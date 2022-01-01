Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Seafood
American

Gator's Dockside - Windermere

3,821 Reviews

$$

6516 Old Brick Road, Ste 130

Windermere, FL 34786

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A BEVERAGES

BAG OF ICE

$0.99Out of stock

BOTTLE WATER

$1.25

CLUB SODA

$2.49

COFFEE

$2.49

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.49

DIET PEPSI

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99

FLAVORED TEA

$3.29

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.99

GINGERALE

$2.99

HOT TEA

$2.99

IBC ROOTBEER

$2.99

KIDS DRINK

KIDS ADD ON DESSERT

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

LUNCH DRINK

$1.99

Milk

$2.99

MT DEW

$2.99

MUG ROOTBEER

$2.99

PEPSI

$2.99

RED BULL

$4.00

RED BULL BLUE

$4.00

RED BULL ORANGE

$4.00

RED BULL YELLOW

$4.00

SF RED BULL

$4.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.99

SWEET TEA

$2.99

UNSWEET TEA

$2.99

VIRGIN DAQUIRI

$2.69

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$2.69

WATER

M-F LUNCH SPECIALS.

ASIAGO BAGEL CLUB

$9.99Out of stock

A toasted Asiago bagel smeared with jalapeño cream cheese piled high with ham, turkey, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and bacon. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

BBQ PORK FLATBREAD

$9.99

Pulled pork, shredded cheddar cheese, green onions, drizzled with Chipoltle B.B.Q. sauce on a toasted flatbread.

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$11.49

A freshly seasoned burger patty cooked to your desired temperature, placed on a butter toasted kaiser bun. Add two toppings of your choice. Shredded lettuce, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, and pickle chips available upon request. Served with Gator Chips.

BURGER WRAP

$9.99

Our juicy burger stuffed into a flour tortilla with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced pickle, and cheese whiz. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

CHICKEN PARMESAN HOAGIE

$9.99

Hand breaded chicken, layered with marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$9.99

Gator's Own Chicken salad made with all white meat chicken, crasins, apples, eggs, celery and a creamy Vidalia onion dressing, stuffed inside a flour tortilla. Served with our Gator chips. Also available on a Brioche Bun as a sandwich.

FRIED CHICKEN BLT HOAGIE

$9.99

Fried chicken tenders, topped with sliced bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips

FRIED CHICKEN BLT WRAP

$9.99

Fried chicken tenders, topped with sliced bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise on a hoagie roll. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips

ITALIAN GRINDER

$9.99

KICKING CRAB SOUP

$6.49+

PULLED BBQ PORK SANDWICH

$9.99

Slowly cooked pulled pork over top of a creamy garlic mayo cabbage placed on a toasted kaiser bun and drizzled with Gator's own sweet and spicy B.B.Q. sauce. Topped with 3 pickles chips. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

SHRIMP CUBAN

$10.99

Blackened shrimp, pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, and a sweet spicy mayo served on authentic Cuban bread and pressed to perfection. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

SLOW ROASTED PORK SANDWICH

$10.99

Thinly sliced slow roasted pork, sauteed' onions and garlic mayonaise. Topped with Au jus and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Served with a side of Au jus for dipping and Gator chips.

SMOTHERED CHEEZY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.99

Fried chicken breast on a kaiser bun, smothered with pimento cheese, topped with hand breaded fresh jalapeños, bacon, shredded lettuce, and sliced tomatoes. Served with seasoned french fries or Gator chips.

SPINACH AND STRAWBERRY SALAD

$9.99

Fresh spinach topped with strawberries, red onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles and candied pecans. Served with Raspberry vinagrette dressing.

TRIPLE DECKER CLUB SANDWICH

$9.99

3 Slices of lightly toasted white bread, piled high with ham, turkey, bacon, yellow amercian cheese, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with Gator Chips.

TURKEY AVOCADO SALAD

$9.99

Fresh salad mix topped with diced turkey, cucumbers, egg, avocado, and grape tomatoes. Served with homemade avocado ranch dressing.

TURKEY AVOCADO WRAP

$9.99

Fresh salad mix topped with diced turkey, cucumbers, egg, avocado, and grape tomatoes. Served with homemade avocado ranch dressing.

CHOOSE APPETIZER OR DESSERT

FULL ONION PETALS

FULL ONION PETALS

$6.00

Hand-breaded onion petals cooked to a golden brown and served with petal sauce.

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$6.00

Our incredible homemade dip topped with spinach, cream cheese, artichokes, parmesan cheese, and diced tomatoes. Served with tortilla chips. Want a twist? Try a spinach artichoke quesadilla.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$6.00

Fresh button mushrooms hand battered and fried to perfection. Served with homemade ranch dressing.

FRIED PICKLES

$6.00

Hand-breaded pickle chips fried golden brown and served with homemade ranch dressing.

VALUE DESSERTS

CHOOSE TWO ENTREES

8 VEGGIE BONLESS WINGS SPECIAL

$12.00

All wings served with Gator's Own bleu cheese or homemade ranch.

BBQ CHICKEN SALAD VALUE

$12.00

Fresh salad mix topped with diced B.B.Q. chicken, tomatoes, avocado, roasted corn, cheddar cheese, green onions, and tortilla strips and drizzled with Ranch dressing. Also served with our homemade ranch dressing on the side.

FRIED SHRIMP DINNER VALUE

$12.00

A huge portion of hand-breaded shrimp served with seasoned fries, homemade coleslaw, and cocktail sauce.

JERK GRILLED PORK CHOP

$12.00

Grilled Pork chop, topped with our Jerk sauce. Served with yellow rice and roasted vegtables.

LG CAESAR SALAD VALUE

$12.00

Fresh cut Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese.

POT ROAST DINNER

$12.00

Tender Pot Roast served on a bed of mashed potatoes with gravy and corn.

HAWAIIAN TERIYAKI GLAZED GRILLED CHICKEN

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast glazed with Teryaki sauce, topped with a grilled Pineapple ring. Served with yellow rice and fresh broccoli.

GF SALADS

GF SM HOUSE SALAD

$4.49

GF LG HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

GF SM CAESAR SALAD

$4.49

GF LG CAESAR SALAD

$7.99

GF SUMMER SALAD

$11.99

GF CALIFORNIA COBB SALAD

$12.49

GF SANDWICHES & BURGERS

GF CLASSIC BURGER

$12.99

GF CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$13.49

GF TURKEY BURGER

$13.49

GF VEGGIE BURGER

$11.99

GF CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

GF ENTREES

GF GRILLED CHICKEN ENTRÉE

$10.99

GF GRILLED WINGER DINNER

$14.99

Pup Menu

ATLANTIC COD PUP MENU

$4.99

CHICKEN PUP MENU

$4.99

GROUND BEEF PUP MENU

$4.99

GROUND TURKEY PUP MENU

$4.99

Merchandise

4th of July Baldwin Seat

$25.00

EMP HOODIE EMBROIDERED

$27.00

EMP APRON

$7.00

EMP HOODIE

$20.00

EMP KITCHEN HAT

$10.00

EMP KITCHEN PANTS

$16.00

EMP KITCHEN SHIRT

$8.00

EMP KITCHEN XXL SHIRT

$13.00

EMP LS TSHIRTS

$12.00

EMP MICROFLEECE JACKET

$25.00

EMP SHIRT

$8.00

EMP V NECK

$12.00

EMP XXL SHIRT

$13.00

FUND RAISING CARDS

$2.00

GUEST HAT

$15.00

GUEST HAT BASEBALL PORT

$15.00

GUEST HOODIE

$30.00

GUEST JERSEY PORT

$25.00

GUEST LS TSHIRTS

$22.00

GUEST T SHIRTS

$15.00

GUEST TANK TOP PORT

$15.00

GUEST V NECK PORT

$18.00

MANAGER POLO

$20.00

MUG/PINT

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6516 Old Brick Road, Ste 130, Windermere, FL 34786

Directions

Gallery
Gator's Dockside image
Gator's Dockside image
Gator's Dockside image

Similar restaurants in your area

Feather & Quill
orange star4.5 • 658
4757 The Grove Drive Windermere, FL 34786
View restaurantnext
Mia's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
8717 International Dr. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Orlando To-Go
orange starNo Reviews
8717 International Dr. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Everglazed - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
1504 E. Buena Vista Drive Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
View restaurantnext
RusTeak Ocoee
orange star4.5 • 2,672
1681 Amazing Way Ocoee, FL 34761
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Windermere

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Windermere
orange star4.5 • 1,409
9100 Conroy Windermere Rd Windermere, FL 34786
View restaurantnext
Feather & Quill
orange star4.5 • 658
4757 The Grove Drive Windermere, FL 34786
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Windermere
orange star4.4 • 630
5855 Winter Garden Vinland Rd. Windermere, FL 34786
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston