Geja's Cafe

7,243 Reviews

$$$

340 W. Armitage

Chicago, IL 60614

Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing
Quart of Cheese Fondue
Quart of Chocolate Fondue

To-Go Menu

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue

Cheese & Chocolate Fondue

$25.00

-Swiss Gruyere Cheese Fondue comes with assorted bread, apple, grapes, veggies. -Dark Belgian Chocolate Fondue comes with strawberries, banana, pineapple, pound cake, rice Krispy treats, graham crackers & marshmallows. Geja's Salad is included.

Fondue for More

Fondue for More

$60.00

1 Quart of Cheese Fondue 1 Quart of Chocolate Fondue Dippers for 4 for Both

Quart of Cheese Fondue

Quart of Cheese Fondue

$25.00

1 qt only. Serves 6-8 people Dippers are available for an additional charge.

Quart of Chocolate Fondue

Quart of Chocolate Fondue

$25.00

1 qt only. Serves 8-10 people Dippers are available for an additional charge.

Gourmet Board

Gourmet Board

$25.00

Your choice of three 1-oz cheeses with Toscana salami, aged chorizo, smoked landjaeger, pretzel bread, apples, grapes, Marcona almonds, stone-ground mustard, green peppercorn Dijon mustard, fig jam and quince puree.

Cheese Flight

Cheese Flight

$18.00

Your choice of three 1-oz cheeses served with pretzel bread, apples, grapes, Marcona almonds, fig jam and quince puree.

Geja's Salad

Geja's Salad

$5.00

Mesclun mix, cucumbers with a Dijon vinaigrette on the side.

Mac and Cheese Fondue

Mac and Cheese Fondue

$8.00

Our Swiss Gruyere cheese fondue tossed with cavatappi pasta, caramelized onions and thyme. Topped with seasoned panko breadcrumbs. The pan comes frozen, cooking instructions provided. Serves 2 people.

Bar Cheese and Crackers

Bar Cheese and Crackers

$5.00

Merkts sharp cheddar spread with assorted crackers.

Kabobs

All the flavors you love about Gejas on a skewer! Great for the grill or broiled in the oven. Cooking instructions included. Skewers include: Protein, pepper, mushroom, red onion, pineapple, zucchini.
Geja's Kabob Kit

Geja's Kabob Kit

$60.00

Serves 2 People: Includes: 4 Kabobs of your choice 2 Geja's Salads with Dijon Vinaigrette Seasoned Fingerling Potatoes or Baked Mac and Cheese Fondue Cheese and Chocolate Fondue with Dippers 3 Dipping Sauces Geja's Seasoning

Kabob & Baked Mac Kit

Kabob & Baked Mac Kit

$50.00

Serves 2 people Includes: 2 Geja's Salads with Dijon Vinaigrette 4 Kabobs of your choice Mac and Cheese Fondue (Comes frozen, baking required) Chocolate Fondue with Dippers 3 Dipping Sauces Geja's Seasoning

Individual Kabobs

Individual Kabobs

All the flavors you love about Gejas on a skewer! Great for the grill or broiled in the oven. Cooking instructions included. Skewers include: Protein, pepper, mushroom, red onion, pineapple, zucchini.

Dipping Sauces To-Go

BBQ

BBQ

$3.00

4 oz serving

Chimichurri

Chimichurri

$3.00

4 oz serving

Curry

Curry

$3.00

4 oz serving

Fresh Dill

Fresh Dill

$3.00

4 oz serving

Herbed Butter

Herbed Butter

$3.00

4 oz serving

Horseradish Chive

Horseradish Chive

$3.00

4 oz serving

Sriracha Aioli

Sriracha Aioli

$3.00

4 oz serving

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$3.00

4 oz serving

Thai Chili Garlic

Thai Chili Garlic

$3.00

Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing

$4.00

Wine & Sangria

#150 Geja's Cabernet Sauvignon

#150 Geja's Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00
#37 Geja's Chardonnay

#37 Geja's Chardonnay

$28.00
Quart of Red Sangria + Fruit

Quart of Red Sangria + Fruit

$25.00
Quart of White Sangria + Fruit

Quart of White Sangria + Fruit

$25.00

Cocktails - (2 portions each)

Arabian Nights

Arabian Nights

$20.00

Made with the brilliantly blue Empress 1908 gin & custom jasmine syrup, this cocktail offers a beautiful color with a rich, floral experience.

Geja's Manhattan

Geja's Manhattan

$25.00

Koval Bourbon is unique as it includes often-overlooked millet grains in its recipe and has a particular sweetness. Bigallet's China China is actually a French Amer liqueur acting as the "vermouth" in our Manhattan, and offers a burnt citrus note.

Spider Lily

Spider Lily

$20.00

Named after the famous Asian flower, this cocktail offers a captivating color made with Tito's vodka, a rich & floral hibiscus syrup, and bright citrus from the Cointreau.

Retail Wines

#91 Retail

$45.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Geja's Cafe's Fondue To-Go is a fun and unique spin on take out. Our Fondue's are packaged hot and is ready to eat!

340 W. Armitage, Chicago, IL 60614

