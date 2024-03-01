- Home
Gainesville Diner 14674 Lee Hwy
No reviews yet
14674 Lee Hwy
Gainesville, VA 20155
Voted Best Breakfast By Prince William Times
Breakfast
Breakfast Meal
Poach Or Baste
Big Boy Breakfast
Bruschetta Toast
Healty Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
- Egg Sandwiche$4.99
- Philly Cheese Steak with Egg Sandwiche$9.99
- Scrapple with Egg Sandwiche$7.99
- Bacon Egg Sandwiche$6.99
- Ham Egg Sandwiche$6.99
- Sausage Egg Sandwiche$6.99
- Sausage Biscuit$4.99
- Grilled Cheese with Chips$6.99
- Grilled Cheese with Ham & Chips$8.99
- Grilled Cheese with Bacon & Chips$8.99
- Crispy Chicken & Egg On Biscuit$6.99
Omelettes
- Build your Own Omelette$7.99
- Cheese Omelette$7.99
- Meat Lovers Omelette$14.99
- Greek Omelette$12.99
- Western Omelette$12.99
- Steak Omelette$14.99
- Chicken Fajita Omelette$14.99
- Steak Fajita Omelette$15.99
- Country Omelette$13.99
- Veggie Omelette$12.99
- California Omlette$14.99
- Santorini Omelette$15.99
- Burger Omelette$15.99
- Florentine Omelette$14.99
- Fisherman Omelette$16.99
- Corned Beef Hash Omelette$15.99
- Country Boy Omelette$12.99
- Armenian Omelette$15.99