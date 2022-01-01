Kickstand by GearHouse Brewing Co imageView gallery

Kickstand by GearHouse Brewing Co

253 Grant Street

Chambersburg, PA 17201

Beer - Bottled

GINary

$18.00

Flying Squeegee

$18.00

Cuvee De Basement

$22.00

Beer - Canned

Canary In The Coal Mine 16oz/Can

$5.50

Canary In The Coal Mine 4PK

$14.00

Dink! 16oz/Can

$5.50

Dink! 4PK

$14.00

Junkyard Cow 16oz/Can

$6.50

Junkyard Cow 4PK

$16.00

Kickstand Golden Ale 16oz/Can

$5.50

Kickstand Golden Ale 4PK

$14.00

Mad Machinist 16oz/Can

$6.50

Mad Machinist 4PK

$18.00

Mix 4 Pack

Ninja Boots 16oz/Can

$6.50

Ninja Boots 4PK

$18.00

Perfect Date Choc. Cake 16oz/Can

$6.50

Perfect Date Choc. Cake 4PK

$16.00

Perfect Date Red Velvet Cake 16oz/Can

$6.50

Perfect Date Red Velvet Cake 4PK

$18.00

Porters Porter 16oz/Can

$6.50

Porters Porter 4PK

$16.00

Pumptrack 16oz/Can

$5.50

Pumptrack 4PK

$14.00

Saison De Rhubarb 16oz/Can

$6.50

Saison De Rhubarb 4PK

$18.00

Shifting Gears #28 16oz/Can

$6.50

Shifting Gears #28 4PK

$18.00

Step Through 16oz/Can

$7.50

Step Through 4PK

$20.00

These Sheep Are Making Me Thirsty 16oz/Can

$6.00

These Sheep Are Making Me Thirsty 4PK

$15.00

Accessories

Albi Tote

$24.00

Cycle Dog Collar

$20.00

Cycle Dog Keychain

$5.00

Cycle Dog Leash

$20.00

Faire Lip Balm

$9.00

Moon Bag

$25.00

Moroccan Slippers

$35.00

Network Wallet

$32.00

Sip Tote

$8.00

Socks - Gumball

$15.00

Socks - Performance Athletic

$14.00

Sunglasses

$4.72

Barware - Glassware

Amber Glass Growler 64oz

$10.00

Can Coolie

$1.89

Fifty Fifty Water Bottle

$25.00

Gear Bottle Opener

$15.00

Glass - Boot

$15.00

Glass - Brewer's of PA

$6.00

Glass - Can

$7.00

Glass - Mad Machinist

$8.00

Glass - Pint

$5.00

Glass - Snifter

$7.00

Glass - Stein

$15.00

Glass - Taster

$3.00

Glass - Tulip

$7.00

Stretch Koozie

$10.00

Glass - Taster 4 Pack

$8.00

Hats

Bucket Hat

$25.00

Adult Cuff

$15.00

Ribbed Cuff

$20.00

Canary

$25.00

Gear Striped

$23.00

Wool Grey

$23.00

Digi Camo

$23.00

Hopback 7

$23.00

Keystone Trucker

$23.00

Vintage Stretch

$23.00

Waxed Cotton

$23.00

GBC Roadie

$23.00

Visor Grey

$21.00

Home Goods

Candle - Beer Bottle

$14.00

Candle - Soy Wax

$20.00

Shampoo

Soap Bars

$8.00

Sticker - Mad Machinist Foil

$1.00

Sticker - Orange Gear

$1.89

Outerwear

DINK! Weathered Grey Hoodie

$40.00

DINK! Weathered Pepper Hoodie

$40.00

GearHouse 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

$40.00

GearHouse Weathered Terracotta Hoodie

$40.00

Shirt - Long Sleeve

GearHouse Cardinal

$25.00

GearHouse Graphite

$25.00

Presta - Linen

$30.00

Shirt - Short Sleeve

GearHouse Cardinal Mens

$23.00

GearHouse Cardinal Womens

$23.00

GearHouse Graphite Mens

$23.00

GearHouse Graphite Womens

$23.00

Kickstand Black

$23.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a small craft brew pub, aiming to produce high-quality, farm influenced ales and lagers with a focus on supporting our local resources and highlighting the Cumberland Valley region of Central Pennsylvania.

253 Grant Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Directions

