99

ADULT VIRGIN DAQUIRI/COLADA

$4.49

GATORADE

$2.99

M-F SPECIALS

WINGER LUNCH SPECIAL

WINGER LUNCH SPECIAL

$9.99

10 BONELESS LUNCH SPECIAL

$9.99
8 WING LUNCH SPECIAL

8 WING LUNCH SPECIAL

$14.99
Mojo Grilled Cheese

Mojo Grilled Cheese

$9.99
WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE SALAD

$6.99Out of stock

A freshly cut wedge of iceberg lettuce drizzled with Asiago dressing, topped with diced tomatoes and bacon bits. Simple, but delicious.

RUBEN SANDWICH

RUBEN SANDWICH

$10.99Out of stock

Perfectly cooked corned beef with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, stacked between two pieces of grilled rye bread. Served with fresh seasoned french fries.

FRENCH DIP SANDWICH

FRENCH DIP SANDWICH

$10.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced roast beef cooked in au jus, stuffed into a toasted hoagie roll with sautéed onions, horseradish mayo, and provolone cheese. Served with fresh seasoned french fries and a side of au jus.

CUBAN SANDWICH

CUBAN SANDWICH

$9.99

Slowly pressed authentic Cuban bread layered with mustard, sliced pickles, sliced ham, mojo pork, and Swiss cheese. Served with fresh seasoned french fries.

Build a Burger

Build a Burger

$9.49

A freshly seasoned burger patty cooked to your desired temperature, placed on a butter toasted kaiser bun. Add two toppings of your choice. Served with fresh seasoned french fries. Shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced red onions and pickle chips upon request.

Reaper Sandwich

$10.99Out of stock

CLASSIC CHOP SALAD

$9.99Out of stock

ITALIAN CHOP SALAD

$9.99Out of stock

GRINDER ITALIAN

$9.99

ASIAGO BAGEL CLUB

$9.99Out of stock

A toasted Asiago bagel smeared with jalapeno cream cheese piled high with ham, turkey, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and sliced bacon. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

BURGER WRAP

$9.99

Our juicy burger stuffed into a flour tortilla with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced pickle, and cheese whiz. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

CHICKEN PARMESAN HOAGIE

$9.99

Hand breaded boneless chicken, layered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

FRIED CHICKEN BLT HOAGIE

$9.99

Fried chicken tenders, topped with sliced bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

PULLED BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$9.99

Shredded pork over top of creamy garlic mayo cabbage placed on a toasted kaiser bun and drizzled with Gator's B.B.Q. sauce. Add 3 pickle chips picked to the kaiser bun. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips

SHRIMP CUBAN

$10.99

Slowly pressed authentic Cuban bread layered with blackened shrimp, pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, and a sweet spicy mayo. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

SMOTHERED CHEESY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99Out of stock

Fried chicken breast on a kaiser bun, smothered with pimento cheese, topped with dusted fresh jalapenos, sliced bacon, shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

TURKEY AVOCADO SALAD

$9.99

Salad mix, diced turkey, diced cucumbers, diced egg, diced avocado, and grape tomatoes with homemade avocado ranch dressing.

SALADS

GF SM HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

GF LG HOUSE SALAD

$7.79

GF SM CAESAR SALAD

$3.99

GF LG CAESAR SALAD

$7.79

GF SEABREEZE SALAD

$10.99

GF COBB SALAD

$10.99

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

GF CLASSIC BURGER

$9.60

GF CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$10.29

GF TURKEY BURGER

$9.99

GF CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.79

ENTREES

GF GRILLED CHICKEN ENTRÉE

$10.49

GF GRILLED WINGER DINNER

$13.29

GATORIZERS

QUESADILLA PLATTER

$49.99

Your choice of Grilled Chicken or Vegetable Quesadilla. Served with Pico Salsa and Sour Cream on the side. Serves 10-12

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS PLATTER

$39.99

Served with Marinara. Serves 10-12

GATOR TATERS

$39.99

Diced Potatoes fried to a golden brown smothered with homemade ranch, then covered with melted shredded cheese and chopped bacon. Serves 10-12

FRESH FRUIT PLATTER

$59.99

Strawberries, Pineapple, Honey Dew, Cantaloupe, and Red grapes. Serves 12-14

FRESH VEGETABLE PLATTER

$52.99

Cauliflower, Broccoli, Celery and Baby carrots served with ranch dressing. Serves 10-12

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS PLATTER

$49.99

These egg rolls are seasoned with southwestern spices and packed full of smoked white chicken, black beans, corn, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a tasty spicy ranch dressing sauce. Serves 10-12

PRETZEL BITES PLATTER

$49.99

Bite size pretzels served with spicy ranch and Gator's sweet brown mustard Serves 10-12

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$39.99

WING AND WINGER PLATTERS

100 CHICKEN WING PLATTER

$149.99

Your choice of grilled, buffalo or Gator breaded. Choose up to 4 of your favorite wing sauces. (100 wings) includes your choice of Gator’s Own Bleu Cheese or Homemade Ranch and 40 celery sticks. Serves 14-16

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$59.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders served with your favorite wing sauce, Gator’s Own Bleu Cheese or Homemade Ranch and 40 celery sticks. Serves 14-16

100 BONELESS WINGS PLATTER

$89.99

100 boneless wings tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with Gators Own Bleu Cheese or Homemade Ranch dressing and 40 celery sticks. Serves 14-16

AMAZING SALADS

COBB SALAD

$64.99

Fresh Greens covered with chilled char-grilled chicken, chopped bacon, tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, diced red onion, avocado, shredded cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Served with your choice of 2 dressings. Serves 8-10

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$59.99

Romaine lettuce covered with cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, chopped celery, hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce, topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of 2 dressing. Serves 8-10

HOUSE SALAD

$36.99

Fresh Greens topped with mozzarella and cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, croutons, and cucumbers. Served with your choice of 2 dressings. Serves 8 -10

CAESAR SALAD

$38.99

Fresh Cut Romaine lettuce, croutons, and shredded Parmesan Cheese. Served with Creamy Caesar Dressing. Serves 8-10

CHEF SALAD

$59.99

ENTREES

RIBS PLATTER

$129.99

Seasoned and sauced three ways and slow cooked from scratch daily for that fall off the bone taste you’ll love! Serves 8-10

MOJO PORK PLATTER

$54.99

Slow cooked and tender Mojo seasoned pork. Served with coleslaw and fried plantains. Serves 8-10

CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO

$68.99

Fettuccine pasta sautéed in our Cajun Alfredo sauce, mixed with diced tomatoes, green onions, and marinated Cajun Chicken Breast and served with garlic bread Serves 8-10

ULTIMATE RIB PLATTER

$169.99

6 Half Racks, 24 Fried Shrimp, 24 Wingers, 12 Garlic Bread Slices, and home made Coleslaw. Served with Gator’s Own Bleu Cheese or Ranch serves 8-10

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

All served with gator chips

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$59.99

Mini cheeseburger sandwiches topped with American Cheese, Sautéed Onions and our homemade creamy garlic mayo. Serves 8-10

BBQ PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$59.99

Seasoned BBQ Pork mixed with our delicious Sweet BBQ sauce. Serves 8-10

CHICKEN CLUB WRAP

$76.99

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce wrapped into a flour tortilla. Serves 8-10

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK WRAPS

$74.99

Shaved ribeye steak, White American cheese, sautéed onions mixed together in a tortilla wrap. Serves 8- 10 (12 Half Wraps)

HAM CHEESE SLIDERS

$59.99

Sliced ham and white American cheese drizzled with our own Gator’s sauce. Serves 8- 10

MAHI SLIDERS PLATTER

$69.99

ISLAND TACOS

$89.99

DESSERTS

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIES

$69.99

Chocolate chip brownie drizzled with caramel sauce. Serves 16-18

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$49.99

SIDES

MASHED POTATOES & GRAVY

$12.99

FOUR CHEESE MAC N CHEESE

$16.99

GALLON DRINK

$4.99

BROCCOLI

$12.99

COLESLAW

$12.99

CHEESY GRITS

$16.99

BOXED LUNCHES

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK WRAP BOXED LUNCH

$9.99

MINI BURGERS BOXED LUNCH

$9.99

BUFFALO TOFU MINIS BOXED LUNCH

$9.99

WINGERS BOXED LUNCH

$11.99

TOFU MINIS BOXED LUNCHES

$9.99

CHICKEN HOUSE SALAD BOXED LUNCH

$11.99

SHRIMP HOUSE SALAD BOXED LUNCH

$11.99

CHICKEN CEASAR SALAD BOXED LUNCH

$11.99

SHRIMP CEASAR SALAD BOXED LUNCH

$11.99

SPINACH DIP QUESADILLA BOXED LUNCH

$10.99

PASTA WITH ALFREDO BOXED LUNCH

$9.99

PASTA WITH MARINARA BOXED LUNCH

$9.99

WING PACKAGES

8 WING PACKAGE

$12.00

8 WINGS WITH FRIES, CELERY, CARROTS, RANCH OR BLEU CHEESE

22 WING PACKAGE

$35.00

50 WING PACKAGE

$70.00

100 WING PACKAGE

$136.00

8 BONELESS WING PACKAGE

$11.00

22 BONELESS WING PACKAGE

$33.00

50 BONELESS WING PACKAGE

$65.00

100 BONELESS WING PACKAGE

$110.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The family-friendly, sports-themed restaurants offer a fun atmosphere for everyone! We’re known for our big screen TVs, great food and friendly service. Our signature grilled wings are flavored with our tasty wing sauces that have made us famous. We only use the freshest, quality ingredients in all our menu selections including burgers, hearty sandwiches, made-from-scratch ribs, entrée salads, and desserts that will bring you back to Gator’s again and again.

Website

Location

3920 SW 42nd Street, Suite 101, Ocala, FL 34474

Directions

Gallery
Gator's Dockside image
Gator's Dockside image
Gator's Dockside image

