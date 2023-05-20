  • Home
  • Geaux Pizza & Wings - 82361 HWY 25
A map showing the location of Geaux Pizza & Wings 82361 HWY 25View gallery

Geaux Pizza & Wings 82361 HWY 25

No reviews yet

82361 HWY 25

Folsom, LA 70015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

GeauxPizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.95

Geaux Carnivore Pizza

$12.95

Geaux Veggie Pizza

$10.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Margharita Pizza

$10.95

Pizza Bianca

$12.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$13.95

Philly Pizza

$13.95

Salamino Pizza

$13.95

Supreme Pizza

$14.95

Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$9.95

Geaux Carnivore Calzone

$12.95

Geaux Veggie Calzone

$11.95

Create your Own Calzone

$14.95

Wings

Small Wings (6)

$8.25

Medium Wings (12)

$15.55

Large Wings (18)

$22.95

PARTY TRAY

$45.00

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak Sand.

$14.95

Chicken Parm. Sand.

$13.95

Meatball Marinera Sand.

$13.95

Salads

House Salad

$9.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Geaux Salad

$10.95

House Side Salad

$5.00

Caesar Side Salad

$5.00

Geaux side Salad

$5.00

Geaux Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.95

Zeppole

$6.50

Pizza Dolce

$10.95

Geaux Sides

French Fries

$2.75

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$2.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Geaux Fries

$8.95

2oz Side of Ranch

$1.25

2oz Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.25

2oz Side of Caesar

$1.25

2oz Side of Marinara

$1.25

2oz Side of Alfredo

$1.25

2oz Side of Pesto

$1.25

2oz Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.25

2oz Side of Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.25

2oz Side of Chefs Sauce

$1.25

2oz Side of Balsamic Glaze

$2.00

2oz Side of Garlic Sauce

$1.25

2oz Side of Garlic Aioli

$1.25

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.55

Bottle Coke

$2.25

Bottle Sprite

$2.25

Bottle Bargs Root Beer

$2.25

Bottle Red Cream Soda

$2.25

Bottle Diet Coke

$2.25

Bottle Coke Zero

$2.25

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Bottle Orange Fanta

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.25

Bottle Gold Peak Unsweet

$2.25

Bottle Gold Peak Sweet

$2.25

Bottle Blue Powerade

$2.25

Bottle Orange Powerade

$2.25

Bottle Green Powerade

$2.25

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.25

Jarrito Lime

$2.25

Jarrito Orange

$2.25

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.25

Jarrito Tamarind

$2.25

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.55

KIDS Drink

$1.25

Wraps

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap

$14.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Napolitan Style and Classic 16" Pizza

Location

82361 HWY 25, Folsom, LA 70015

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

