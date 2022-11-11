Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gaudino's

review star

No reviews yet

27919 Harper Avenue

Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081

Chicken Pastina Soup - Quart

Appetizers (All Day)

Salsiccia all Griglia

$11.50

Gaudino's house made sausage, roasted peppers & onions, ammoglio

Nonna Marra's Meatballs

$11.50

Braised beef & pork blend meatballs in sugo, served with herb ricotta

Gaudino's 5-Spice Ribs

$13.00

Slow roasted, Gaudino's tangy sauce, green onion, roasted cashews

Bruschetta

$11.00

Cherry tomatoes, garlic, basil, parmesan, EVOO, lemon marmalade

Chef's Charcuterie

$15.50

Chef's selection of cured meats & imported cheeses, crostini. Serves two.

Proscuitto di Parma

$12.50

Thinly sliced 16-month prosciutto from Parma, Italy (appx. 110 grams)

Pomodoro e Mozzarella

$11.50

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze

Picante Piatti

$10.00

Thinly sliced hot capicola and hot soppressata (appx. 110 grams)

Cheese & Olives

$9.00

Chef's daily selection of imported cheese & olives

Mortadella Emilia-Romogna

$9.00

Imported Mortadella from the Emiglia-Romagna region of Italy, sliced thin.

Soups & Salads (All Day)

Chicken Pastina Soup - Bowl

$8.00

Bowl-sized container of our famous chicken pastina soup

Chicken Pastina Soup - Quart

$10.00

Quart-sized container of our famous chicken pastina soup

Mediterranean

$11.50

Old world healthy favorite - tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onion, Kalamata olives, crumbled Valbreso French feta, lemon vinaigrette

Rustica

$11.50

Spring mix, sopressata, red onion, artichoke, gorgonzola, olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge

$11.00

Iceberg, crispy pancetta, gorgonzola, tomatoes, house made ranch

Arugula

$10.00

Baby arugula, shaved reggiano, lemon vinaigrette

Genovesi

$10.00

Spring mix, cucumber, red onion, tomatoes, red wine vinaigrette

Subs (All Day)

Famous Italian

$9.50

Genoa, roasted ham, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mild peppers, EVOO, oregano

The Hot Italian

$9.50

Ham, hot soppressata, hot capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mild peppers, EVOO, oregano

The Skinny Italian

$9.50

Roasted turkey, genoa, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mild peppers, EVOO, oregano

Prosciutto

$9.50

Imported prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, EVOO

Tacchino

$9.50

Oven roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, red pepper aioli, arugula

Mortadelicioso

$9.50

Imported mortadella, roasted zucchini, fresh mozzarella, EVOO

Caprese

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella, sun dried cherry tomatoes, pesto, balsamic glaze

Italian Roast Beef

$10.50

Thinly sliced roast beef, provolone, mild giardiniera, served warm

The Rubino

$10.50

Corned beef, provolone, Gaudino's slaw, sub sauce, served warm

Meatball Sub

$10.50

Nonna Marra's meatballs, sugo, provolone, Romano, served warm

Pollo Siciliano

$10.50

Breaded chicken breast, provolone, Mama's spread, arugula, served warm

Gaudino's Festival Sausage

$10.50

House Made grilled Italian sausage, peppers & onions, ammoglio. Just like downtown.

Pastas (All Day)

Porcellino

$19.50

Gaudino's house made sausage (ground), arugula, tomatoes, cream, mezzi rigatoni pasta

Spaghetti Aglio e Olio

$14.00

EVOO, crushed garlic, chopped parsley, Fresno chili pepper flakes

House Made Bolognese

$16.50

Slow-simmered veal & pork bolognese, spaghetti

Gaudino's Pizzas (All Day)

Gaudino

$12.00

11" round pie with mozzarella, Gaudino's house made sausage, bell pepper, red onion

Verdura

$13.00

11" round pie with mozzarella, artichoke, baby spinach, mushrooms, red onion

Tradizionale

$11.00

11" round pie with mozzarella and diced pepperoni

Margherita

$12.00

11" round pie with a blend of fresh & traditional mozzarella, chopped basil

Create Your Own

$10.00

11" round pie with mozzarella cheese. Add items you wish at stated fee.

Desserts

House Made Cannoli

$5.00

Our house made, cream filled, cannoli. Lemon zest and chocolate sprinkles.

Tiramisu

$5.00

House made Italian dessert.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

House baked large chocolate cookie

Drinks-to-Go

Sparkling Water, 500 ml

$3.00

Imported sparkling water, 500 ml. glass container

Still Water, 500 ml

$3.00

Imported still water, 500 ml glass container

San Pellegrino Limonata, 330 ml

$3.00

San Pellegrino lemon flavored sparkling juice, 330 ml

San Pellegrino Aranciata, 330 ml

$3.00

San Pellegrino orange flavored sparkling juice, 330 ml

Coca Cola Classic, 450 ml

$4.00

Classic Coca Cola - glass bottle

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Gaudino’s is dedicated to providing the finest Italian food and imported products, including pastas, olive oils, vinegars, cheeses, deli items, tomatoes, sauces, and wines to the residents and visitors of St. Clair Shores.

