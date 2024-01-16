- Home
Gazebo Sushi
325 9th Street
Beach Haven, NJ 08008
Appetizers
Regular Rolls/Hand Rolls
- Alaska Roll (Gluten Free)
Fresh Salmon,Cucumber,Avocado$10.00
- Avocado Roll (Gluten Free}$7.00
- Avocado with Salmon (Gluten Free)$10.00
- Avocado with Tuna (Gluten Free)$10.00
- California Roll
Crab Stick,Cucumber,Avocado$8.00
- Crabstick Roll$7.00
- Cucumber+Avocado Roll (Gluten Free)$8.00
- Eel Roll
Eel,Cucumber,Avocado,Sweet Sauce$12.00
- Kappamakki(Cucumber Roll) [Gluten Free]$6.50
- Negihamachi Roll Gluten Free)
Yellowtail,Scallion$13.00
- Philadelphia Roll (Gluten Free)
Smoked Salmon,Cucumber,Cream Cheese$11.00
- Salmon Roll (Gluten Free)$9.00
- Spicy Crab$10.00
- Spicy Salmon (Gluten Free)
Salmon,Cucumber,Spicy Mayo$10.00
- Spicy Shrimp (Gluten Free)
Steamed Shrimp,Cucumber,Spicy Mayo$10.00
- Spicy Tuna (Gluten Free)
Tuna,Cucumber,Spicy Mayo$10.00
- Spicy Yellowtail (Gluten Free)
Yellowtail,Cucumber,Spicy Mayo$10.00
- Sweet Potato Roll
Deep Fried Sweet Potato , Sweet Sauce$8.00
- Tekkamaki (Tuna Roll) [Gluten Free]$9.00
- Vegetarian Roll (Gluten Free)
Carrot ,Cucumber,Avocado$8.00
Specialty Rolls
- Beach Haven Roll
Fried Shrimp Tempura,Cucumber Roll topped with Eel,Avocado,Sweet Sauce,Spicy Mayo.$19.00
- Creamy Crab Roll
Fried Tempura immitation Crabstick,Cucumber,Avocado,Cream Cheese Roll topped with Scallion,Tempura Crispy,Wasabi Mayo.$16.00
- Crunchy Roll (Salmon)
Salmon,Cucumber,Avocado Roll topped with Tobiko(Fish Eggs),Tempura Crispy,Spicy Mayo.$16.00
- Crunchy Roll (Shrimp)
Spicy Steamed Shrimp,Cucumber,Avocado Roll topped with Tobiko(Fish Eggs),Tempura Crispy,Spicy Mayo.$16.00
- Crunchy Roll (Tuna)
Spicy Tuna,Cucumber,Avocado Roll Topped with Tobiko(Fish Eggs),Tempura Crispy,Spicy Mayo.$16.00
- Dynamite Roll
Spicy Tuna,Cucumber Roll topped with Sliced Tuna,Tempura Crispy,Spicy Mayo.$19.00
- Easter Roll (Gluten Free)
Tuna,Avocado Roll topped withSalmon.$19.00
- Fire Roll (Gluten Free)
Spicy Tuna,Yellowtail,Avocado Roll topped with White Tuna,GrilledJalapeno,Wasabi Mayo,Spicy Mayo,Sriracha.$19.00
- Gazebo Roll
Spicy Tuna,Cucumber,Avocado Roll on top with Masago(Fish Eggs),Spicy Mayo.$15.00
- Hawaiian Roll
Spicy Tuna,Cucumber Roll topped with Avocado,Tobiko(Fish Eggs),Masago(Fish Eggs),Spicy Mayo,Wasabi Mayo.$15.00
- Jumbo Crab Roll
Jumbo Crab Meat,Cucumber,Avocado,Masago(Fish Eggs),Spicy Mayo.$18.00
- Lobster Roll
Lobster Salad,Cucumber,Avocado.$18.00
- Oceann Party Roll
Tuna,Salmon,Yellowtail,Cream Cheese Wrapped in Soy Paper topped with Spicy Immitation Crab,Scallion.$16.00
- Old Barney Roll
Fried Shrimp Tempura,Cucumber,Avocado Roll topped with Tuna,White Tuna,Sweet Sauce,Spicy Mayo.$19.00
- Rainbow Roll
Kani Crabstick,Cucumber,Avocado Roll topped with Assosted Fish.$19.00
- Shrimp Lover Roll
Fried Shrimp Tempura,Cucumber Roll topped with Ebi Shrimp,Avocado,Sweet Sauce,Spicy Mayo.$19.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Fried Shrimp Tempura,Cucumber,Avocado,Sweet Sauce,Spicy Mayo$12.00
- Spicy Scallop Roll (Gluten Free)
Spicy Tuna,Cucumber Roll topped with Grilled Scallops,Sriracha,Spicy Mayo,Jalapeno Sauce.$19.00
- Spider Roll
Tempura Soft Shell Crab,Cucumber,Avocado,Tobiko(Fish Eggs),Sweet Sauce,Spicy Mayo.$16.00
- Summer Roll (Gluten Free)
Carrot,Cucumber,Avocado,Lettuce,Spicy Stemed Shrimp wrapped in Rice Paper served with Sweet Chilli Sauce.$16.00
- Woden Jetty Roll
Fried Tempura Shrimp Roll topped with Spicy Jumbo Crab Meat,Spicy Mango Sauce.$19.00
- Yummy Roll
Fried Tempura Soft Shell Crab,Avocado Roll topped with Spicy Immitation Crab,Scallion,Fried Onion,Spicy Mango Sauce.$19.00
Rice Bowls
- Chirashi Bowl (Gluten Free)
Rice with Assorted Fish.$24.00
- Spicy Salmon Poke Bowl
Rice,Mixed Green,Spicy Salmon,Seaweed Salad,Avocado,Carrot,Tomato,Fried Onion,Spicy MAyo.$20.00
- Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
Rice,Mixed Green,Seaweed Salad,Tuna,Carrot,Avocado,Tomato,Fried Onion,Spicy Mayo.$20.00
- Vegetarian Bowl
Rice,Mixed Green,Cucumber,Avocado,Carrot,Sweet Sace,Spicy Mayo,Wasabi Mayo,Jalapeno Sauce,Spicy Mango Sauce.$15.00
Speciality Platters (SERVED WITH MISO SOUP AND SIDE SALAD)
- California Platter
3 California Rolls 1 Miso Soup 1 Side Salad with Ginger Dressing$26.00
- LBI Combo Platter
1 Spicy Tuna Roll 1 Spicy Salmon Roll 1 Shrimp Tempura Roll 10 Pieces of Chef Choice Sushi or Sashimi 1 Miso Soup 1 Side Salad with Ginger Dressing$72.00
- Spicy Platter
1 Spicy Tuna Roll 1 Spicy Salmon Roll 1 Spicy Shrimp Roll 1 Miso Soup 1 Side Salad with Ginger Dressing$32.00
- Sushi/Sashimi Platter
10 pices of Chef Choice Sushi or Sashimi 1 Miso Soup 1 Side Salad$40.00
- Tuna Special Platter
1 Spicy Tuna Roll 1 Tuna Roll 3 pieces Tuna Nigiri (With Rice) 1 Miso Soup 1 Side Salad with Ginger Dressing$32.00
- Vegetarian Platter
1 Avocado Roll 1 Sweet Potato Roll 1 Vegetarian Roll 1 Miso Soup 1 Side Salad with Ginger Dressing$26.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
325 9th Street, Beach Haven, NJ 08008