GARDEN BAR - PEARL

1430 SE Water Ave

Suite 101

Portland, OR 97214

Take Away Menu

Warm Bowls

Jalapeño Business

$14.47

Wok This Way

$14.47

Gettin' Figgy With It

$14.47Out of stock

Salads

Daikon Another Day

$11.47

Along Came a Cider

$11.47

Et tu, Fruité

$11.47
Spicy + Kale Caesar

Spicy + Kale Caesar

$11.47

Romaine + Kale, Grape Tomatoes, Jalapeños, Garlic Croutons, Aged Parmesan, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Evergreens Caesar | Fresh Lemon

El Sombrero

El Sombrero

$11.47

Romaine, Avocado, Grape Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Corn, Jalapeños, Black Beans, Tortilla Chips, Local White Cheddar, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Cilantro-Lime

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

Cobb Your Enthusiasm

$11.47

Romaine, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Gorgonzola, Add Chicken (+$3) Dressing: Red Wine Vini

Build Your Own

$11.47

Stuffin' of Dreams (Salad)

$13.47Out of stock

Morocc the Casbah

$11.47Out of stock

Steak Me Home Tonight

$13.47

Wraps

Soups

Butternut Pumpkin Soup

$4.00Out of stock

When In Roma Soup

$4.00

On F-Leek

$5.00Out of stock

Brocc of Ages

$5.00

Beverages

Brew Dr Kombucha

$4.50

Sides

Utensils

Bread

Catering & Retail

Catering Food

Catering Individual Salad

$11.47

Catering Warm Bowl

$14.47

Boxed Lunch

$16.00

Mobile Salad Bar

$14.97
Family Style Bowl

Family Style Bowl

$60.00

Order one of our Signature or Seasonal Salads Family-Style! Perfect for 5-7 guests.

FS Meal Combo

$160.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fresh. healthy. handcrafted salads.

1430 SE Water Ave, Suite 101, Portland, OR 97214

