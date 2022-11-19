- Home
GearHouse Brewing
253 Grant Street
Chambersburg, PA 17201
Popular Items
Beer - Canned
3 On The Tree 16oz/Can
3 On The Tree 4PK
3 On The Tree Case
4 On The Floor 16oz/Can
4 On The Floor 4PK
4 On The Floor Case
4 Pack Mix
Desire more than one brew at a time? Pick and choose your ultimate selection.
Canary In The Coal Mine 16oz/Can
American Blonde Ale Light, crisp & refreshing with notes of light toast and wheat. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 15
Canary In The Coal Mine 4PK
American Blonde Ale Light, crisp & refreshing with notes of light toast and wheat. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 15
Canary In The Coal Mine Case
American Blonde Ale Light, crisp & refreshing with notes of light toast and wheat. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 15
Davey Jones Locker 12oz/Can
Brewed with coriander, lactic acid, sea salt, and limes. This tart, crisp, & refreshingly light Gose-style ale is guaranteed to refresh.
Davey Jones Locker 6/PK
Brewed with coriander, lactic acid, sea salt, and limes. This tart, crisp, & refreshingly light Gose-style ale is guaranteed to refresh.
Davey Jones Locker Case
Brewed with coriander, lactic acid, sea salt, and limes. This tart, crisp, & refreshingly light Gose-style ale is guaranteed to refresh.
Dink! 16oz/Can
Session IPA: Lightly hopped with Apollo, Amarillo & Citra for aromas & flavors of tangerine and sweet resin.
Dink! 4PK
Session IPA: Lightly hopped with Apollo, Amarillo & Citra for aromas & flavors of tangerine and sweet resin.
Dink! Case
Session IPA: Lightly hopped with Apollo, Amarillo & Citra for aromas & flavors of tangerine and sweet resin.
Erdbeeren 16oz/Can
Erdbeeren 4PK
Erdbeeren Case
Hop-FIXIE-ated 16oz/Can
Hop-FIXIE-ated 4PK
Hop-FIXIE-ated Case
Junkyard Cow 16oz/Can
Milk Stout Balanced yet complex with notes of mocha coffee, bitter-sweet chocolate & toffee with a creamy-sweet finish. ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 30
Junkyard Cow 4PK
Milk Stout Balanced yet complex with notes of mocha coffee, bitter-sweet chocolate & toffee with a creamy-sweet finish. ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 30
Junkyard Cow Case
Milk Stout Balanced yet complex with notes of mocha coffee, bitter-sweet chocolate & toffee with a creamy-sweet finish. ABV: 5.8% / IBU: 30
Kickstand 16oz/Can
American Golden Ale Golden in color with a brite white head. This is a light, dry, and crisp finisher with no lingering bitterness. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 17
Kickstand 4PK
American Golden Ale Golden in color with a brite white head. This is a light, dry, and crisp finisher with no lingering bitterness. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 17
Kickstand Case
American Golden Ale Golden in color with a brite white head. This is a light, dry, and crisp finisher with no lingering bitterness. ABV: 5.0% / IBU: 17
Kolsch 16oz/Can
Brewed with over 70% traditional Pilsen malt, and Northern Brewer hops for hints of grass and spice. This is a fresh, crisp, & refreshingly light German-style ale.
Kolsch 4PK
Brewed with over 70% traditional Pilsen malt, and Northern Brewer hops for hints of grass and spice. This is a fresh, crisp, & refreshingly light German-style ale.
Kolsch Case
Brewed with over 70% traditional Pilsen malt, and Northern Brewer hops for hints of grass and spice. This is a fresh, crisp, & refreshingly light German-style ale.
Ninja Boots 16oz/Can
American IPA Hopped with Mosaic, Idaho 7 & Vic Secret for notes of tropical fruit, pine, resin, and a touch of citrus juiciness. ABV: 7.0% / IBU: 30
Ninja Boots 4PK
American IPA Hopped with Mosaic, Idaho 7 & Vic Secret for notes of tropical fruit, pine, resin, and a touch of citrus juiciness. ABV: 7.0% / IBU: 30
Ninja Boots Case
American IPA Hopped with Mosaic, Idaho 7 & Vic Secret for notes of tropical fruit, pine, resin, and a touch of citrus juiciness. ABV: 7.0% / IBU: 30
Oktoberfest 16oz/Can
Oktoberfest 4PK
Oktoberfest Case
Pedal Like Helles 16oz/Can
Helles Lager: Brewed with Pilsen malt and German noble hops to help balance out this crisp & refreshingly light German-style lager.
Pedal Like Helles 4PK
Helles Lager: Brewed with Pilsen malt and German noble hops to help balance out this crisp & refreshingly light German-style lager.
Pedal Like Helles Case
Helles Lager: Brewed with Pilsen malt and German noble hops to help balance out this crisp & refreshingly light German-style lager.
Perfect Date Red Velvet Cake 16oz/Can
Pastry Ale Made with cocoa nibs, lactose, vanilla & lactic acid for a rich, sweet, dessert style ale. ABV: 8.0% / IBU: 25
Perfect Date Red Velvet Cake 4PK
Pastry Ale Made with cocoa nibs, lactose, vanilla & lactic acid for a rich, sweet, dessert style ale. ABV: 8.0% / IBU: 25
Perfect Date Red Velvet Cake Case
Pastry Ale Made with cocoa nibs, lactose, vanilla & lactic acid for a rich, sweet, dessert style ale. ABV: 8.0% / IBU: 25
Perfect Date: Razzleberry 16oz Can
Perfect Date: Razzleberry 4PK
Perfect Date: Razzleberry Case
Perfect Date: Tropical Taste 16oz/Can
Perfect Date: Tropical Taste 4PK
Perfect Date: Tropical Taste Case
Porters Porter 16oz/Can
American Porter Complex, with notes of dried stone fruit, cocoa, toffee, coffee, dark toast, and an earthy, roasted coffee & slightly malty finish. ABV: 6.4% / IBU: 23
Porters Porter 4PK
American Porter Complex, with notes of dried stone fruit, cocoa, toffee, coffee, dark toast, and an earthy, roasted coffee & slightly malty finish. ABV: 6.4% / IBU: 23
Porters Porter Case
American Porter Complex, with notes of dried stone fruit, cocoa, toffee, coffee, dark toast, and an earthy, roasted coffee & slightly malty finish. ABV: 6.4% / IBU: 23
Pumptrack 16oz/Can
American Pale Ale A clean & crisp American Pale Ale. Lightly hopped with Amarillo and Zythos for notes of herbs, orange citrus & sweet resin. ABV: 5.1% / IBU: 30
Pumptrack 4PK
American Pale Ale A clean & crisp American Pale Ale. Lightly hopped with Amarillo and Zythos for notes of herbs, orange citrus & sweet resin. ABV: 5.1% / IBU: 30
Pumptrack Case
American Pale Ale A clean & crisp American Pale Ale. Lightly hopped with Amarillo and Zythos for notes of herbs, orange citrus & sweet resin. ABV: 5.1% / IBU: 30
Rubus Shandy 16oz/Can
Rubus Shandy 4PK
Rubus Shandy Case
Smashing Pumpkins 16oz/Can
Smashing Pumpkins 4PK
Smashing Pumpkins Case
Solidago Shandy 16oz/Can
An American Golden ale blended with 50/50 with house-brewed lemonade for a truly refreshing warm weather beer.
Solidago Shandy 4PK
An American Golden ale blended with 50/50 with house-brewed lemonade for a truly refreshing warm weather beer.
Solidago Shandy Case
An American Golden ale blended with 50/50 with house-brewed lemonade for a truly refreshing warm weather beer.
Stormy Morning 16oz/Can
Stormy Morning 4PK
Stormy Morning Case
Sweet Ride 16oz/Can
Sweet Ride 4PK
Sweet Ride Case
Viral Mutation 16oz/Can
Viral Mutation 4PK
Viral Mutation Case
Beer - Bottled
Cherry Saison 750mL
Cuvee De Basement
Our second basement sour. Blend of two batches aged in French Oak over 2 years with Brettanomcyes.
Flying Squeegee
Brewed with 2-row barley, acidulated malt, oats, and Crystal 60 and 120 malts. This “Wee-heavier” is much more than your typical Scotch-style ale… aged 6 months in Thistle Finch Rye Whiskey barrels imparts notes of oak, vanillin & a hint of whiskey.
GINary
Our GINary, fermented with Chardonnay grapes & bottled conditioned with Champagne yeast.
Starters, Sharables & Specials
Carbonara Balls
Spaghetti / House Carbonara Sauce / Speck / Romano / Parm / Breaded & Deep Fried
Fried Brussels
Sesame Ginger Dressing / Golden Raisin / Crispy Garlic / Cashews
GearHouse Fries
Grilled Onion / American / Special Sauce
Gearhouse Mussels
One pound of P.E.I. mussels in a red curry sauce. Served with crusty bread.
Korean Fried Chicken Bites
Fried Chicken Thigh Bites / Korean Sticky Sauce / Sesame See / Geen Onion / Spicy Mayo Dip
Soup of the Day Bowl
Spicy Veggie Chili
Soup of the Day Cup
Spicy Veggie Chili
York City Soft Pretzel - Double
2x 12" Bavarian style pretzels served with beer cheese & grainy mustard
York City Soft Pretzel - Single
1x 12" Bavarian style pretzels served with beer cheese & grainy mustard
Goin' Cold Turkey
Weekly Lunch Special (Available 11Am to 4PM): Smoked Turkey Breast / Bacon / Cheddar / Fulton Farms’ Greens / Red Onion / Cranberry Mayo on Gettysburg Baking Co. Sourdough. Served with house cut fries.
TGIF Burger
"Presta Pizza Burger" - Two Smashed Patties / Provolone / Marinara / Basil / Martin's Roll. Served with house cut fries.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Thursday Special - Chopped Chicken / American / Grilled Onion / Mayo / Hoagie Roll. Served with house fries.
Quesadilla
(Wednesday Special) - Choice of: Beef | Pork Belly | Shrimp | Shiitake. Served with cheddar, taco sauce, sofrito beans, pickled red onion, chipotle crema, avocado puree and cilantro.
Stuffed Pepper
Burgers & Chicken
Classic Double
Two Smashed Patties / American / Special Sauce / Lettuce / Tomato / Pickles / Shaved Onion / Martins Roll. Served with house cut fries.
Kids Burger
Single Smashed Patty / American / Martin's Potato Roll. Served with house cut fries.
Vegan Burger
Beyond Meat Patty / Chipotle Veganaise / Tomato Jam / Lettuce / Onion / Pickle / Vegan Roll. Served with house cut fries.
Szechuan Bang Bang Chicken
Spicy Fried Chicken / Szechuan Chili Oil / Pickled Veg / Cabbage / Spicy Mayo / Martin's Roll
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Italian Spice Roasted Beef / Provolone / Giardiniera / Black Garlic Horseradish Sauce / Italian Roll.
Tonkatsu Pork
Fried Pork Cutlet / Tonkatsu Sauce / Shredded Cabbage / Pickled Radish / Spicy Mayo / Gettysburg Roll.
BBQ Chickpea
BBQ Chickpea Salad / Slaw / Pickles / Gettysburg Baking Co. Roll
Salad
Caesar
Romaine / Parm / Anchovy / House Crouton / House Caesar Dressing
Cobb
Chopped Greens / Chicken / Avocado / Bacon / Soft Boiled Egg / Blue Cheese Crumbles / Hop Vin / Tomato / Cured Egg
Winter Chop
Kale / Cabbage / Shaved Brussels / Carrot / Celery / Apple / Dried Cranberry / Pepitas / Watermelon Radish / Maple Citrus Vin
Tacos
Sweets
Hot Beverages
Juice/Tea
Soda
Accessories
Barware - Glassware
Amber Glass Growler 64oz
Can Coolie
Glass - Adapt & Overcome
Glass - Boot
Glass - Brewer's of PA
Glass - Can
Glass - Nonic
Glass - Pint
Glass - Snifter
Glass - Stein
Glass - Taster
Glass - Taster 4 Pack
Glass - Tulip
Stretch Koozie
Hats
Home Goods
Shirt - Long Sleeve
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a small craft brew pub, aiming to produce high-quality, farm influenced ales and lagers with a focus on supporting our local resources and highlighting the Cumberland Valley region of Central Pennsylvania.
253 Grant Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201