Gatto Pazzo
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
HOT, FAST, AND A LITTLE ITALIAN At Gatto Pazzo, savor the perfect marriage of handcrafted pizzas and old-world Neapolitan charm sprinkled with a modern smirk. Each pie is made from Chef John Fraser's signature dough with a perfect leopard-spotted crust. Don't miss our signature pie, featuring golden yellow tomato vodka sauce and citrus marinated shrimp. In addition to Italinesque sandwiches on homemade pinsa and signature salads, explore a variety of spuntini (small plates), from savory to sweet to indulgent, as a meal or sidecar to our pizzas.
Location
240 Devonshire Street, Boston, MA 02110
Gallery
