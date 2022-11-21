Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Geisha A Go Go

review star

No reviews yet

7150 E 6th Avenue

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE ROOM
California Roll (8pc)
Yellowtail Nigiri (2pc)

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.50

Boiled soybeans tossed with kosher salt

Pork Gyoza (5pc)

$11.00

Pan seared pork dumplings served with a sweet chile orange sauce

Chicken Gyoza (5pc)

$10.50

Pan Seared chicken dumplings served with a chipotle lime aioli

Vegetable Gyoza (5pc)

$10.00

Pan seared vegetable dumpling served with a spicy mustard aioli

Teriyaki Ribs

$16.00

Marinated braised baby back pork ribs grilled and glazed with teriyaki sauce

Go Go Fried Rice

$17.25

Shrimp, beef, chicken & assorted vegetables sautéed with house fried rice sauce

Chicken Wings (6pc)

$16.00

Crispy seasoned chicken wings tossed in our sweet & spicy sauce served with ranch, carrot sticks & celery sticks

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$19.00

Lightly battered & deep fried rock shrimp tossed in a spicy aioli

Chicken Tempura (5pc)

$13.75

Lightly battered & deep fried chicken tenders served with teriyaki sauce

Lettuce Wrap (Chicken)

$16.25

Lettuce Wrap (Vegetable)

$15.00

Vegetable Tempura

$12.50

Lightly battered & deep fried assorted vegetables served with tempura sauce

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$16.75

Lightly battered & deep fried shrimp (3pc) & assorted vegetables served with tempura sauce

Fried Calamari

$16.25

Lightly seasoned & deep fried calamari steak strips served with a chipotle lime aioli

Snow Crab & Mozzarella Sticks (5pc)

$13.00

Lightly battered & deep fried snow crab & mozzarella served with a spicy aioli

Shrimp Shumai (4pc)

$12.00

Pan seared shrimp dumplings served with a soy mustard sauce

Crispy Spicy Tuna (6pc)

$14.00

Lightly deep fried rice balls topped with spicy tuna, jalapeño & unagi (eel) sauce

Cheeseburger Sliders (2pc)

$13.50

Angus slider patty (2pc), onion, tomato, pickles & spicy aioli served on a toasted bun

Chicken Katsu Sliders (2pc)

$12.50

Panko breaded chicken, Asian slaw mix & tonkatsu (Japanese Worcestershire) aioli served on a toasted bun

Lobster Sliders (2pc)

$17.75Out of stock

Sautéed lobster, celery & scallions tossed in a house seasoned aioli served on a toasted bun

Nigiri

Crab Nigiri (2pc)

$9.75

Snow Crab

Flying Fish Egg Nigiri (2pc)

$7.25

Freshwater Eel Nigiri (2pc)

$9.25

Octopus Nigiri (2pc)

$8.00

Quail Eggs Nigiri (2pc)

$4.75

Salmon Eggs (2pc)

$8.25

Salmon Nigiri (2pc)

$8.25

Scallop Nigiri (2pc)

$8.75

Sea Urchin Nigiri (2pc)

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Nigiri (2pc)

$8.25

Smelt Eggs Nigiri (2pc)

$6.25

Squid Nigiri (2pc)

$8.00

Striped Bass Nigiri (2pc)

$8.00

Sweet Egg Nigiri (2pc)

$6.75

Toro Nigiri (2pc)

$19.00Out of stock

Tuna Nigiri (2pc)

$9.25

Yellowtail Nigiri (2pc)

$9.25

Sushi Assortment (13pc)

$30.00

Tuna (1pc), yellowtail (1pc), salmon (1pc), white fish (1pc), shrimp (1pc), octopus (1pc), Sweet egg (1pc) & a tuna roll (6pc)

Sashimi

Octopus Sashimi (7pc)

$15.25

Salmon Sashimi (7pc)

$16.25

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$25.00Out of stock

Striped Bass Sashimi (7pc)

$15.00

Toro Sashimi (7pc)

$25.00Out of stock

Tuna Sashimi (7pc)

$16.50

Yellowtail Sashimi (7pc)

$16.50

Sashimi Assortment (15pc)

$33.00

Tuna (3pc), yellowtail (3pc), salmon (3pc), whitefish (3pc) & octopus (3pc)

Maki (House)

California Roll (8pc)

$9.75

Crab mix, cucumber & avocado

California Roll w/ Masago Roll (8pc)

$10.25

Crab mix, cucumber & avocado topped with masago (smelt eggs)

Cucumber Roll (6pc)

$7.00

Cucumber

Philadelphia Roll (8pc)

$9.75

Smoked salmon, cucumber & cream cheese

Shrimp Tempura Roll (5pc)

$12.75

Shrimp tempura (1pc), crab mix & cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll (8pc)

$10.75

Spicy salmon mix & cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc)

$11.75

Spicy tuna mix & cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll (8pc)

$11.50

Spicy yellowtail mix & cucumbers

Tuna Roll (6pc)

$11.00

Tuna

Veggie Roll (5pc)

$9.50

Cucumber, avocado, takuan (yellow pickled radish), kampyo (marinated dry gourd), yamagobo (orange pickled radish) & asparagus

Yellowtail Roll (8pc)

$11.25

Yellowtail & cucumber

Specialty Rolls

Astroboy Roll (8pc)

$16.50

Shrimp tempura (2pc), crab mix, avocado, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, smelt eggs & scallions

Bye Bye Kitty Roll (8pc)

$20.00

Shrimp tempura (2pc), spicy crab mix topped with seared tuna and guacamole

Caterpillar Roll (8pc)

$16.75

Freshwater eel, cucumber, crab mix topped with avocado & eel sauce

Dragonball Roll (8pc)

$16.75

Shrimp tempura (2pc) & crab mix topped with salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, smelt eggs & scallions

Dragon Roll (8pc)

$16.75

Crab mix & cucumber topped with freshwater eel, avocado & eel sauce

Flying Kamikaze Roll (8pc)

$16.50

Spicy tuna mix & crab mix topped with eel, smoked salmon, freshwater eel sauce & sweet chile sauce

Freshwater Eel Roll (5pc)

$11.75

Freshwater eel, cucumber topped with eel sauce

Frightened Geisha Roll (5pc)

$15.75

Lightly seasoned & deep fried calamari, crab mix, avocado & cucumber topped with spicy mayo & scallions

Gaijin Roll (8pc)

$17.00

Spicy tuna mix, spicy crab mix, avocado & cream cheese rolled in a flour tortilla, lightly deep fried & topped with a chipotle lime aioli

Geisha A Go Go Roll (5pc)

$20.75

Lobster tempura, spicy crab mix, avocado & cream cheese rolled in green soy paper & served with a jalapeno aioli

Godzilla Roll (8pc)

$22.25

Shrimp tempura (2pc), soft shell crab, spicy tuna mix, crab mix, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese wrapped in green soy paper & served with eel sauce

Hentai Heat Roll (8pc)

$19.00

Shrimp tempura (2pc) & spicy tuna mix wrapped in green soy paper topped with seared tuna & yellowtail, jalapeno, chile sesame ponzu sauce, habanero hot sauce & sriracha

J-Pop Roll (8pc)

$16.00

California roll topped with spicy tuna, scallions, smelt eggs & spicy mayo

Korean Rocket Roll (8pc)

$18.75

Spicy tuna mix, avocado & cream cheese deep fried & topped with a korean pepper paste aioli

Las Vegas Roll (8pc)

$16.25

Smoked salmon, crab mix, avocado & cream cheese deep fried and topped with eel sauce

Negi Toro Roll (6pc)

$19.75Out of stock

Blue fin toro (fatty tuna) with green onion

Phat Daddy Roll (5pc)-tad

$19.50

Soft shell crab, shrimp tempura (1pc), spicy crab mix, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese

Pokemon Roll (8pc)

$16.75

Breaded salmon, spicy crab mix & avocado topped with crushed fritos & tonkatsu (Japanese Worcestershire) aioli

Rainbow Roll (8pc)

$16.50

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, whitefish & shrimp

Red Samurai Roll (8pc)

$18.50

Spicy shrimp, cucumber & avocado topped with a peanut sauce, sweet chile sauce & crushed peanuts

Soft Shell Crab Roll (5pc)

$16.75

Soft shell crab, crab mix & cucumber

Super Junky Monkey (8pc)

$20.50

California roll topped with rock shrimp tempura tossed with a spicy aioli

Tae Kwon Roll (8pc)

$16.50

Spicy crab mix, takuan (pickled yellow radish) & avocado topped with seared salmon & a chile sesame ponzu sauce

Salads

Sunomono Salad

$7.00

Thinly sliced cucumbers, seaweed and crab tossed with a sweet rice vinaigrette

Uchi Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrots & red onion tossed with an Asian vinaigrette

Squid Salad

$9.75

Thinly sliced marinated squid, cucumbers, scallions & smelt eggs tossed with a ponzu sauce

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Marinated seaweed, cucumbers, scallions & smelt eggs tossed with a ponzu sauce

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.75

Crispy seasoned chicken tenders, mixed greens, carrots, enoki & shiitake mushrooms, scallions & red onions tossed with an avocado vinaigrette served with a peanut dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.50

Chicken or salmon with romaine hearts & scallions tossed with a Caesar dressing topped with parmesan cheese, fried garlic & leeks

Go Go Soba Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Chilled soba (buckwheat) noodles, carrots, zucchini, enoki mushrooms, napa cabbage & scallions tossed in a peanut dressing

Crispy Seared Salmon Salad

$18.00

Pan seared salmon, mixed greens, cucumbers, scallions, shiitake & enoki mushrooms tossed with a sweet soy citrus vinaigrette

Lighter Fare

Geisha Lips Roll (5pc)

$15.50

Spicy salmon, snow crab, iceberg lettuce, avocado & cucumber wrapped in green soy paper served with a cilantro aioli

Hamachi Fusion (7pc)

$17.50

Seared hamachi (yellowtail) sashimi topped with guacamole & a chile sesame ponzu sauce

Salmon Tataki (7pc)

$16.50

Seared salmon sashimi topped with a bell pepper medley & jalapeño ponzu sauce

Samurai Warrior Roll (5pc)

$17.50

Seared albacore, spicy tuna mix, shrimp, snow crab & avocado wrapped in green soy paper served with a garlic ponzu sauce

Seared Salmon Special (5pc)

$18.00

Spicy crab mix & avocado wrapped in seared salmon topped with a garlic ponzu sauce

Seared Tuna Special (5pc)

$19.00

Spicy crab mix & avocado wrapped in seared tuna topped with Tataki (soy onion vinaigrette) sauce & chili oil

Spicy Seared Albacore (7pc)

$19.25

Seared albacore sashimi topped with a chile sesame ponzu sauce & crispy seasoned fried onions

Rice Bowls

Teppan (Chicken)

$18.75

Teppan (Salmon)

$18.75

Teppan (Steak)

$19.50

Teppan (Shrimp)

$20.50

Teriyaki (Baked Tofu)

$13.00

Teriyaki (Chicken)

$16.00

Teriyaki (Salmon)

$16.00

Teriyaki (Steak)

$17.00

Teriyaki (Shrimp)

$18.00

Shrimp Curry

$18.75

Chicken Katsu Curry

$16.75

Spicy Chicken A Go Go

$17.00

Sushi Bowls

Sashimi Bowl

$27.25

Chef’s choice of assorted fresh fish served over sushi rice

Seared Tuna Tataki Bowl

$18.50

Seared tuna, avocado & spicy crab mix served over sushi rice with tataki sauce

Seared Albacore Bowl

$18.50

Seared albacore, avocado & crab mix tossed with chile sesame ponzu sauce and served over sushi rice & topped with seasoned fried onions

Salmon Special Bowl

$17.50

Seared salmon, avocado & spicy crab mix tossed with garlic ponzu sauce and served over sushi rice

Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl

$24.50

Tuna, avocado, cucumber, scallions, masago (smelt eggs) & crab mix tossed with a spicy seasoned soy sauce and served over sushi rice

Noodles/Ramen

Fuji Noodles

$16.00

Egg noodles tossed in a sweet & spicy sauce with seasoned ground chicken, yellow onions, scallions & spinach topped with a poached egg

Go Go Noodles

$16.50

Egg noodles tossed in a yellow curry with seasoned ground chicken, scallions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & shiitake mushrooms

Bang Bang Udon

$15.50

Thick (udon) noodles tossed in a spicy pepper hoisin sauce with seasoned ground chicken, scallions, yellow onions & shiitake mushrooms

Yakisoba (Vegetables)

$13.25

Yakisoba (Chicken)

$16.00

Yakisoba (Steak)

$17.00

Yakisoba (Shrimp)

$18.00

Curry Udon (Chicken)

$16.00

Curry Udon (Steak)

$17.50

Curry Udon (Shrimp)

$18.50

Teriyaki Rib Ramen

$17.75

Ramen noodles in a spicy pork broth with teriyaki ribs, shiitake & enoki mushrooms, yellow onions, scallions, corn & bean sprouts topped with a poached egg

Pork Ramen

$18.50

Ramen noodles in a pork broth with a marinated braised Japanese pork, shiitake & enoki mushrooms, yellow onions, scallions, corn & bean sprouts topped with a poached egg

Veggie Miso Ramen

$15.25

Ramen noodles in a miso broth with shiitake & enoki mushrooms, yellow onions, scallions, carrots, napa cabbage, spinach & bean sprouts

Sides & Extras

**SIDE** French Fries

$3.50

**SIDE** Miso Soup

$4.00

**SIDE** White Rice

$3.00

**XTRA** Avocado Vinaigrette

$1.75

**XTRA** Caesar Dressing

$1.75

**XTRA** Chile Sesame Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Cilantro Aioli

$1.00

**XTRA** Eel Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Garlic Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Ginger

$1.00

**XTRA** Ginger Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Jalapeño Aioli

$1.00

**XTRA** Jalapeño Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Jalapeños

$0.75

**XTRA** Korean Pepper Paste Aioli

$1.00

**XTRA** Peanut Dressing

$1.00

**XTRA** Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Sambal Chile Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Seafood Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Soy Mustard Aioli

$1.00

**XTRA** Soy Mustard Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Spicy Aioli

$1.00

**XTRA** Spicy Hoisin Pepper Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Spicy Mustard Aioli

$1.00

**XTRA** Spicy Seasoned Soy Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Sweet Chile Orange Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Sweet Chile Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Tataki Sauce

$1.75

**XTRA** Tempura Sauce

$1.50

**XTRA** Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

**XTRA** Tonkatsu Aioli

$1.00

**XTRA** Wasabi

$1.00

**XTRA**Asian Dressing

$1.75

**XTRA**Chipotle Lime Aioli ($$)

$1.00

**XTRA**Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Bottle Wine

(BLT) House White

$32.00

(BLT) KJ Chardonnay

$36.00

(BTL) St Michelle Rose

$36.00

(BTL) Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

(BTL) Chloe Pinot Grigio

$38.00

(BTL) House Red

$32.00

(BTL) Trapiche Malbec

$39.00

(BTL) Columbia Crest Red Blend

$36.00

(BTL) La Crema Pinot Noir

$39.00

(BTL) Josh Cellars Cabernet

$39.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Energy Drink

$4.00

Sugar Free Energy Drink

$4.00

Fiji (Bottled Water)

$3.75

Topo Chico Soda Water

$3.75Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

UCC Coffee

$3.50

Calpico Strawberry

$3.50

Sangaria Strawberry

$4.00

Green Tea Can (12oz)

$3.75

ROOM DEPOSITS

SMALL ROOM

$75.00

This is a deposit to book the small karaoke room.

LARGE ROOM

LARGE ROOM

$125.00

This is a deposit to book the large karaoke room.

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Geisha A Go Go - Old Town Scottsdale's BEST Sushi Bar. Geisha is a popular Japanese Bar and Restaurant that incorporates the latest MUSIC, DJs and Bar Atmosphere into a fun Dining Experience. Geisha is famous for its Appetizers like the "falling off the bone Ribs", Fried Rice and Noodle Bowls, inventive selection of sushi rolls and fresh sushi. Geisha is the perfect destination for any event. Corporate Parties, Private Karaoke Rooms, Birthdays, Bachelorette Parties and celebrations. Happy Hour 7 Days a Week & ALL DAY SUNDAY!! Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
Geisha a Go Go image
Geisha a Go Go image
Geisha a Go Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Roka Akor | Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
7299 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ko Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
9301 E SHEA BLVD Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Obon Sushi Bar Ramen - 15037 N Scottsdale Rd\nSuite 195
orange starNo Reviews
15037 N Scottsdale Rd\nSuite 195 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Bop and Roll Korean/Japanese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
7000 E Mayo Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85054
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ave Express - 1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114
orange starNo Reviews
1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114 Gilbert, AZ 85233
View restaurantnext
Shimogamo
orange star4.6 • 2,156
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston