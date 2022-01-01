Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Dessert & Ice Cream
Mediterranean

GB Nutrition 1301 University Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

502 Red Drew Avenue

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Nutritional

Acai Refresher

$7.50

Aidens Spice

$7.50

Airhead Extreme

$7.50

Aloha Dream

$7.50

Aquaman

$7.50

Arnold Palmer

$7.50

Bahama Mama

$7.50

Bama Peach

$7.50

Bayou Hurricane

$7.50

Beach Bum

$7.50

Beach Daze

$7.50

Beach Please

$7.50

Beachin’

$7.50

Berry Blue

$7.50

Berry Medley

$7.50

Beyond Blast

$7.50

Big Al

$7.50

Black Magic

$7.50

Black Pearl

$7.50

Black Widow

$7.50

Blackberry Lemonade

$7.50

Blackberry Pear

$7.50

Blue Hawaiian

$7.50

Blue Lagoon

$7.50

Blue Moon

$7.50

Blue Thunder

$7.50

Blue Zen

$7.50

Bob Marley

$7.50

Bonfire

$7.50

Boomer

$7.50

Bora Bora

$7.50

Bulldog Blast

$7.50

Bunny Hop

$7.50

Captain America

$7.50

Carol Baskin (Tiki Punch)

$7.50

Cherry Bomb

$7.50

Cherry Limeade

$7.50

Coco Papaya

$7.50

Cool Cucumber Lime

$7.50

Cotton Candy

$7.50

Cran Grape

$7.50

Cran Pom

$7.50

Crazy Ex

$7.50

Cucumber Watermelon

$7.50

Cupids Tea

$7.50

Deadpool

$7.50

Discovery

$7.50

Dr. Suess

$7.50

Eclipse

$7.50

Everest (Crimson Tide)

$7.50

Fanta

$7.50

Farmers Market

$7.50

Fiji Falls

$7.50

Fireball

$7.50

Firecracker

$7.50

Frog Spit

$7.50

Fruit Roll-Up

$7.50

Fun Dip

$7.50

Fuzzy Navel

$7.50

Geaux Tigers

$7.50

Georgia Peach

$7.50

Ghostbusters

$7.50

Grape Pixie Stick

$7.50

Grape Sweetart

$7.50

Green Apple

$7.50

Gummi Bear

$7.50

Gypsy Juice

$7.50

Halo

$7.50

Happy Camper

$7.50

Hello Sunshine

$7.50

Hippie Juice

$7.50

Hipster

$7.50

Hocus Pocus (Mistletoe)

$7.50

Hot Tamale

$7.50

Hulk Smash

$7.50

Hurricane

$7.50

Insani-Tea

$7.50

Island Girl

$7.50

Jelly Bean

$7.50

Joker

$7.50

Jolly Rancher

$7.50

Jungle Juice

$7.50

Just Beachy

$7.50

Key West

$7.50

Lake Days

$7.50

Lemon Lagoon

$7.50

Lemonade

$7.50

Leprechaun

$7.50

Little Miss Sunshine

$7.50

Lollipop

$7.50

Loopy Fruit

$7.50

Love Bug

$7.50

Love Potion

$7.50

LSU

$7.50

Lucky Day

$7.50

Mardi Gras Punch

$7.50

Margarita

$7.50

Melon Bomb

$7.50

Melon Drop

$7.50

Memphis Blue

$7.50

Mermaid

$7.50

Merman

$7.50

Miami Vice

$7.50

Nerd

$7.50

Ninja Turtle

$7.50

No Name

$7.50

Ocean Drive

$7.50

Ocean Water

$7.50

One Stop

$7.50

Orange Slice

$7.50

Outer Banks

$7.50

Pacman

$7.50

Peach Passion

$7.50

Peach Sangria

$7.50

Pina Colada

$7.50

Pine Pom

$7.50

Pineapple Punch

$7.50

Pink Flamingo

$7.50

Pink Panther

$7.50

Pipeline

$7.50

Pixie Stick

$7.50

Purple Rain

$7.50

Purple Sweetart

$7.50

Quaran-Tea

$7.50

Rainbow Blow Pop

$7.50

Rammer Jammer

$7.50

Raspberry

$7.50

Rebel Yell

$7.50

Red Dirt

$7.50

Red High Heel

$7.50

Rockford Peach

$7.50

Roll Tide

$7.50

Runts

$7.50

Russian Twist

$7.50

Sandy Beach

$7.50

Security Bank

$7.50

Shack Life

$7.50

Shark Bite

$7.50

Shopaholic

$7.50

Skinny's On The Beach

$7.50

Skittlz

$7.50

Sour Patch

$7.50

Spring Breaker

$7.50

Star Wars

$7.50

Strawberry Kiwi

$7.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.50

Strawberry Orange

$7.50

Strawberry Pina Colada

$7.50

Strawberry Watermelon

$7.50

Summer Breeze

$7.50

Summer Lovin

$7.50

Summer Surprise

$7.50

Sunkiss

$7.50

Sunrise

$7.50

Sunset

$7.50

Sweet Tart

$7.50

The Bama

$7.50

The Bridgett

$7.50

The Grant

$7.50

The Graytful Dead

$7.50

The Hulk

$7.50

The Jillian

$7.50

The Macey

$7.50

The Madison

$7.50

The Rockstar

$7.50

Thundersleet

$7.50

Tiger Tea

$7.50

Tranquility

$7.50

Tropical Blast

$7.50

Tropical Sunrise

$7.50

Tropical Wave

$7.50

Unicorn

$7.50

Up River

$7.50

USA

$7.50

Velvet Elvis

$7.50

Venom

$7.50

Vols

$7.50

War Eagle

$7.50

Warhead

$7.50

Watermelon Crawl

$7.50

Watermelon Thunder

$7.50

Wave Runner

$7.50

Who Dat

$7.50

Witches Brew

$7.50

Wonderwoman

$7.50

Zen Tea

$7.50

Zulu Coconut

$7.50

Meal Supplement

APPLE PIE

$8.50

BAHAMA BREEZE

$8.50

BANANA CARAMEL

$8.50

BANANA NUT

$8.50

BANANA PUDDING

$8.50

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.50

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$8.50

BROWNIE BATTER

$8.50

BUTTER PECAN

$8.50

BUTTERFINGER

$8.50

BUTTERSCOTCH

$8.50

BUTTERSCOTCH COOKIE

$8.50

CAKE BATTER

$8.50

CAPTAIN CRUNCH

$8.50

CARAMEL CAKE

$8.50

CHOC CARAMEL CAPPUCCINO

$8.50

CHOC CARAMEL CHEESECAKE

$8.50

CHOC CHIP COOKIE DOUGH

$8.50

CINNAMON ROLL

$8.50

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$8.50

COOKIES AND CREAM

$8.50

DULCE DE LECHE

$8.50

DUTCH CHOCOLATE

$8.50

ELVIS- CHOCOLATE

$8.50

ELVIS- VANILLA

$8.50

FRENCH VAN CAPPUCCINO

$8.50

FRENCH VANILLA

$8.50

FRUITY PEBBLES

$8.50

FUDGESICLE

$8.50

FUNFETTI

$8.50

GERMAN CHOCOLATE

$8.50

HEARTBREAKER

$8.50

HEARTBREAKER RECIPE

$8.50

KEY LIME PIE

$8.50

KING CAKE

$8.50

LEMON ICE BOX

$8.50

LEMON SHORTIE

$8.50

MARGARITA

$8.50

MINT CHOC CHIP

$8.50

NO BAKE COOKIE

$8.50

NUTTER BUTTER

$8.50

OATMEAL COOKIE

$8.50

ORANGE CREAM

$8.50

PAYDAY

$8.50

PB&J

$8.50

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$8.50

PEANUT BUTTER PANCAKE

$8.50

PECAN PIE

$8.50

PINA COLADA

$8.50

PISTACHIO

$8.50

PRALINES & CREAM

$8.50

PUMPKIN SPICE

$8.50

PUMPKIN SPICE CIN ROLL

$8.50

PUSH POP

$8.50

SALTED CARAMEL

$8.50

SAMOA

$8.50

SNICKERS

$8.50

STRAWBERRY

$8.50

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$8.50

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$8.50

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$8.50

STRAWBERRY SALTED CARAMEL

$8.50

THE COOKIE

$8.50

TIRAMISU

$8.50

VERY BERRY DAY

$8.50

WEDDING CAKE

$8.50

WHITE CHOCOLATE SNICKERS

$8.50

Specialty Teas

AXEL

$9.00

BAD SANTA

$9.00

Orange LO 1 Wild Berry 1 Peach Mango Pomegranate Topper

BAE

$9.00

BEATLE JUICE

$9.00

BETH

$9.00

CARRIBEAN COLODA

$9.00

CASANOVA

$9.00

COOL BERRY

$9.00

COOL CUCUMBER BREEZE

$9.00

COSMO

$9.00

DAISY DUKE

$9.00

DESERT PEACH

$9.00

DUTTON

$9.00

FOREVER YOUNG

$9.00

FROSTED BERRY

$9.00

GALAXY

$9.00

GODFATHER

$9.00

GOLDIE

$9.00

HARVEST BERRY

$9.00

HASSELHOFF

$9.00

HERCULES

$9.00

JIMMY BUFFETT

$9.00

KISS ON THE LIPS

$9.00

NOLA VAMP

$9.00

PEACH RING

$9.00

PRETTY N PINK

$9.00

PRETTY PEACHY

$9.00

PRINCESS

$9.00

PROM QUEEN

$9.00

RAMBO

$9.00

SAINT

$9.00

SHOTGUN

$9.00

SNAKE BITE

$9.00

SOUTHERN BELLE

$9.00

SOUTHERN STRAWBERRY

$9.00

YELLOWSTONE

$9.00

SHOTS

2 COOKIE DOUGH SYRUP, 1 PROLESSA, 1/4 CINNAMON, (STIR AND ADD WATER)

$5.00

Beauty Drinks

ADAM

$8.50

ALOHA

$8.50

Apple of My Eye

$8.50

AUTUMN BREEZE

BARBIE

$8.50

BAYWATCH

$8.50

BEAST

$8.50

BEAUTY

$8.50

BLACK BEAUTY

$8.50

BLACK WIDOW

$8.50

Boss Babe

$8.50

POM , 1/2 Rasp tea, Wild Berry, Beauty Booster, Mandarin aloe Topper 1/4 watermelon, 1/4 Strawberry

CHANEL

$8.50

COTTON TAIL COLADA

$8.50

DOLLY

$8.50

EVE

$8.50

GARDEN OF EDEN

$8.50

Joe Exotic

$8.50

JULIETTE

$8.50

KIM K

$8.50

MALIBU BARBIE

$8.50

MOANA

$8.50

QUEEN BEE

$8.50

ROMEO

$8.50

SICILY

$8.50

SPA DAY

$8.50

SUMMER LOVIN

$8.50

GOLDEN GOBBLER

$8.50

REBUILDS

BANANA CARAMEL

$9.00

BROWNIE BATTER

$9.00

BUTTERFINGER

$9.00

BUTTER PECAN

$9.00

CAFE MOCHA

$9.00

CARAMEL CAFE MOCHA

$9.00

CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH

$9.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$9.00

COOKIES N CREAM (CHOC)

$9.00

COOKIES N CREAM (VAN)

$9.00

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE

$9.00

DOUBLE VANILLA

$9.00

DULCE & CHOCOLATE

$9.00

ELVIS - CHOCOLATE

$9.00

ELVIS - VANILLA

$9.00

FUDGESICLE

$9.00

MINT CHOCOLATE (CHOC)

$9.00

MINT CHOCOLATE (VAN)

$9.00

NO BAKE COOKIE

$9.00

OATMEAL COOKIE

$9.00

ORANGE CREAM

$9.00

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$9.00

PEANUT BUTTER PANCAKE

$9.00

PRALINES & CREAM

$9.00

SALTED CARAMEL

$9.00

SNICKERS

$9.00

Kids Hydration Drinks

AQUAMAN

$3.00

BATMAN

$3.00

BARBIE

$3.00

CAPTAIN AMERICA

$3.00

CATBOY

$3.00

CINDERELLA

$3.00

GUMMI BEAR

$3.00

IRON MAN

$3.00

LITTLE MERMAID

$3.00

NEMO

$3.00

PEPPA PIG

$3.00

PRINCESS FROG

$3.00

SPIDERMAN

$3.00

UNICORN

$3.00

WONDERWOMAN

$3.00

Boost Drinks

AQUARIUS

$8.50

ARIES

$8.50

CAPRICORN

$8.50

GEMINI

$8.50

LEO

$8.50

LIBRA

$8.50

PISCES

$8.50

SAGITTARIUS

$8.50

SCORPIO

$8.50

TAURUS

$8.50

THE 4TH SIGN

$8.50

VIRGO

$8.50

RECOVERY

Tropical Rehab

$8.50

Morning After

$8.50

COFFEE RECIPE

BLONDIE

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$8.50

CARAMEL MOCHA

CHAI LATTE

$8.50

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL CAPPUCCINO

$8.50

CHOCOLATE MOCHA

COOKIE LATTE

$8.50

FRENCH VANILLA CAPPUCCINO

$8.50

HAZELNUT LATTE

$8.50

ICED MOCHA FRAPPE

$8.50

IRISH CREAM LATTE

$8.50

MOCHA S'MORES

$8.50

PRALINES & CREAM ICED COFFEE

$8.50

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$8.50

SALTED CARAMEL MOCHA

$8.50

SALTED CARAMEL ICED COFFEE

$8.50

WHITE CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT LATTE

$8.50

Hot Chocolate

$8.50

Aloe Water

MANDARIN ALOE

$2.25

MANGO ALOE

$2.25

CRANBERRY ALOE

$2.25

Sorori-TEAS menu

ALPHA CHI OMEGA

$7.50

ALPHA DELTA PI

$7.50

ALPHA GAMMA DELTA

$7.50

ALPHA OMICRON PI

$7.50

ALPHA PHI

$7.50

CHI OMEGA

$7.50

DELTA DELTA DELTA

$7.50

DELTA GAMMA

$7.50

DELTA ZETA

$7.50

GAMMA PHI BETA

$7.50

KAPPA ALPHA THETA

$7.50

KAPPA DELTA

$7.50

KAPPA KAPPA

$7.50

PI BETA PHI

$7.50

PHI MU

$7.50

SIGMA KAPPA

$7.50

ZETA TAU ALPHA

$7.50

Whiskey

Makers

$4.00

Makers (Copy)

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We exist to offer healthy alternatives for meal replacement. Specializing in meal supplement shakes and Loaded Nutritional Teas that support a healthy lifestyle.

Location

502 Red Drew Avenue, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Directions

Gallery
GB Nutrition image
GB Nutrition image
GB Nutrition image

Popular restaurants in Tuscaloosa

Baumhower’s Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa South
orange star4.2 • 1,194
4251 Courtney Dr Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
View restaurantnext
Baumhower's Victory Grille - Tuscaloosa North
orange star4.3 • 1,092
500 Harper Lee Dr. Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
View restaurantnext
Dillard's Chophouse LLC - 2330 4th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
orange star4.1 • 1,009
2330 4th St Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Glory Bound Gyro Co- Tuscaloosa - 1301 University Blvd
orange star4.5 • 880
1301 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa
orange star4.5 • 793
2325 University Blvd Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Brick & Spoon - Tuscaloosa
orange star4.5 • 342
2318 4th St Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tuscaloosa
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Prattville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston