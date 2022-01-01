Green Beans Coffee imageView gallery

Green Beans Coffee BNA PS.10 GBC

1 Terminal Drive

Nashville, TN 37214

Order Again

House

12oz - House Coffee

$2.95

16oz - House Coffee

$3.45

20oz - House Coffee

$3.95

24oz - House Coffee

$4.45

French

12oz - French

$2.95

16oz - French

$3.45

20oz - French

$3.95

24oz - French

$4.45

Gourmet Tea

12oz - Gourmet Tea

$2.95

16oz - Gourmet Tea

$3.45

20oz - Gourmet Tea

$3.95

24oz - Gourmet Tea

$4.45

16oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$3.45

24oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$4.45

32oz Iced - Gourmet Tea

$5.45

12 Cup to Go (96oz)

House Blend

$25.95

Cup of Hot Water

12oz - Hot Water

$0.45

16oz - Hot Water

$0.65

20oz - Hot Water

$0.85

24oz - Hot Water

$1.05

Cafe Mocha

12oz - Mocha

$4.95

16oz - Mocha

$5.45

20oz - Mocha

$5.95

24oz - Mocha

$6.45

16oz Iced - Mocha

$5.45

24oz Iced - Mocha

$6.45

32oz Iced - Mocha

$7.45

Cafe Latte

12oz - Cafe Latte

$4.25

16oz - Cafe Latte

$4.75

20oz - Cafe Latte

$5.25

24oz - Cafe Latte

$5.75

16oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$4.75

24oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$5.75

32oz - Iced Cafe Latte

$6.75

Caramel Latte

12oz - Caramel Latte

$4.95

16oz - Caramel Latte

$5.45

20oz - Caramel Latte

$5.95

24oz - Caramel Latte

$6.45

16oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$5.45

24oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$6.45

32oz Iced - Caramel Latte

$7.45

White Chocolate Mocha

12oz - White Chocolate Mocha

12oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95

16oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$5.45

20oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

24oz - White Chocolate Mocha

$6.45

16oz Iced White Mocha

$5.45

24oz Iced White Mocha

$6.45

32oz Iced White Mocha

$7.45

Espresso Chai

12oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$4.95

16oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$5.45

20oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$5.95

24oz - Espresso Chai Latte

$6.45

16oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$5.45

24oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$6.45

32oz - Iced Espresso Chai Latte

$7.45

Espresso

Double - Espresso

$2.45

Triple - Espresso

$2.95

Quad - Espresso

$3.45

Cappuccino

12oz - Cappuccino

$4.25

16oz - Cappuccino

$4.75

20oz - Cappuccino

$5.25

Macchiato

Double - Macchiato

$2.55

Triple - Macchiato

$3.05

Quad - Macchiato

$3.55

Americano

12oz - Americano

$2.95

16oz - Americano

$3.45

20oz - Americano

$3.95

16oz Iced - Americano

$3.45

24oz Iced - Americano

$4.25

MOAC

24oz - MOAC

$5.25

24oz Iced - MOAC

$5.25

Seasonal Espresso

Spiced Chai Latte

12oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$4.25

16oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$4.75

20oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.25

24oz - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.75

16oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$4.75

24oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$5.75

32oz Iced - Spiced Chai Latte

$6.75

Vanilla Chai Latte

12oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.15

16oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.90

20oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.20

24oz - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.65

16oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$4.90

24oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$5.65

32oz Iced - Vanilla Chai Latte

$6.25

Hot Chocolate

12oz - Hot Chocolate

$3.95

16oz - Hot Chocolate

$4.45

20oz - Hot Chocolate

$4.95

24oz - Hot Chocolate

$5.45

Spiced Apple Cider

12oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$3.65

16oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$4.05

20oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$4.45

24oz - Spiced Apple Cider

$4.85

Cold Milk

16oz - Cold Milk

$2.25

24oz - Cold Milk

$2.75

32oz - Cold Milk

$3.25

Cold Juice

16oz - Cold Juice

$2.95

24oz - Cold Juice

$3.95

32oz - Cold Juice

$4.95

Steamer

12oz - Steamer

$2.95

16oz - Steamer

$3.25

20oz - Steamer

$3.55

24oz - Steamer

$3.85

KIDS

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.65

Kids Steamer

$1.65

Kids Milk

$1.65

Cold Brew

16oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$3.95

24oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$4.35

32oz - Cold Brew Coffee

$4.75

Caramel Frappe

16oz - Caramel Frappe

$5.25

24oz - Caramel Frappe

$5.75

32oz - Caramel Frappe

$6.25

Mocha Frappe

16oz - Mocha Frappe

$5.25

24oz - Mocha Frappe

$5.75

32oz - Mocha Frappe

$6.25

Latte Frappe

16oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$4.95

24oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$5.45

32oz - Espresso Latte Frappe

$5.95

Smoothie

16oz - Smoothie

$4.95

24oz - Smoothie

$5.45

32oz - Smoothie

$5.95

Fruit Smoothie

16oz - Fruit Smoothie

$5.25

24oz - Fruit Smoothie

$5.75

32oz - Fruit Smoothie

$6.25

Spiced Chai Smoothie

16oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$4.95

24oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$5.45

32oz - Spiced Chai Smoothie

$5.95

Protein Burst Smoothie

16oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$5.45

24oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$5.95

32oz - Protein Burst Smoothie

$6.45

Brewed Iced Tea

16oz - Iced Tea

$3.25

24oz - Iced Tea

$3.65

32oz - Iced Tea

$4.05

Cup of Ice

16oz - Cup of Ice

$0.45

24oz - Cup of Ice

$0.65

32oz - Cup of Ice

$0.85

Pastry

Brownie

$3.75

Sticky Bun

$3.75

Muffin

$3.75

Bagel

$1.95

Butter Croissant

$3.25

Filled Croissant

$3.75

Cookie

$2.25

Muffin 4-Pack

$11.00

Breakfast

Sausage Biscuit

$4.95

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$6.45

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.95

Sandwich

Maple Bacon Turkey

$9.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.45

Chicken Ranch Torta

$10.45

Italiano Focaccia

$9.95

Salad

Chicken Caesar

$10.45

Wrap

Buffalo Chicken

$9.45

Packaged Food

Peanut Butter Jelly Meal

$8.95

Pecan Chicken Salad Bistro Box

$8.95

Mixed Fruit Parfait

$6.95

Mixed Fruit Cup

$6.95

Fruit & Cheese Box

$8.95

Soup

Soup of the Day

$4.95

Bottled Beverages

Sparkling Water

$3.95

Smart Water

$4.25

Dasani Water

$3.50

Pronto Water

$4.25

Dry Goods

Gourmet Nut Power Up

$7.95

Setton Nuts

$6.95

Funky Chunky

$6.95

88 Acre Bar

$2.75

Chips

$2.25

Brittle

$7.95

Popcorn

$1.95

Clean Bar

$2.75

88 Acres Seednola

$9.95

Beer

Yuengling

$10.50

Fat Tire

$10.50

Bud Light

$10.50

Michelob Ultra

$10.50

Pernicious IPA

$10.50

Heineken

$10.50

Yuengling Flight

$10.50

Modelo

$10.50

Corona Extra

$10.50

Wine and Liquor

Bud Light Seltzer

Mai Tai

$7.83

Bloody Mary

$7.83

Margarita

$7.83

Vodka Mule

$7.83

Chardonnay

$7.83

Merlot

$7.83

Pinot

$7.83

Riesling

$7.83

White Zinfandel

$7.83

Mojito

$7.83

Strawberry Margarita

$7.83

Gin & Tonic

$7.83

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.83

Cabernet

$7.83

24oz Truly

$12.50

24oz White Claw

$12.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.83

White Claw Mango

$7.83

White Claw Watermelon

$7.83

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$7.83

White Claw Lime

$7.83

Truly Berry Punch

$7.83

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$7.83

Mug

Ceramic Logo Mug

$9.95

Tumbler

Logo Tumbler

$21.95

Chai Cannister

Chai Cannister

$8.95

2lb Coffee Bag

Anniversary Roast

$28.00

House Blend

$24.00

French Roast

$27.00

Espresso Roast

$27.00

Decaf Espresso Roast

$27.00

Decaf French Roast

$27.00

Mt. Tam Cold Brew Filter Packs

$25.00

COJ $2.50

COJ $2.50

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
www.greenbeanscoffee.com

Location

1 Terminal Drive, Nashville, TN 37214

Directions

