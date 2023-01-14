Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gaucho Ranch Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

8303 NE 2nd AVE

Miami, FL 33138

SMALL PLATES

PROVOLETA

$14.00

Melted provolone cheese, roasted Kumato tomato, crispy oregano, garlic confit with French baguette

EMPANADAS

$10.00

Organic Grass Fed Beef and/or Chicken

OCTOPUS

$19.00

Citrus vinaigrette, cashew-pepper sauce, cucumber, smoky oil

SWEETBREADS

$14.00

Sous vide and then grilled, served with salsa criolla and grilled lime

BONE BROTH-ER

$9.00

House Special Grass Fed Bone Broth, Pickled Red Onions, Creamer Potatoes, Smokey Oil

MEDIUM PLATES

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

$25.00

Locally sourced cheeses, special smoked and classic charcuterie, served with pickles, fig marmalade and French baguette

ROY’S PORK BELLY

$18.00

Smoked and slowly cooked, served with sweet potato puree and pickled Cabbage

24 HS INTOKU WAGYU BEEF TONGUE STEAK

$26.00

Sous Vide and Then Grilled to Perfection Server with, Pickled Cabbage, Cashews-Pepper Emulsion

ORGANIC VEAL BEEF CHEEK AU JUS

$26.00

Slow cooked, served with Baby Winter Veggies, Bone Broth, Pickled Onions

THE MUSHROOM KING

$18.00

Marinated king oyster mushroom, vegan coconut garlic aioli, crispy rain, fresh lemon zest

SWORDFISH

$25.00

Grilled red cabbage, baby carrots and corn, roasted red pepper-cashew sauce, chimichurri

SALAD

STRACCIATELLA

$19.00

Local stracciatella, Kumato tomato, cucumber, red Pickled Onions, EVOO, balsamic glaze

ROASTED VEGGIES

$17.00

Artisan mix lettuce, roasted baby organic vegetables, greek yogurt vinaigrette, herb crumble

SANDWICHES

CHORIPAN “A LO GAUCHO”

$13.00

Classic sandwich Rioplatense, chimichurri and salsa criolla

CHORIPAN “EN EL RANCH

$16.00

Marrow-mayo, pickled red cabbage, Kumato tomato, salsa criolla

MORCIROLL

$16.00

Brioche bun, garlic aioli, blood sausage, pickled onions, salsa criolla

SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH

$20.00

Roasted tomato, garlic aioli, chimichurri, melted provolone

HOUSE BURGER

$18.00

aioli, Kumato tomato, lettuce, red pepper emulsion, garlic soft cheese

SPECIAL CUTS

VACIO 8 Oz

$23.00

Uruguayan Organic Grass Fed

RIB EYE 8 Oz

$23.00

Uruguayan Organic Grass Fed

WAGYU DENVER STEAK – 1 Pound

$75.00

USA Grass Fed

CHICKEN THIGHS HONEY MARINATED 12 OZ

$18.00

Organic Cage Free

DESSERTS

GRILLED PINEAPPLE

$10.00

Honey goat cheese, coconut ice cream, topped with toasted almonds

Banana Brulee

$10.00

Caramelized crepe with dulce de leche de Bufala

SIDES

Asparagus

$9.00

Herbed Baby Creamy Potatoes

$9.00

Sweet Potato W/Cashews

$9.00

Side Of Bread

$3.00

Complementary bread

WELCOME BITE NY 2023

$95.00

APPETIZERS NY 2023

ROY'S PORK BELLY

ORGANIC GRASS FED RIB EYE

SEABASS

THE MUSHROOM KING SALAD

GRILLED PINEAPPLE

DULCE DE LECHE BRULEE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Best Barbacoa in Town!!!

Location

8303 NE 2nd AVE, Miami, FL 33138

Directions

