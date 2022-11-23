Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Dessert & Ice Cream
Seafood

Gecko Grill

review star

No reviews yet

7707 E McDowell Rd

Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips 1 Pound
Coke
Crispy Taco

Tacos

Tropical Pork Taco

Tropical Pork Taco

$7.49

A soft corn tortilla topped with adobada pork, pineapple salsa and cheese.

Crispy Taco

Crispy Taco

$5.99

Corn tortilla (regular size), your choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, asada, abodaba or chicken. Topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese.

Soft Taco

Soft Taco

$6.29

Corn tortilla (regular size), your choice of shredded beef, shredded pork, asada, abodaba or chicken. Topped with lettuce, salsa fresca and cheese.

Fiesta Taco

Fiesta Taco

$7.49

Grilled & marinated chicken breast topped with fresh mango salsa and cheese.

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$7.49

Breaded and fried fish topped with baja sauce, green cabbage and salsa fresca.

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$8.49

Sauteed shrimp, fresh pineapple salsa and cheese.

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$8.49

Charbroiled fish garnished with purple cabbage and cheese.

Salmon Taco

Salmon Taco

$8.49

Charbroiled salmon topped with fresh mango salsa and cheese.

Lettuce Wrap Chicken Taco

Lettuce Wrap Chicken Taco

$8.49

Grilled chicken topped with your choice of pineapple or mango salsa and cheese, wrapped in a fresh leaf of romaine lettuce.

Lettuce Wrap Shrimp Taco

Lettuce Wrap Shrimp Taco

$8.49

Grilled & sautéed shrimp topped with your choice of pineapple or mango salsa and cheese, wrapped in a fresh leaf of romaine lettuce.

Lettuce Wrap Salmon Taco

Lettuce Wrap Salmon Taco

$8.49

Charbroiled salmon topped with your choice of pineapple or mango salsa and cheese, wrapped in a fresh leaf of romaine lettuce.

A la Carte

Cheese Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada

$7.99

Corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and topped with your choice of enchilada sauce.

Meat Enchilada

Meat Enchilada

$8.99

Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat and monterey jack cheese, smothered with enchilada sauce and melted cheese.

Tamales (2)

Tamales (2)

$8.49

Red Chile (Beef or Pork), or sweet corn.

Sope

Sope

$6.99

A Handmade thick corn masa tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, avocado, sour cream, lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca.

Bean Tostada

Bean Tostada

$7.99

Crispy flat corn tortilla topped with lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca.

Meat Tostada

Meat Tostada

$8.99

Crispy flat corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese and salsa fresca.

Cheese Relleno

Cheese Relleno

$11.49

Green chile filled with cheese, coated in a light egg batter and deep fried topped with ranchera or green sauce.

Flautas

Flautas

$8.99

Three rolled tacos topped with melted cheese.

Gecko Favorites

Chicken Mango Quesadilla

Chicken Mango Quesadilla

$16.49

A fresh flour tortilla filled with sauteed chicken, blend of cheeses, mango and our signature jalapeno cream cheese on the side.

Shrimp Mango Quesadilla

Shrimp Mango Quesadilla

$17.99

A fresh flour tortilla filled with sauteed shrimp, blend of cheeses, mango and our signature jalapeno cream cheese on the side.

Gecko Quesadilla Grande

Gecko Quesadilla Grande

$17.49

Your choice of meat, our blended cheese, jalapeno cream cheese and guacamole folded into a fresh flour tortilla.

Crab Relleno Meal

Crab Relleno Meal

$13.99

Fresh roasted green chile stuffed with crab meat and topped with a special creamy sauce. Served with rice & beans.

Fiesta Burro

Fiesta Burro

$11.99

Large flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken breast, jalapeno cream cheese, fresh mango salsa, cheese and rice.

Spinach Enchiladas

Spinach Enchiladas

$15.99

Two corn tortillas filled with spinach and cheese, topped with your choice of green sauce, or spinach cheese sauce. Served with southwestern corn and rice.

Salmon Enchiladas

Salmon Enchiladas

$17.99

Two enchiladas filled with charbroiled salmon and mango salsa. Topped with green sauce and served with southwestern corn and rice.

Southwestern Shrimp Burro

Southwestern Shrimp Burro

$11.99

Large flour tortilla filled with shrimp, rice, jalapeno cream cheese, pineapple salsa and cheese.

Pollo Fundido

Pollo Fundido

$16.49

A Golden crisp chicken burro topped with our signature cream sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice & beans.

Favorites

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Citrus marinated shrimp, served with our house cocktail sauce, cucumber and avocado with your choice of crackers or tortilla chips.

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$15.99

Stuffed with a mix of cheddar and monterrey jack cheese, steamed seasoned zucchini squash, corn, carrots, green and red bell peppers, onions and broccoli.

Tampiquena

Tampiquena

$18.99

Carne asada (charbroiled steak) and a cheese enchilada served with beans, rice, guacamole and salsa fresca.

Durango Chile Relleno

Durango Chile Relleno

$18.99

Large green chile stuffed with shrimp and cheese topped with green or ranchera sauce. Served with rice and a garden salad.

Sonoran Burrito

Sonoran Burrito

$14.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, special salsa, rice, cabbage and onions with cilantro and topped with red or green enchilada sauce.

Dorado Burro

Dorado Burro

$12.99

A grilled burrito filled with a roasted anaheim green chile, cheese, your choice of meat, beans, salsa fresca and guacamole.

Taco Patron

Taco Patron

$7.49

A soft corn tortilla topped with an anaheim green chile, melted cheese, beans, your choice of meat, cabbage and onion, garnished with cilantro and avocado.

Mexico City Street Tacos

Mexico City Street Tacos

$3.99

Small corn tortilla filled with cilantro, onion, cabbage and your choice of meat or shrimp.

Encha Burrito

Encha Burrito

$15.99

A green chile burro topped with enchilada sauce and served with rice and beans.

From The Grill

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$16.49

Charbroiled chicken strips, mixed with bell peppers and onion served over rice and topped with spinach cheese sauce. Served with a side of charro beans.

Chicken Fajita Burro

Chicken Fajita Burro

$13.49

Grilled chicken breast, vegetables, spinach cheese sauce and beans. Served with guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Sizzling Fajitas

Sizzling Fajitas

$19.99

Grilled marinated meat of your choice served with beans, rice, guacamole, salsa fresca and a flour tortilla.

Burritos & Chimichangas

Bean&Cheese Burro

Bean&Cheese Burro

$7.99
Carne Burro

Carne Burro

$9.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat: Shredded beef, shredded pork, carne asada, chicken, adobada pork or Mixta (pork & asada) with beans and salsa fresca.

Burro Grande

Burro Grande

$11.99

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa fresca.

Green Chile Burro

Green Chile Burro

$10.49

A tender slow-cooked combination of beef and pork green chile, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla.

Veggie Burro

Veggie Burro

$9.99

Beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa fresca wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Gecko Burro

Gecko Burro

$16.99

Any of our delicious meats (your choice) wrapped in a large flour tortilla with beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and salsa fresca. Topped with spinach cheese sauce and served with rice & beans.

Bean Chimi

Bean Chimi

$14.99
Meat Chimichanga

Meat Chimichanga

$18.49

A large flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat then