- Home
- /
- Scottsdale
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Gecko Grill
Gecko Grill
No reviews yet
7707 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Tacos
Tropical Pork Taco
A soft corn tortilla topped with adobada pork, pineapple salsa and cheese.
Crispy Taco
Corn tortilla (regular size), your choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, asada, abodaba or chicken. Topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese.
Soft Taco
Corn tortilla (regular size), your choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, asada, abodaba or chicken. Topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese.
Fiesta Taco
Grilled & marinated chicken breast topped with fresh mango salsa and cheese.
Baja Fish Taco
Breaded and fried fish topped with baja sauce, green cabbage and salsa fresca.
Shrimp Taco
Sauteed shrimp, fresh pineapple salsa and cheese.
Fish Taco
Charbroiled fish garnished with purple cabbage and cheese.
Salmon Taco
Charbroiled salmon topped with fresh mango salsa and cheese.
Lettuce Wrap Chicken Taco
Grilled chicken topped with your choice of pineapple or mango salsa and cheese, wrapped in a fresh leaf of romaine lettuce.
Lettuce Wrap Shrimp Taco
Grilled & sautéed shrimp topped with your choice of pineapple or mango salsa and cheese, wrapped in a fresh leaf of romaine lettuce.
Lettuce Wrap Salmon Taco
Charbroiled salmon topped with your choice of pineapple or mango salsa and cheese, wrapped in a fresh leaf of romaine lettuce.
A la Carte
Cheese Enchilada
Corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and topped with your choice of enchilada sauce.
Meat Enchilada
Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat and monterey jack cheese, smothered with enchilada sauce and melted cheese.
Tamales (2)
Red Chile (Beef or Pork), or sweet corn.
Sope
A Handmade thick corn masa tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, avocado, sour cream, lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca.
Bean Tostada
Crispy flat corn tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca.
Meat Tostada
Crispy flat corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca.
Cheese Relleno
Green chile filled with cheese, coated in a light egg batter and deep fried topped with ranchera or green sauce.
Flautas
Three rolled tacos topped with melted cheese.
Gecko Favorites
Chicken Mango Quesadilla
A fresh flour tortilla filled with sauteed chicken, blend of cheeses, mango and our signature jalapeno cream cheese on the side.
Shrimp Mango Quesadilla
A fresh flour tortilla filled with sauteed shrimp, blend of cheeses, mango and our signature jalapeno cream cheese on the side.
Gecko Quesadilla Grande
Your choice of meat, our blended cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and guacamole folded into a fresh flour tortilla.
Crab Relleno Meal
Fresh roasted green chile stuffed with crab meat and topped with a special creamy sauce. Served with rice & beans.
Fiesta Burro
Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast, jalapeno cream cheese, fresh mango salsa, cheese and rice.
Spinach Enchiladas
Two corn tortillas filled with spinach and cheese, topped with your choice of green sauce, or spinach cheese sauce. Served with southwestern corn and rice.
Salmon Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with charbroiled salmon and mango salsa. Topped with green sauce and served with southwestern corn and rice.
Southwestern Shrimp Burro
Large flour tortilla filled with shrimp, rice, jalapeno cream cheese, pineapple salsa and cheese.
Pollo Fundido
A Golden crisp chicken burro topped with our signature cream sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans.
Favorites
Shrimp Cocktail
Citrus marinated shrimp, served with our house cocktail sauce, cucumber and avocado with your choice of crackers or tortilla chips.
Veggie Quesadilla
Stuffed with a mix of cheddar and monterrey jack cheese, steamed seasoned zucchini squash, corn, carrots, green and red bell peppers, onions and broccoli.
Tampiquena
Carne asada (charbroiled steak) and a cheese enchilada served with beans, rice, guacamole and salsa fresca.
Durango Chile Relleno
Large green chile stuffed with shrimp and cheese topped with green or ranchera sauce. Served with rice and a garden salad.
Sonoran Burrito
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, special salsa, rice, cabbage and onions with cilantro and topped with red or green enchilada sauce.
Dorado Burro
A grilled burrito filled with a roasted anaheim green chile, cheese, your choice of meat, beans, salsa fresca and guacamole.
Taco Patron
A soft corn tortilla topped with an anaheim green chile, melted cheese, beans, your choice of meat, cabbage and onion, garnished with cilantro and avocado.
Mexico City Street Tacos
Small corn tortilla filled with cilantro, onion, cabbage and your choice of meat or shrimp.
Encha Burrito
A green chile burro topped with enchilada sauce and served with rice and beans.
From The Grill
Arroz Con Pollo
Charbroiled chicken strips, mixed with bell peppers and onion served over rice and topped with spinach cheese sauce. Served with a side of charro beans.
Chicken Fajita Burro
Grilled chicken breast, vegetables, spinach cheese sauce and beans. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.
Sizzling Fajitas
Grilled marinated meat of your choice served with beans, rice, guacamole, salsa fresca and a flour tortilla.
Burritos & Chimichangas
Bean&Cheese Burro
Carne Burro
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat: Shredded beef, shredded pork, carne asada, chicken, adobada pork or Mixta (pork & asada) with beans and salsa fresca.
Burro Grande
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa fresca.
Green Chile Burro
A tender slow-cooked combination of beef and pork green chile, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.
Veggie Burro
Beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa fresca wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Gecko Burro
Any of our delicious meats (your choice) wrapped in a large flour tortilla with beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa fresca. Topped with spinach cheese sauce and served with rice & beans.
Bean Chimi
Meat Chimichanga
A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat then