Geaghan's Pub & Craft Brewery - The Pub

166 Reviews

$$

570 Main St

Bangor, ME 04401

Popular Items

1 lb. Boneless Wings
2 lb. Boneless Wings
½ lb. Boneless Wings

Specials

Daily Lunch & Dinner Specials

Smoked Wings

$12.59

Fresh from our smoker! Four JUMBO, seasoned & smoked whole chicken wings. Served with house-made St. Louis style BBQ sauce, our famous bleu cheese dressing and celery.

Brewhouse Fish & Chips

$14.49

A basket of seasoned breaded haddock and Pub fries with Brewhouse dipping sauce made with our wing sauce, mayo and a touch of Smiling Irish Bastard. Served with lemon, coleslaw and a fresh baked dinner roll.

BBQ Brisket Melt

$14.49

Thick-slices of smoked beef brisket covered in our Texas-style BBQ sauce, cheddar & pepper jack cheese, pickled sweet peppers, and red onion. Served with your choice of side, coleslaw, and a pickle spear....no substitutions please

Smoked Pastrami Melt

Smoked Pastrami Melt

$14.49

Peter is at it again! Sliced, smoked pastrami--fresh from our in-house smoker--blanketed in smoked Gouda cheese. Topped with grilled onions and our Bangor Brown mustard (produced by Raye's Mustard) all between two slices of marbled rye bread. Served with pub cut fries, coleslaw, and a pickle

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$11.59

In-house smoked pulled pork, Carolina Gold BBQ sauce, melted mozzarella cheese and chopped dill pickle in a crisp grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa

Cup of Steak & Stout Stew

$6.25

A cup of tender braised beef chunks with carrot ,red bliss potato and onion in a rich beef stock made with GBB's Dad's Oatmeal Stout.

Steak N Stout Bowl

$11.99

Appetizers

From our World Famous Pub Cheese to our Zippidy-Do-Dah's, these are the perfect start to any meal!
Pub Cheese & Crackers

Pub Cheese & Crackers

$4.99

The famous Geaghan family's recipe of that pure and edible pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow. A 2 oz serving of our medley of cheeses with a bag of assorted crackers.

Lg Pub Cheese & Crackers

$7.99

The famous Geaghan family's recipe of that pure and edible pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow. An 8 oz serving of our medley of cheeses surrounded by a ring of assorted crackers.

Dinner Roll

$0.50

A freshly in-house made dinner roll.

BBQ Chicken Nachos

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$12.99

Fresh fried corn tortillas, topped w/ a mix of cheddar & pepper-jack cheeses, BBQ chicken, grilled onions, and our favorite BBQ sauce.

Irish Nachos

$10.99

Thick-cut potato slices topped with cheese sauce, sour cream and real bacon bits. You're not a true Irishman unless you've eaten every shred.

Irish Nacho Sampler

$8.99

Same as the Irish Nachos just a wee bit smaller! Thick-cut potato slices topped with cheese sauce, sour cream and real bacon bits.

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Small Onion Rings

$5.49

Pub-Cut Fries

$7.59

Small Pub-Cut Fries

$4.59

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Small Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Zippidy-Do-Dah’s

$7.99

Geaghan’s fresh-cut pub fries deep-fried and seasoned with a combination of spices, served with sour cream for dipping. Fit for a Gandydancer!

Small Zippidy-Do-Dah

$5.49

A smaller order of regular Zippidy's! Geaghan’s fresh-cut pub fries deep-fried and seasoned with a combination of spices, served with sour cream for dipping.

Smoked Wings

$12.59

Fresh from our smoker! Four JUMBO, seasoned & smoked whole chicken wings. Served with house-made St. Louis style BBQ sauce, our famous bleu cheese dressing and celery.

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Wings

Hand-breaded chicken tenders fried to golden brown and basted with our Buffalo Wing Sauce (Mild, Wild or Ouch), Honey BBQ or Honey Mustard. Served with celery and Geaghan’s Original Bleu Cheese Dip (Extra Bleu Cheese .25¢

½ lb. Boneless Wings

$9.59

1 lb. Boneless Wings

$16.99

2 lb. Boneless Wings

$29.99

5 pcs Bone-In Wings

$8.99

10 pcs Bone-In Wings

$15.99

20 pcs Bone-In Wings

$25.99

Quesadillas

Freshly grilled flour tortillas with melted cheeses and your choice of toppings- need we say more?

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$12.99

This mouthwatering quesadilla is filled with Geaghan's famous boneless buffalo wings dressed mildly, red onion and a blend of freshly grated cheddar and pepper-jack cheeses. Then grilled to perfection in a crisp tortilla shell and served with our homemade bleu cheese dressing and salsa.

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.49

Melted mozzarella cheese and jalapenos grilled to perfection in a crisp tortilla shell and served with sour cream and salsa.

From The Grill

Flame broiled fresh 6 oz. steak burgers cooked to order or all white meat chicken breast seasoned as you like. Served on a grilled fresh baked bun topped with lettuce and tomato, along with a side of Geaghan's fresh-cut pub fries, cole slaw & pickle.

Award Winning Veggie Burger

$12.99

Not just for the tofu-loving vegetarians among us! Our homemade black bean veggie burger is served on a grilled homemade bun topped with our roasted red pepper mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Served with our own cole slaw, a pickle and Geaghan's fresh-cut pub fries. (*made with eggs)

Pub Cheese Burger

$14.49

Topped with our famous Pub Cheese Spread.

Pub Cheese Chicken

$14.49

Fresh grilled skinless chicken breast topped with our Pub Cheese Spread, served on a grilled homemade bun with lettuce, tomato, Geaghan’s fresh-cut pub fries, cole slaw and a pickle.

Soup, Chowder & More

Enjoy a selection of Geaghan's in-house made soups and chowders.

Fish Chowder Cup

$4.99

Father John’s Famous Fish Chowder You’ll never have better!

Fish Chowder Bowl

$8.99

Father John’s Famous Fish Chowder You’ll never have better! Served as a cup or bowl.

Shepherd's Pie

$13.49

Comfort food at it's finest. A delicious blend of Ground lamb, carrots, onions, and corn topped with creamy mashed made using Caribou Russet potatoes. We proudly source our ground lamb locally from Sunset Acres Farm in Brooksville, Maine.

Melts & More!

A sampling of our favorite melt options- The Classic Reuben, The Chieftain, or how about the Irish Tuna Melt on homemade Irish oatmeal bread!

Angry Irishman Melt

$14.49

Grilled shaved steak, crisp bacon, pepperoni, jalapeños and melted Pub Cheese Spread between two slices of our fresh-baked white bread.

Chicken-Spinach Melt

$14.49

Char-grilled chicken breast on our homemade bread with the grand gooey goodness of Swiss cheese and our warm spinach & artichoke dip.

Chieftain Chicken Melt

Chieftain Chicken Melt

$14.49

Our homemade bread filled with our famous boneless chicken wings, Geaghan’s Pub Cheese spread and grilled onion

Irish Tuna Melt

$14.49

Our Irish oatmeal bread filled with all white chunk albacore tuna salad, Swiss cheese & tomato slices.

The Classic Reuben

$14.49

Thin slices of lean corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, our own Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread.

The Molly Malone

$14.49

4 oz. of Atlantic haddock dipped in batter, rolled in bread crumbs, deep fried, and placed on one of Geaghan’s grilled homemade buns with a slice of cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Classic Clubs

Renowned Geaghan’s clubs are served on homemade toast with a layer of crispy lettuce, juicy tomato, crunchy bacon and mayo, appropriately accompanied by pickles, cole slaw and Geaghan’s fresh-cut pub fries.

Ham Club

$14.49

Smoked Turkey Club

$14.49

A new option for our classic club! Homemade toast, crispy lettuce, juicy tomato, crunchy bacon, and mayo all stacked together with in-house smoked turkey. Served with pub fries, coleslaw, and a pickle.

Cheeseburger Club

$14.49

Salads

A variety of freshly made salads, made to order.

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crowns of Romaine with shaved parmesan cheese and a generous amount of our garlic croûtons, tossed with Caesar dressing. Served with a fresh baked dinner roll.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

The best of both worlds! A garden fresh salad with strips of Geaghan's boneless chicken wings, tomato, onion and cucumber. Served with your favorite dressing and a dinner roll.

Chefs Salad

$12.59

Large tossed salad with ham, smoked turkey, cheese, black olives and a hardboiled egg.

Light Chef Salad

$11.99

Basket

A classic chicken tender basket!

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.49

A classic chicken tender basket, served with pub fries, cole slaw, and dipping sauce.

Fish & Chips

$14.49

Scallop Basket

$14.49

Kids

A selection of wee ones favorites!

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

A 3 pc. order of our classic tenders.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Hot Dog & Fries

$7.99

Desserts

One word-YES!

Bailey's Irish Cream Pie

$6.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Castletown Cheesecake

$6.99

Peter's Chocolate Cream Pie

$6.99

Blueberry/Apple Crisp

$6.99Out of stock

Geaghan's Extras

1/2 Pint Pub Cheese

$6.25

The famous Geaghan family's recipe of that pure and edible pot o’ gold at the end of the rainbow. A medley of cheeses makes this a unique and delicious add to any meal or gathering.

Reserve Sauce Bottle (12oz)

Reserve Sauce Bottle (12oz)

$6.75Out of stock

BGR Blue Cheese

$8.99Out of stock
Bangor Brown Mustard

Bangor Brown Mustard

$6.75

To-Go Crackers

$2.00

1/2 Pint Bleu Chz

$4.50

1/2 Pint Reserve

$3.00
Honey Blonde Mustard

Honey Blonde Mustard

$6.75

1/2 Pint Coleslaw

$2.00

To-Go Soda

Diet Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.50

Mountain Dew 12oz Can

$1.50

Pepsi 12oz Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Utensils

Fork, Knife, Spoon Set

Napkins

Condiments

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specializing in homemade American "Pub Grub" with an Irish Flare, and traditional style brews with a new age twist. These are our items we are most comfortable offering for Take Out options, as they travel best. If you have questions or allergy concerns, it is best to place your order directly by calling us.

Website

Location

570 Main St, Bangor, ME 04401

Directions

