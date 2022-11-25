Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
Gayle's Bakery & Rosticceria
590 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Thank you for choosing Gayle's! Open daily from 7am-7pm for walk-in and order pick-up. Please check your email inbox for your order confirmation. All pre-placed orders must be placed by 4pm for next day pick-up. Cancellations require 48 hour notice.
Location
504 Bay Ave, Capitola, CA 95010
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc - 1319 Pacific Avenue - Santa Cruz, CA 95060 - Downtown Santa Cruz
4.4 • 3,890
1319 PACIFIC AVE Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurant
Manresa Bread - Los Gatos - 276 N Santa Cruz
4.1 • 404
276 N Santa Cruz Ave Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurant