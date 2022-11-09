Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gelati Celesti Mechanicsville

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

9357 Atlee Road, Suite 1105

Mechanicsville, VA 23116

Popular Items

Oreo
Just Ask
Rainbow Cookie

House Favorites

Almond Amaretto

Almond Amaretto

Rich, and yet not too sweet, this ice cream is the perfect balance of amaretto flavoring and finely cut almonds.

Banana

Banana

Very ripe, fresh bananas are the only ingredient added to our ice cream base. Pure perfection.

Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

This celebratory flavor is made with cake mix and a generous helping of rainbow sprinkles. Deliciously sweet and always a favorite.

Blanchard's Dark as Dark

Blanchard's Dark as Dark

We teamed up with a local friend of ours, Blanchard's Coffee Company, to create this rich, espresso-like coffee flavor.

Butter Pecan

Butter Pecan

We stir in delicious roasted Georgian pecans to create a rich, buttery taste for that warm and friendly southern feel.

Chocolate

Chocolate

Made with premium cocoa from France, our signature Chocolate Ice Cream is delightfully classic, velvety smooth and absolutely sublime.

Chocolate Almond

Chocolate Almond

We blend finely-cut roasted and salted almonds with cocoa imported from France to create this classically valued flavor.

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

Our rich chocolate ice cream is swirled with chocolate chunks and fills any insatiable chocolate craving!

Chocolate Decadence

Chocolate Decadence

A chocoholic’s dream come true. Dark, rich and fudge-like, Chocolate Decadence is as heavenly as it sounds.

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Our signature Chocolate Ice Cream and peanut butter. The perfect combination.

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

Tender shredded coconut is blended into a coconut-based cream for a smooth and sweet taste of the tropics.

Coffee & Cream

Coffee & Cream

There’s a subtle richness to the balance between the smoky coffee notes and the sweet cream. It's the perfect combo for coffee lovers with a sweet tooth.

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough

Bite-sized chunks of cookie dough are swirled into our rich vanilla flavor to create this classic favorite.

Dairy Free Chocolate

Dairy Free Chocolate

This non-dairy frozen treat is rich in chocolate, with a luscious coconut milk base, and the smooth and creamy texture you crave.

Just Ask

Just Ask

White Chocolate Ice Cream is mixed with a magical combination of frozen peanut butter and chunks of Oreos. Need we say more?

Mint Chip

Mint Chip

The mint actually tastes like real, fresh mint and the chunks of flat chocolate provide a crunchy texture against the silkiness of the cream. Perfection!

Oreo

Oreo

Handmade Oreo® Ice Cream is blended with chunks of America's favorite cookies. Double the love and Oreos in every bite!

Pralines & Cream

Pralines & Cream

Roasted and candied pecan pieces are submerged in sweet praline flavored ice cream. Absolutely divine!

Rainbow Cookie

Rainbow Cookie

Magic happens when we combine our sublime Vanilla with Ukrop's Rainbow Cookies.

Rum Raisin

Rum Raisin

Often likened to eggnog, we use a rum flavoring base and blend in raisins to make this creamy classic favorite.

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

The buttery, slightly smoky caramel ice cream is spot on, but when the touch of salt is added in, it teeters on perfection.

Strawberry

Strawberry

Forever a classic favorite, our Strawberry Ice Cream is velvety, full of deep strawberry flavor, and nothing short of refreshing.

Vanilla

Vanilla

Made with the best vanilla from Madagascar, our Vanilla is carefully crafted to be sweet, creamy, and luscious.

Vanilla Chip

Vanilla Chip

Our sweet, creamy vanilla ice cream gets a boost from large chunks of chocolate chips.

Ice Cream Cookies

Oreo Ice Cream Cookie

Oreo Ice Cream Cookie

$6.25
Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cookie

Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cookie

$6.25
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cookie

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cookie

$6.25
Birthday Cake Ice Cream Cookie

Birthday Cake Ice Cream Cookie

$6.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie

Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie

$6.25

Pies

Oreo Pie

Oreo Pie

$32.00

Thick, creamy, filled with our signature Oreo ice cream and an abundance of everybody's favorite cookie!

Turtle Pie

Turtle Pie

$32.00

So much deliciousness in one pie. Graham cracker crust, Vanilla Ice Cream, caramel sauce, pecans, and chocolate fudge icing. Yum!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$32.00

Creamy peanut butter and sweet, rich chocolate—and peanut butter and fudge icing—all in one outrageously delicious bite.

Birthday Cake Pie

Birthday Cake Pie

$32.00

Perfect for birthdays or just because days. Our luscious Birthday Cake ice cream is transformed into pie form and ready to join any party.

Mud Pie

Mud Pie

$32.00

Creamy Coffee and Cream Ice Cream, a generous service of chocolate chunks and ribbons of thick fudge. What’s not to love?

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

9357 Atlee Road, Suite 1105, Mechanicsville, VA 23116

