A map showing the location of Gelateria Made in Italy Miami International Mall 1455 NW 107TH AVENUE, Room 132View gallery

Gelateria Made in Italy Miami International Mall 1455 NW 107TH AVENUE, Room 132

review star

No reviews yet

1455 NW 107TH AVENUE, Room 132

MIAMI, FL 33172

Gelato

Small Cup

$4.95

Medium Cup

$7.95

Large Cup

$8.95

Small Cone

$5.45

Medium Cone

$8.99

Large Cone

$9.95

Waffle Bowl

$12.95

Plain Cone

$1.00

Small (12.34 oz)

$13.95

Medium (17.73 oz)

$23.95

Large (26.46 oz)

$30.95

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Crush

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Pepsi

$2.65

Frescolita

$2.65

Coke Zero

$2.65

Fanta

$2.65

Sparkling Drinks

Perrier

$2.30

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$3.95

Sanpellegrino Clementina

$3.95

Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.95

Sanpellegrno Chinoto

$3.95

Sanpellegrino Normal

$3.95

Lipton teas

Lipton Green Tea

$2.50

Lipton Peach

$2.50

Other Beverages

Malta

$2.90

Panna Water

$2.75

Yoga Jugo de Peach

$2.95

Jumex Strawberry Banana Nectar

$2.95

Coffees

Afogato

$6.50

Capuccino Medium

$4.75

Capuccino Large

$4.95

Americano

$2.25

Espresso

$2.75

Double Espress

$3.25

Colada

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Macchiato

$3.75

Mocha

$4.95

Latte Medium

$4.75

Latte Large

$4.95

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$10.95

Nutellas

Nutella 13 0z

$7.95

Mini Nutella

$2.50

Nutella Sticks

$3.95

Panettones

Tre Marie Il Pandoro

$30.00

Tre Marie Il Magnifico

$38.00

Huevitos Kinder

Kinder Joy

$2.99
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1455 NW 107TH AVENUE, Room 132, MIAMI, FL 33172

Directions

