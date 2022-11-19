Restaurant header imageView gallery

GearHouse Brewing



No reviews yet

253 Grant Street

Chambersburg, PA 17201

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Double
Beef Barbacoa
Kids Burger

Beer - Canned

3 On The Tree 16oz/Can

$6.50

3 On The Tree 4PK

$15.00

3 On The Tree Case

$61.20

4 On The Floor 16oz/Can

$7.00

4 On The Floor 4PK

$15.00

4 On The Floor Case

$67.50

4 Pack Mix

-$3.00

Desire more than one brew at a time? Pick and choose your ultimate selection.

Canary In The Coal Mine 16oz/Can

$5.50

American Blonde Ale Light, crisp & refreshing with notes of light toast and wheat. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 15

Canary In The Coal Mine 4PK

$11.00

American Blonde Ale Light, crisp & refreshing with notes of light toast and wheat. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 15

Canary In The Coal Mine Case

$46.80

American Blonde Ale Light, crisp & refreshing with notes of light toast and wheat. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 15

Davey Jones Locker 12oz/Can

$5.00

Brewed with coriander, lactic acid, sea salt, and limes. This tart, crisp, & refreshingly light Gose-style ale is guaranteed to refresh.

Davey Jones Locker 6/PK

$9.00

Brewed with coriander, lactic acid, sea salt, and limes. This tart, crisp, & refreshingly light Gose-style ale is guaranteed to refresh.

Davey Jones Locker Case

$45.00

Brewed with coriander, lactic acid, sea salt, and limes. This tart, crisp, & refreshingly light Gose-style ale is guaranteed to refresh.

Dink! 16oz/Can

$5.50

Session IPA: Lightly hopped with Apollo, Amarillo & Citra for aromas & flavors of tangerine and sweet resin.

Dink! 4PK

$11.00

Session IPA: Lightly hopped with Apollo, Amarillo & Citra for aromas & flavors of tangerine and sweet resin.

Dink! Case

$55.80

Session IPA: Lightly hopped with Apollo, Amarillo & Citra for aromas & flavors of tangerine and sweet resin.

Erdbeeren 16oz/Can

$5.50

Erdbeeren 4PK

$12.00

Erdbeeren Case

$46.80

Hop-FIXIE-ated 16oz/Can

$6.50

Hop-FIXIE-ated 4PK

$15.00

Hop-FIXIE-ated Case

$61.20

Junkyard Cow 16oz/Can

$6.50

Milk Stout Balanced yet complex with notes of mocha coffee, bitter-sweet chocolate & toffee with a creamy-sweet finish. ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 30

Junkyard Cow 4PK

$6.00

Milk Stout Balanced yet complex with notes of mocha coffee, bitter-sweet chocolate & toffee with a creamy-sweet finish. ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 30

Junkyard Cow Case

$46.80

Milk Stout Balanced yet complex with notes of mocha coffee, bitter-sweet chocolate & toffee with a creamy-sweet finish. ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 30

Kickstand 16oz/Can

$5.50

American Golden Ale Golden in color with a brite white head. This is a light, dry, and crisp finisher with no lingering bitterness. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 17

Kickstand 4PK

$11.00

American Golden Ale Golden in color with a brite white head. This is a light, dry, and crisp finisher with no lingering bitterness. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 17

Kickstand Case

$46.80

American Golden Ale Golden in color with a brite white head. This is a light, dry, and crisp finisher with no lingering bitterness. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 17

Kolsch 16oz/Can

$5.50

Brewed with over 70% traditional Pilsen malt, and Northern Brewer hops for hints of grass and spice. This is a fresh, crisp, & refreshingly light German-style ale.

Kolsch 4PK

$11.00

Brewed with over 70% traditional Pilsen malt, and Northern Brewer hops for hints of grass and spice. This is a fresh, crisp, & refreshingly light German-style ale.

Kolsch Case

$46.80

Brewed with over 70% traditional Pilsen malt, and Northern Brewer hops for hints of grass and spice. This is a fresh, crisp, & refreshingly light German-style ale.

Ninja Boots 16oz/Can

$6.50

American IPA Hopped with Mosaic, Idaho 7 & Vic Secret for notes of tropical fruit, pine, resin, and a touch of citrus juiciness. ABV: 7.0% / IBU: 30

Ninja Boots 4PK

$15.00

American IPA Hopped with Mosaic, Idaho 7 & Vic Secret for notes of tropical fruit, pine, resin, and a touch of citrus juiciness. ABV: 7.0% / IBU: 30

Ninja Boots Case

$61.20

American IPA Hopped with Mosaic, Idaho 7 & Vic Secret for notes of tropical fruit, pine, resin, and a touch of citrus juiciness. ABV: 7.0% / IBU: 30

Oktoberfest 16oz/Can

$6.00

Oktoberfest 4PK

$12.00

Oktoberfest Case

$46.80

Pedal Like Helles 16oz/Can

$6.00

Helles Lager: Brewed with Pilsen malt and German noble hops to help balance out this crisp & refreshingly light German-style lager.

Pedal Like Helles 4PK

$12.00

Helles Lager: Brewed with Pilsen malt and German noble hops to help balance out this crisp & refreshingly light German-style lager.

Pedal Like Helles Case

$46.80

Helles Lager: Brewed with Pilsen malt and German noble hops to help balance out this crisp & refreshingly light German-style lager.

Perfect Date Red Velvet Cake 16oz/Can

$6.50

Pastry Ale Made with cocoa nibs, lactose, vanilla & lactic acid for a rich, sweet, dessert style ale. ABV: 8.0% / IBU: 25

Perfect Date Red Velvet Cake 4PK

$6.00

Pastry Ale Made with cocoa nibs, lactose, vanilla & lactic acid for a rich, sweet, dessert style ale. ABV: 8.0% / IBU: 25

Perfect Date Red Velvet Cake Case

$55.80

Pastry Ale Made with cocoa nibs, lactose, vanilla & lactic acid for a rich, sweet, dessert style ale. ABV: 8.0% / IBU: 25

Perfect Date: Razzleberry 16oz Can

$6.50

Perfect Date: Razzleberry 4PK

$15.00

Perfect Date: Razzleberry Case

$61.20

Perfect Date: Tropical Taste 16oz/Can

$6.00

Perfect Date: Tropical Taste 4PK

$15.00

Perfect Date: Tropical Taste Case

$55.80

Porters Porter 16oz/Can

$6.50

American Porter Complex, with notes of dried stone fruit, cocoa, toffee, coffee, dark toast, and an earthy, roasted coffee & slightly malty finish. ABV: 6.4% / IBU: 23

Porters Porter 4PK

$6.00

American Porter Complex, with notes of dried stone fruit, cocoa, toffee, coffee, dark toast, and an earthy, roasted coffee & slightly malty finish. ABV: 6.4% / IBU: 23

Porters Porter Case

$46.80

American Porter Complex, with notes of dried stone fruit, cocoa, toffee, coffee, dark toast, and an earthy, roasted coffee & slightly malty finish. ABV: 6.4% / IBU: 23

Pumptrack 16oz/Can

$5.50

American Pale Ale A clean & crisp American Pale Ale. Lightly hopped with Amarillo and Zythos for notes of herbs, orange citrus & sweet resin. ABV: 5.1% / IBU: 30

Pumptrack 4PK

$11.00

American Pale Ale A clean & crisp American Pale Ale. Lightly hopped with Amarillo and Zythos for notes of herbs, orange citrus & sweet resin. ABV: 5.1% / IBU: 30

Pumptrack Case

$46.80

American Pale Ale A clean & crisp American Pale Ale. Lightly hopped with Amarillo and Zythos for notes of herbs, orange citrus & sweet resin. ABV: 5.1% / IBU: 30

Rubus Shandy 16oz/Can

$6.00

Rubus Shandy 4PK

$9.00

Rubus Shandy Case

$46.80

Smashing Pumpkins 16oz/Can

$6.00

Smashing Pumpkins 4PK

$12.00

Smashing Pumpkins Case

$46.80

Solidago Shandy 16oz/Can

$6.00

An American Golden ale blended with 50/50 with house-brewed lemonade for a truly refreshing warm weather beer.

Solidago Shandy 4PK

$13.00

An American Golden ale blended with 50/50 with house-brewed lemonade for a truly refreshing warm weather beer.

Solidago Shandy Case

$46.80

An American Golden ale blended with 50/50 with house-brewed lemonade for a truly refreshing warm weather beer.

Stormy Morning 16oz/Can

$7.00

Stormy Morning 4PK

$15.00

Stormy Morning Case

$67.50

Sweet Ride 16oz/Can

$3.00

Sweet Ride 4PK

$13.00

Sweet Ride Case

$46.80

Viral Mutation 16oz/Can

$7.00

Viral Mutation 4PK

$15.00

Viral Mutation Case

$67.50

Beer - Bottled

Cherry Saison 750mL

$18.00

Cuvee De Basement

$22.00

Our second basement sour. Blend of two batches aged in French Oak over 2 years with Brettanomcyes.

Flying Squeegee

$18.00

Brewed with 2-row barley, acidulated malt, oats, and Crystal 60 and 120 malts. This “Wee-heavier” is much more than your typical Scotch-style ale… aged 6 months in Thistle Finch Rye Whiskey barrels imparts notes of oak, vanillin & a hint of whiskey.

GINary

$18.00

Our GINary, fermented with Chardonnay grapes & bottled conditioned with Champagne yeast.

Starters, Sharables & Specials

Carbonara Balls

Carbonara Balls

$12.00

Spaghetti / House Carbonara Sauce / Speck / Romano / Parm / Breaded & Deep Fried

Fried Brussels

Fried Brussels

$10.00

Sesame Ginger Dressing / Golden Raisin / Crispy Garlic / Cashews

GearHouse Fries

GearHouse Fries

$9.00

Grilled Onion / American / Special Sauce

Gearhouse Mussels

Gearhouse Mussels

$14.00

One pound of P.E.I. mussels in a red curry sauce. Served with crusty bread.

Korean Fried Chicken Bites

Korean Fried Chicken Bites

$9.00

Fried Chicken Thigh Bites / Korean Sticky Sauce / Sesame See / Geen Onion / Spicy Mayo Dip

Soup of the Day Bowl

$9.00

Spicy Veggie Chili

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.50

Spicy Veggie Chili

York City Soft Pretzel - Double

York City Soft Pretzel - Double

$11.00

2x 12" Bavarian style pretzels served with beer cheese & grainy mustard

York City Soft Pretzel - Single

York City Soft Pretzel - Single

$7.00

1x 12" Bavarian style pretzels served with beer cheese & grainy mustard

Goin' Cold Turkey

$14.00

Weekly Lunch Special (Available 11Am to 4PM): Smoked Turkey Breast / Bacon / Cheddar / Fulton Farms’ Greens / Red Onion / Cranberry Mayo on Gettysburg Baking Co. Sourdough. Served with house cut fries.

TGIF Burger

$14.00Out of stock

"Presta Pizza Burger" - Two Smashed Patties / Provolone / Marinara / Basil / Martin's Roll. Served with house cut fries.

Chicken Cheesesteak

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

Thursday Special - Chopped Chicken / American / Grilled Onion / Mayo / Hoagie Roll. Served with house fries.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

(Wednesday Special) - Choice of: Beef | Pork Belly | Shrimp | Shiitake. Served with cheddar, taco sauce, sofrito beans, pickled red onion, chipotle crema, avocado puree and cilantro.

Stuffed Pepper

$16.00Out of stock

Burgers & Chicken

Served with house cut fries. +2 Sub Side Salad OR Soup.
Classic Double

Classic Double

$12.75

Two Smashed Patties / American / Special Sauce / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickles / Shaved Onion / Martins Roll. Served with house cut fries.

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$8.00

Single Smashed Patty / American / Martin's Potato Roll. Served with house cut fries.

Vegan Burger

Vegan Burger

$14.00

Beyond Meat Patty / Chipotle Veganaise / Tomato Jam / Lettuce / Onion / Pickle / Vegan Roll. Served with house cut fries.

Szechuan Bang Bang Chicken

Szechuan Bang Bang Chicken

$16.00

Spicy Fried Chicken / Szechuan Chili Oil / Pickled Veg / Cabbage / Spicy Mayo / Martin's Roll

Sandwiches

Served with house cut fries. +2 Sub Side Salad OR Soup.
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$16.00

Italian Spice Roasted Beef / Provolone / Giardiniera / Black Garlic Horseradish Sauce / Italian Roll.

Tonkatsu Pork

Tonkatsu Pork

$15.00

Fried Pork Cutlet / Tonkatsu Sauce / Shredded Cabbage / Pickled Radish / Spicy Mayo / Gettysburg Roll.

BBQ Chickpea

BBQ Chickpea

$14.50

BBQ Chickpea Salad / Slaw / Pickles / Gettysburg Baking Co. Roll

Salad

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine / Parm / Anchovy / House Crouton / House Caesar Dressing

Cobb

Cobb

$17.00

Chopped Greens / Chicken / Avocado / Bacon / Soft Boiled Egg / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Hop Vin / Tomato / Cured Egg

Winter Chop

$10.00

Kale / Cabbage / Shaved Brussels / Carrot / Celery / Apple / Dried Cranberry / Pepitas / Watermelon Radish / Maple Citrus Vin

Tacos

All tacos are served with salsa verde, onion, cilantro, chipotle crema, queso cotija on flour tortillas.
Beef Barbacoa

Beef Barbacoa

$14.00

Salsa Verde / Onion / Cilantro / Chipotle Crema / Queso Cotija.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Salsa Verde / Onion / Cilantro / Chipotle Crema / Queso Cotija.

Veggie Bean

Veggie Bean

$14.00

Sofrito Bean / Zucchini / Corn / Peppers. Salsa Verde / Onion / Cilantro / Chipotle Crema / Queso Cotija.

Sweets

Chocolate Mini Cheesecake

$7.00

Blueberry Mini Cheesecake

$7.00

New York Style Mini Cheesecake

$7.00

Dairy

Milk

$2.00

Milkshake - Vanilla

$5.50

Milkshake - Chocolate

$5.50

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Tea Hot

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Juice/Tea

Cranberry

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Juice Bottle

$7.50

Fresh Squeezed Juice Glass

$5.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Pomegranate

$2.50

Tea Iced

$2.75

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Izze Grapefruit

$2.95

Orange

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Seltzer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Accessories

Cycle Dog Keychain

$5.00

Faire Lip Balm

$9.00

Moroccan Slippers

$10.00

Sip Tote

$8.00

Socks - Gumball

$7.50

Socks - Performance Athletic

$10.50

Sunglasses

$6.00

Sticker

$1.00

Barware - Glassware

Amber Glass Growler 64oz

$10.00

Can Coolie

$2.00

Glass - Adapt & Overcome

$8.00

Glass - Boot

$15.00

Glass - Brewer's of PA

$3.00

Glass - Can

$7.00

Glass - Nonic

$8.00Out of stock

Glass - Pint

$6.50

Glass - Snifter

$7.00

Glass - Stein

$15.00

Glass - Taster

$3.00

Glass - Taster 4 Pack

$8.00

Glass - Tulip

$7.00

Stretch Koozie

$10.00

Hats

Camo Patch

$30.00

GBC Roadie

$15.00

Gear Striped

$25.00

Keystone Trucker

$25.00

Visor Grey

$25.00Out of stock

Waxed Cotton

$30.00

Flat Cuff

$22.00

Legacy Zig Zag

$28.00

Ribbed Cuff

$25.00

Home Goods

Candle - Beer Bottle

$14.00

Candle - Beer Can

$30.00

Candle - Unwind Bottle

$14.00

Candle - Unwind Tin

$10.00

Soap Bars

$8.00

Sticker

$1.00

Tea Loose Leaf

Wood Stove Cocktail Mixer

$16.00

Outerwear

GearHouse 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

GearHouse 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

$40.00

GearHouse Weathered Hoodie

$45.00

Shirt - Long Sleeve

GearHouse Graphite

$15.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve Hooded Tee

$34.00

Shirt - Short Sleeve

GearHouse Cardinal Mens

$15.00

GearHouse Cardinal Womens

$15.00
GearHouse Circle Logo Blue

GearHouse Circle Logo Blue

$25.00
GearHouse Flower - Maroon

GearHouse Flower - Maroon

$25.00

GearHouse Genie

$25.00

GearHouse Graphite Mens

$15.00

GearHouse Ringer Jersey - White

$25.00

Kickstand Black

$25.00Out of stock
Spider Tank

Spider Tank

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a small craft brew pub, aiming to produce high-quality, farm influenced ales and lagers with a focus on supporting our local resources and highlighting the Cumberland Valley region of Central Pennsylvania.

Website

Location

253 Grant Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Directions

Gallery
GearHouse Brewing image
GearHouse Brewing image
Main pic

