Gator's Dockside - Spring Hill

1,942 Reviews

$$

4329 Commercial Way

Spring Hill, FL 34606

10 WINGS
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
8 WINGS

GATORIZERS

GATOR TAIL

GATOR TAIL

$13.99

Hand cut gator tail marinated, hand battered, then deep fried, served with our own Gator Sauce.

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

MOZZARELLA CHEESE STICKS

$9.99

Served with warm marinara sauce.

THAT BIG PRETZEL

THAT BIG PRETZEL

$10.99

Served with Wisconsin Beer Cheese and Sweet Bavarian mustard.

FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$9.49

A fan favorite! Pickle Chips hand battered and then fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of homemade ranch.

GATOR'S COMBO PLATTER

$14.49

A hearty portion of three of YOUR FAVORITES Wingers tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, Mozzarella Sticks, and our southwest egg rolls. Served with marinara, spicy ranch, and your choice of homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.99

Hand Breaded Chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch dressing and celery.

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$12.99

A flour tortilla stuffed with sautéed onions, mixed cheese, and your choice of chicken or steak. Served with sour cream and pico.

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS

$10.99

These egg rolls are seasoned with southwestern spices and packed full of smoked white chicken, black beans, corn, and pepper jack cheese. Served with a tasty avocado dipping sauce. This combo will not disappoint!

GATOR'S NACHOS

GATOR'S NACHOS

$12.49

Tortilla chips smothered with hot queso blanco, topped with jalapenos, fresh pico, sour cream and guacamole. Your choice of chicken or chili.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$9.49

Fresh button mushrooms hand battered and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

GATOR TATERS

GATOR TATERS

$9.99

We fry diced potatoes golden brown, smother them in homemade ranch then top it off with bacon, melted cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.49

Our incredible homemade dip made with spinach, cream cheese, artichokes, parmesan cheese, and diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips.

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$9.99

Lightly hand breaded cauliflower fried just right and tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Topped with melted bleu cheese crumbles and drizzled with your choice of homemade ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

ONION PETALS

ONION PETALS

$8.99

Hand breaded onion petals served with cajun bayou.

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$11.99

GRILLED 5 WINGERS

$7.99

ENTREES

BONELESS WING PLATTER

BONELESS WING PLATTER

$14.99

Hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$14.99

Flaky Cod dipped in our freshly made tempura batter fried to a golden perfection. Served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.

HAND BREADED SHRIMP DINNER

HAND BREADED SHRIMP DINNER

$14.99

A huge portion of hand-breaded shrimp served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, and cocktail sauce.

CAJUN ALFREDO PASTA

CAJUN ALFREDO PASTA

$13.99

Fettuccine pasta sauteed in our homemade Cajun Alfredo Sauce, green onions, topped with a juicy, marinated Cajun Chicken Breast. Served with Garlic Bread.

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$15.99

CHICKEN TENDER PLATTER

$15.99

8 chicken tenders tossed in choice of wing sauce, choice of 2 sides, and 2 oz. (v) of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

WING PLATTER

$16.99

RIBS AND COMBOS

All Ribs are served with Baked Beans, Seasoned Fries and Garlic Bread.
FULL RACK

FULL RACK

$28.98

Seasoned rack of ribs slowly cooked for the fall off the bone taste you love. Grilled to order in your favorite seasonings. Served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.

HALF RACK

HALF RACK

$17.99

Seasoned rack of ribs slowly cooked for the fall off the bone taste you love. Grilled to order in your favorite seasonings. Served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.

RIB & WING COMBO

$24.99

½ Rack of Ribs served in choice of flavor and 5 Wings tossed in choice of wing sauce. Served with your choice of two sides, garlic Bread and Gator’s Own Bleu Cheese or homemade ranch.

WINGS

All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.
5 WINGS BONELESS

5 WINGS BONELESS

$6.99
8 WINGS BONELESS

8 WINGS BONELESS

$9.49
10 WINGS BONELESS

10 WINGS BONELESS

$10.99
25 WINGS BONELESS

25 WINGS BONELESS

$27.99
5 WINGS

5 WINGS

$8.99
8 WINGS

8 WINGS

$13.49
10 WINGS

10 WINGS

$15.99
25 WINGS

25 WINGS

$37.99
WINGER LUNCH SPECIAL

WINGER LUNCH SPECIAL

$9.99

BURGERS

All burgers are served on your choice of a Kaiser or Brioche Bun and one side item.
BREAKFAST BURGER

BREAKFAST BURGER

$12.99

Yellow American, fried egg, then topped with two slices of bacon. Who says you can't have breakfast anytime!

BLACK N' BLEU BACON

BLACK N' BLEU BACON

$12.99

Cajun seasoned burger topped with crisp bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.

MINI BURGERS

MINI BURGERS

$12.49

Four freshly made mini cheeseburgers, topped with sauteed onions and creamy garlic mayonnaise.

SWEET AND SPICY JALAPENO BURGER

$12.99

Fresh, seasoned burger, topped with sliced bacon, melted white American Cheese, then piled high with hand-breaded sliced jalapeños, onion straws, and finally drizzled with chipotle honey bbq sauce.

MEDITERRANEAN TURKEY BURGER

$12.99

Our grilled turkey burger deliciously topped with shredded lettuce, tzatziki sauce, cucumbers, and onions.

CLASSIC BURGER

$11.99

SANDWICHES

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$11.99

Shaved Sirloin steak, white American cheese, sauteed onions mixed together and served on a toasted hoagie roll.

CHICKEN CLUB

$11.49

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with yellow American cheese, Provolone cheese, sliced bacon and Honey Mustard dressing. Served on a Brioche bun with lettuce and tomato.

GYRO

$11.49

Bigger and Better! An overstuffed Pita with grilled lamb and beef layered with tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato, diced red onion, and feta cheese.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$11.49

Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce, then wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.

ISLAND FRESH TACOS

$11.99

Your choice of mahi mahi, shrimp, or chicken prepared grilled, blackened or fried. Severed in flour tortillas on a bed of cabbage, fresh pico and drizzled with mango habanero sauce and avocado ranch.

NASHVILLE SHRIMP PO BOY

$13.99

Our hand breaded buffalo shrimp tossed in Nashville hot sauce, served on a toasted hoagie roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and our homage blue cheese spread.

MONTE CRISTO

$13.49

Sliced turkey, ham, Swiss, and yellow American cheese stacked between 3 slices of bread, then hand-battered and fried to a perfect golden brown. Sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with raspberry preserves.

MAHI SLIDERS

$13.99

Lightly seasoned mahi-mahi grilled to perfection, topped with shredded lettuce and sliced tomato. Served with tartar sauce

SANDWICH BUFFALO CHICKEN

SANDWICH BUFFALO CHICKEN

$12.99

Fresh chicken breast battered, fried and tossed in YOUR FAVORITE wing sauce. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll with a side of Gator's Own bleu cheese dressing.

SALADS AND MORE!

FRENCH O CROCK

FRENCH O CROCK

$4.49Out of stock
FRENCH O CUP

FRENCH O CUP

$3.49
CHILI BOWL

CHILI BOWL

$4.49
CHILI CUP

CHILI CUP

$3.49
COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$12.99

Cobb Salad Mixed greens topped with chilled char-grilled diced chicken, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green onion, hard-boiled egg, avocado, and crispy bacon. Served with your choice of dressing

SEABREEZE SALAD

$13.49

Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, candied pecans, blue cheese crumbles, on a bed of salad greens topped with your choice of grilled chicken or chilled char-grilled diced chicken. Served with house vinaigrette dressing

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$13.49

Romaine lettuce sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, tomato, chopped celery, and hand-breaded chicken tenders tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles and served with your choice of dressing

SM HOUSE SALAD

SM HOUSE SALAD

$4.49

Fresh greens topped diced tomatoes, diced onions, croutons and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.

LG HOUSE SALAD

LG HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Fresh greens topped diced tomatoes, diced onions, croutons and cucumbers. Served with your choice of dressing.

SM CAESAR SALAD

SM CAESAR SALAD

$4.49

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.

LG CAESAR SALAD

LG CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.

SOTD CUP

$3.49

SOTD BOWL

$4.49

THAI PEANUT SHRIMP SALAD

$15.99

Sweet and spicy crispy fried shrimp tossed in Thai peanut sauce over salad greens tossed in sweet Vidalia dressing, mixed with cabbage, fresh broccoli, candied pecans, and mandarin oranges.

DESSERTS

CARAMEL GINGER'D APPLE CRISP

CARAMEL GINGER'D APPLE CRISP

$6.49Out of stock

Ginger'd and cinnamon fresh Granny Smith Apples caramelized and piled high. Abundantly topped with the most buttery crisp crumbles and walnuts. Topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, and 2 fried apples.

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE

$5.99

Made with the purest ingredients such as pure natural vanilla, cocoa, and chocolate chips. Topped with vanilla ice cream, garnished with chocolate and caramel sauce. Chocolate lovers beware.

FRIED OREOS

$5.99

Tempura battered Oreo cookies fried to sweet perfection. Served with vanilla ice cream and topped with strawberry and chocolate sauce.

CINNAMON PRETZEL BITES

CINNAMON PRETZEL BITES

$5.00

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$2.99

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$5.99Out of stock

POP DOTS

$4.99Out of stock

BEIGNETS

$6.99

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$6.99

KIDS MENU

KID GRILLED CHEESE

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$6.49
KID MAC-N-CHEESE

KID MAC-N-CHEESE

$6.49
KID PASTA

KID PASTA

$6.49

with Fettuccine Noodles

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

KID CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.49
KID MINI CHEESEBURGERS

KID MINI CHEESEBURGERS

$6.49
KID CHICKEN WINGS

KID CHICKEN WINGS

$9.49

Boneless Wings available upon request

KID BONELESS CHICKEN WING

$9.49

KIDS SMOOTHIE

$2.99

SIDES

BOWL OF FRIES

BOWL OF FRIES

$3.49

$1.99 FRIES RANCH/BLEU

$1.99
SWEET FRIES

SWEET FRIES

$2.98
1/2 ONION PETAL

1/2 ONION PETAL

$4.49

2oz DRESSING

$0.89

4oz DRESSING

$1.69
GATOR CHIPS

GATOR CHIPS

$3.29
COLESLAW

COLESLAW

$2.69
BROCCOLI

BROCCOLI

$2.69
MASHED POTATOES

MASHED POTATOES

$2.99

MAC N CHEESE

$3.69

CELERY

$0.69

ALFREDO

$1.99

8oz Wing Sauce

$3.99

AVOCADO

$1.99
TATER TOTS

TATER TOTS

$3.99

ORANGES

$2.29

APPLES

$2.29

CARROTS

$0.69Out of stock

8 Carrot Sticks

SD GARLIC BREAD

$2.49

MIXED VEGGIES

$2.69

SMILEY FRIES

$3.49

CHEESE GRITS

$2.69

2oz QUESO

$1.25

4OZ QUESO

$2.50

CHIPS WITH 8 OZ QUESO

$8.99

2OZ PICO

$0.99

4OZ PICO

$1.95

CHIPS WITH 8 OZ PICO

$6.99

2 OZ GUACAMOLE

$1.99

4 OZ GUACAMOLE

$3.50

CHIPS WITH 8 OZ GUACAMOLE

$9.99

TAILGATE MENU 22

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

$8.99

Chose your base, Rice, Salad Mix, Pasta, or Veggies. Accompanied with Guacamole, Diced Hard Boiled Egg, Pico de gallo, Corn. Choice of sauce(Sweet Garlic Teriyaki, Cajun Bayou, Yum Yum Sauce, Low Fat Zinfandel or Cucumber Ranch)

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$10.99

Homemade Buffalo Chicken dip made with pulled chicken, mixed with Cream Cheese, and our Gator’s Own Hot Sauce. Drizzled with our ranch dressing and Hot sauce. Served with fried Pita points. (Also available with Chips, Celery or Grilled Pita Points)

CHEESY BACON RANCH CHICKEN

CHEESY BACON RANCH CHICKEN

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with cream cheese, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, chopped bacon and topped with green onions. Served with mashed potatoes. (Load up your mash potatoes for an additional charge)

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$9.99

Grilled flatbread with tomato sauce, pepperoni slices, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

MARGHERITA FLATBREAD

$9.99

Grilled flatbread with tomato sauce, fresh tomato slices, fresh basil, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.

CHILI CHEESE FOOT LONG HOT DOG

CHILI CHEESE FOOT LONG HOT DOG

$12.99

A gourmet Footlong all Beef Hot dog topped with chili, cheddar cheese, and diced onions. Served with your choice of a side item.

MEMPHIS BBQ FOOT LONG HOT DOG

$12.99

A gourmet Footlong all Beef Hot dog topped with bacon bits, B.B.Q. sauce, shredded cheddar cheese and green onions. Served with your choice of side item.

GARLIC TERIYAKI GLAZED SALMON

$16.99

6oz. Salmon filet grilled to perfection, then glazed with (Kogi) Sweet Garlic Teriyaki sauce. Served on a bed of rice with fresh broccoli.

PHILLY MAC AND CHEESE

$12.99

A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, topped with Philly meat. Then covered with sautéed' green peppers and onions.

BUFFALO MAC AND CHEESE

BUFFALO MAC AND CHEESE

$12.99

A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, loaded with breaded boneless wings, cut into pieces and then tossed in Gator's own hot sauce. Topped with chopped celery. (Choice of wing sauce optional)

CHILI MAC AND CHEESE

CHILI MAC AND CHEESE

$12.99

A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, topped with Gator's own Famous Chili, than covered with diced red onions and diced jalapenos.

BBQ PORK MAC AND CHEESE

BBQ PORK MAC AND CHEESE

$12.99

A bowl filled with our White cheddar Mac and Cheese, topped with pulled pork, fried red onions rings and drizzled with our Chipotle B.B.Q. sauce and sprinkled with Green Onions.

PORK TOT A RONI

PORK TOT A RONI

$10.99

A bowl loaded with Tater tots and our White cheddar Mac and cheese, topped with Pulled pork, green onions and Chipotle B.B.Q. sauce.

SUMMER SALAD

SUMMER SALAD

$13.49

Mixed Greens, topped with grilled boneless chicken, diced red onions, green apples, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins and Bleu Cheese Crumbles. Served with 4oz. Raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49

Fresh salad mix topped with diced B.B.Q. chicken, tomatoes, avocado, corn, cheddar cheese, green onions, and tortilla strips and drizzled with Ranch dressing. Also served with 2oz. homemade ranch dressing on the side.

N/A BEVERAGES

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.99

MT DEW

$2.99

SIERRA MIST

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

IBC ROOTBEER

$2.99

Lunch Drink

$1.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

GINGERALE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

RED BULL

$4.00

SF RED BULL

$4.00

COFFEE

$1.99

WATER

SWEET TEA

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

BTL WATER

$1.25

BAG OF ICE

$0.99

REFILL FOR FLAVORED TEA/LEMONADE

$1.00

CLUB SODA

DIET DR PEPPER

$2.99

ADULT VIRGIN DAQUIRI/COLADA

$4.49

GATORADE

$2.99

M-F SPECIALS

WINGER LUNCH SPECIAL

WINGER LUNCH SPECIAL

$9.99

10 BONELESS LUNCH SPECIAL

$9.99
8 WING LUNCH SPECIAL

8 WING LUNCH SPECIAL

$14.99
Mojo Grilled Cheese

Mojo Grilled Cheese

$9.99
WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE SALAD

$6.99Out of stock

A freshly cut wedge of iceberg lettuce drizzled with Asiago dressing, topped with diced tomatoes and bacon bits. Simple, but delicious.