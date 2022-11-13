RI Burger Co & Bar

A map showing the location of RI Burger Co & BarView gallery
Signature Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Salads

Classic House Salad

$9.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Chop Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Hot Dogs

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Sides

French Fries

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$8.50

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$5.25

Desserts

Homemade Brownie

$3.50

Giant Choc Chip Cookie

$3.50

NA Bev

Coke DFT

$3.50

Diet Coke DFT

$3.50

Sprite DFT

$3.50

Fanta Orange DFT

$3.50

Root Beer DFT

$3.50

Dr. Pepper DFT

$3.50

20oz Dasani

$3.00

1L Dasani

$4.50

700ml SmartWater

$4.50

1L Smartwater

$6.50

20oz Coke

$3.75

20oz Diet Coke

$3.75

20oz Gingerale

$3.75

20oz Sprite

$3.75

Vitamin Water XXX

$4.50

Vitamin Water Energy

$4.50

Powerade Blue

$4.00

Powerade Red

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Redbull

$5.50

Redbull SF

$5.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Fairlife Whole Milk

$4.50

Fairlife Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Fairlife Strawberry Milk

$4.50

AHA Sparkling Water

$4.00

RIAC Catering

Board Meeting

$210.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Search similar restaurants

