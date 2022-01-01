Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Geisha House Steak & Sushi

2,124 Reviews

$$

6572 N Decatur Blvd

Ste 150

Las Vegas, NV 89131

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Fried Rice
(R)Egg Roll
Chicken Fried Rice

Appetizer

(R)Egg Roll

$6.95

Regular Shrimp Temp

$7.95

Regular Shrimp & Vegie Temp

$7.95

Regular Vegetable Temp

$7.95

Deep Fried Calamari

$7.50

Fried Scallop

$8.95Out of stock

Beef Skewers

$8.95

Sea Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$7.95

Teppan Entrees

Vegetarian

$20.95

Chicken

$23.95

New York Steak

$26.95

Shrimp

$27.95

Scallop

$37.95

Filet Mignon Steak

$32.95

Lobster

$56.95

Salmon

$27.95

Add Tofu

$4.95

Teppan Sides

S-Chicken

$5.99

S-New York Steak

$13.99

S-Shrimp

$7.99

S-Scallop

$16.99

S-RibEye Steak

$22.95

S-Filet Mignon Steak

$17.99

S-Lobster

$24.99

S-SAL

$19.50

Teppan Combinations

NY/CH

$27.95

NY/SH

$28.95

NY/SC

$30.95

NY/LOB

$38.95

CH/SH

$28.95

CH/SC

$29.95

CH/LOB

$34.95

SH/SC

$29.95

SH/LOB

$38.95

FM/CH

$29.95

FM/SH

$30.95

FM/SC

$34.95

FM/LOB

$42.95

SC/LOB

$46.95

FM/NY

$31.95

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Steak Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Regular Fried Rice

$9.95

Drinks

Water

MASK

$1.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Geisha Sprite

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Fiji

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Iced Greentea

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

6572 N Decatur Blvd, Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Directions

Gallery
Geisha House Steak & Sushi image
Geisha House Steak & Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Via Brasil Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 1,893
1225 South Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurantnext
Fuku Burger - Chinatown
orange star4.7 • 761
3429 S Jones Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurantnext
Strip View Cafe - Las Vegas
orange star4.5 • 348
3225 S Rainbow Blvd STE 106 Las Vegas, NV 89146
View restaurantnext
Served Global Dining
orange starNo Reviews
1450 W Horizon Ridge Pky Henderson, NV 89012
View restaurantnext
Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. - Henderson - 3578 St. Rose Pkwy Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
3578 St. Rose Pkwy Suite 101 Las Vegas, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Hitchin Post Saloon & Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
3650 Las Vegas Blvd N Las Vegas, NV 89115
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston