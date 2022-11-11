Gaudino's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gaudino’s is dedicated to providing the finest Italian food and imported products, including pastas, olive oils, vinegars, cheeses, deli items, tomatoes, sauces, and wines to the residents and visitors of St. Clair Shores.
Location
27919 Harper Avenue, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Johnny Z's Pizza - Harper - Saint Clair Shores
No Reviews
28210 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Saint Clair Shores
More near Saint Clair Shores