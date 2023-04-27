Main picView gallery

Gelato Macchiato

2527 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Gelato & Pastry

Artisanal gelato

Cone (2 Scoop)

$10.50

Cone (1 Scoop)

$8.50

Cup (2 Scoops)

$10.00

Cup (1 Scoop)

$8.00

Extra Scoop

$2.00

Toppings

$1.00

Artisanal Gelato Jar 6 Oz

$7.99

Classic Flavor Pint 16 Oz

$11.99

Premium Flavor Pint 16 Oz

$13.99

1/2 KG Box

$19.00

1 KG Box

$30.00

Packaging

TUMBLER BOX

$1.50

Box

$58.00

Pastry

Tiramisu Cup

$8.00

Biscotti

$1.99

Alfajor de Maizena

$4.50

Brownie

$4.50

Cheesecake

$4.75

Croissant Ham & Cheese

$6.50

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Chocolate Muffin

$4.25

Croissant Turkey And Cheese

$6.50

Croissant Cheese

$6.50

Sweet Croissant Almond

$5.75

Sweet Croissant Chocolate

$5.75

2 Mini Muffins

$3.25

Empanada Spinach

$4.95

Empanada Ham & Cheese

$4.95

Beverages

Coffee

Espresso

$3.30

Cappuccino

$4.70

Double Cappuccino (cold)

$4.99

Double Espresso

$4.20

Double Latte (cold)

$4.99

Double Shot Cappuccino

$4.99

Double Shot Latte

$4.99

Iced Coffee

$4.20

Affogato

$11.00

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino (cold)

$4.70

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Latte (Cold)

$4.50

Mocha

$4.75

Vanilla Chai

$3.50

Latte

$4.55

Caramel Machiato

$4.55

Espresso Machiatto

$3.40

Milk

Leche Almendras

$0.50

Soft Drink

Coca Cola

$2.75

Coca Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Perrier

$2.99

Evian/Fiji Water

$2.99

Sanpellegrino

$2.99

Celsius

$4.20

Red Bull

$3.99

Suja Organic

$8.00

Apple Juice Martinelli

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Tea

Chamomile Serenade

$3.50

Darjeeling Happy Valley

$3.50

Orange Cream

$3.50

Assam South India

$3.50

Early Grey Blossom

$3.50

Fruit Symphony

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

2527 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127

Directions

