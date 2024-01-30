Restaurant info

HOT, FAST, AND A LITTLE ITALIAN At Gatto Pazzo, savor the perfect marriage of handcrafted pizzas and old-world Neapolitan charm sprinkled with a modern smirk. Each pie is made from Chef John Fraser's signature dough with a perfect leopard-spotted crust. Don't miss our signature pie, featuring golden yellow tomato vodka sauce and citrus marinated shrimp. In addition to Italinesque sandwiches on homemade pinsa and signature salads, explore a variety of spuntini (small plates), from savory to sweet to indulgent, as a meal or sidecar to our pizzas.

