Gelati Celesti Bon Air
3004 Stony Point Road
Richmond, VA 23235
Popular Items
House Favorites
Almond Amaretto
Rich, and yet not too sweet, this ice cream is the perfect balance of amaretto flavoring and finely cut almonds.
Banana
Very ripe, fresh bananas are the only ingredient added to our ice cream base. Pure perfection.
Birthday Cake
This celebratory flavor is made with cake mix and a generous helping of rainbow sprinkles. Deliciously sweet and always a favorite.
Blanchard's Dark as Dark
We teamed up with a local friend of ours, Blanchard's Coffee Company, to create this rich, espresso-like coffee flavor.
Butter Pecan
We stir in delicious roasted Georgian pecans to create a rich, buttery taste for that warm and friendly southern feel.
Chocolate
Made with premium cocoa from France, our signature Chocolate Ice Cream is delightfully classic, velvety smooth and absolutely sublime.
Chocolate Almond
We blend finely-cut roasted and salted almonds with cocoa imported from France to create this classically valued flavor.
Chocolate Chocolate Chip
Our rich chocolate ice cream is swirled with chocolate chunks and fills any insatiable chocolate craving!
Chocolate Decadence
A chocoholic’s dream come true. Dark, rich and fudge-like, Chocolate Decadence is as heavenly as it sounds.
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Our signature Chocolate Ice Cream and peanut butter. The perfect combination.
Coconut Cream
Tender shredded coconut is blended into a coconut-based cream for a smooth and sweet taste of the tropics.
Coffee & Cream
There’s a subtle richness to the balance between the smoky coffee notes and the sweet cream. It's the perfect combo for coffee lovers with a sweet tooth.
Cookie Dough
Bite-sized chunks of cookie dough are swirled into our rich vanilla flavor to create this classic favorite.
Dairy Free Chocolate
This non-dairy frozen treat is rich in chocolate, with a luscious coconut milk base, and the smooth and creamy texture you crave.
Just Ask
White Chocolate Ice Cream is mixed with a magical combination of frozen peanut butter and chunks of Oreos. Need we say more?
Mint Chip
The mint actually tastes like real, fresh mint and the chunks of flat chocolate provide a crunchy texture against the silkiness of the cream. Perfection!
Oreo
Handmade Oreo® Ice Cream is blended with chunks of America's favorite cookies. Double the love and Oreos in every bite!
Pralines & Cream
Roasted and candied pecan pieces are submerged in sweet praline flavored ice cream. Absolutely divine!
Rainbow Cookie
Magic happens when we combine our sublime Vanilla with Ukrop's Rainbow Cookies.
Rum Raisin
Often likened to eggnog, we use a rum flavoring base and blend in raisins to make this creamy classic favorite.
Salted Caramel
The buttery, slightly smoky caramel ice cream is spot on, but when the touch of salt is added in, it teeters on perfection.
Strawberry
Forever a classic favorite, our Strawberry Ice Cream is velvety, full of deep strawberry flavor, and nothing short of refreshing.
Vanilla
Made with the best vanilla from Madagascar, our Vanilla is carefully crafted to be sweet, creamy, and luscious.
Vanilla Chip
Our sweet, creamy vanilla ice cream gets a boost from large chunks of chocolate chips.
Ice Cream Cookies
Pies
Oreo Pie
Thick, creamy, filled with our signature Oreo ice cream and an abundance of everybody's favorite cookie!
Turtle Pie
So much deliciousness in one pie. Graham cracker crust, Vanilla Ice Cream, caramel sauce, pecans, and chocolate fudge icing. Yum!
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
Creamy peanut butter and sweet, rich chocolate—and peanut butter and fudge icing—all in one outrageously delicious bite.
Birthday Cake Pie
Perfect for birthdays or just because days. Our luscious Birthday Cake ice cream is transformed into pie form and ready to join any party.
Mud Pie
Creamy Coffee and Cream Ice Cream, a generous service of chocolate chunks and ribbons of thick fudge. What’s not to love?
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
