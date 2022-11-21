Geja's Cafe
7,243 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Geja's Cafe's Fondue To-Go is a fun and unique spin on take out. Our Fondue's are packaged hot and is ready to eat!
Location
340 W. Armitage, Chicago, IL 60614
