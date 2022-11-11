Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dolce Amici Gelato & Cocktails

44 Reviews

$$

427 Main Street

Norway, ME 04268

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Bruschetta
Chicken Caprese

TO SHARE

Bruschetta

$8.00

Crostini with tomato/ mozzarella/ basil/ olive oil, comes with roasted garlic spread.

Garlic Focaccia

$7.00

Baked Spicy Feta Dip

$10.00

Feta/Jalapeño/Roasted Red Pepper/ Tomato/ Water Crackers

Meatballs

$10.00

Three of our famous generously sized meatballs.

SOUP

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Cup of Soup

$6.00

LARGE PLATES

Caesar salad WITH CHICKEN

$18.00

Caesar salad

$15.00

Romaine/ croutons/ parmesan/ house made dressing

Child's plain pasta, butter, freshly grated parmesan

$7.00
Polenta Stack

$22.00

Cheesy herbed polenta with beefsteak tomato, wilted spinach, confit portabella and goat cheese béchamel.

Rigatoni Bolognese

$22.00

Rigatoni/ Beef and Pork Ragu/ Shaved Parmesan

Alfredo di Pomodoro

$20.00

Fettuccini/ Tomato Cream Sauce/ Parmesan

SALADS

Golden Beet Salad

$12.00

Sugar poached beets, goat cheese, walnuts, croutons on greens.

Harvest Honey

$12.00

Side Salad

$5.00

PANINI

Margherita

$12.00

Mozzarella, Fontina, Parmesan, tomato, basil oregano, baguette, served with a side of greens, and tomato jam.

Chicken Caprese

$12.00

Chicken/ Pesto/ Tomato/ Mozzarella/ Ciabatta

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Vulcan

$12.00

Roast beef, cheddar, shaved red onion, sourdough. Served with Horseradish Aioli.

Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef/ Sauerkraut/Swiss/ Thousand Islands Dressing/ Rye bread

DESSERT

Cannolis (2)

$8.00

Choice of chocolate chips, pistachios, or plain!

Gelato Flight

$6.25

SPECIALS

1/2 Cheese panini & cup of soup of the day

$8.00

GUEST MIXOLOGIST CRAFTING COCKTAILS INSPIRED BY THE NORWAY OPERA HOUSE.

Freedom's Edge 16

$16.00

Freedom's Edge 20

$20.00

Meatballs (2)

$10.00

BEER

$9.00

COFFEE

Affogato

$6.25

Two scoops of vanilla gelato with espresso

Cappuccino

$3.50

Coffee - Bottomless Cup

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.00

Latte

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

French Press

$8.00

SPIRITS

Amaro Braulio

$5.00

Amaro Dell'Etna

$5.00

Amaro Meletti

$5.00

Amaro Nonnino

$5.00

B & B

$5.00

Benedictine

$5.00

Bully Boy

$5.00

Fernet Angelico

$5.00

Fernet Branca

$5.00

Grappa

$5.00

Limoncello

$5.00

Ouzo

$5.00

Ramazzotti

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Zucca

$5.00

NA DRINKS

BOBA - Matcha Gunpowder Green Tea and Brown Sugar Bobas

$5.00

CHAI BOBA

$5.00

Coke

$2.00

Cold sweet tea with a lemon garnish

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.25

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Mochachino

$3.50

Old Soaker Root Beer

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water with Lemon/Lime Garnish

$5.00

Zero Country Thoroughbred

$9.00

Zero East Side Spritz

$9.00

Zero The Metropolitan

$9.00

PROSECCO

La Luca

$9.00

Mionetto Rose Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Riondo

$9.00Out of stock

WINE BY THE GLASS

6 ounce pour -

Al Verdi

$9.00

Carmanere

$9.00

Chardonnay

$11.00

Checchi

$12.00

Cusumano

$12.00

Dogajolo

$12.00

Falanghina

$12.00

Gertrude

$9.00

Greco Di Tufo

$11.00

Honey Maker Mead

$10.00

House Red Sangria

$5.00

Insolia Cusumano

$11.00

Justo

$9.00

La Gemella

$10.00

La Luca

$9.00

Librandi Critone

$9.00

Luiano Chianti

$10.00

Masianco - Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Moma Rossa

$12.00

Nero D'Avola

$9.00

Nortico Dry Rose

$9.00

Oak Leaf, Moscato

$9.00

Pizzolatto

$9.00

Romeo & Juliet

$13.00

Sake

$12.00

Sangria

$5.00

Stone Leigh

$12.00

Toscana Rosso La Maialine Gertrude

$9.00

Villa Rosa, Brachetto d'Acqui

$11.00

Vinosio, Greco di Tufo

$12.00

Branded items

Insulated take out ice cream bag

$2.50

Pasta is my Friend Tees

$22.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

427 Main Street, Norway, ME 04268

Directions

