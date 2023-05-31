Main picView gallery

Gellar’s Snack Bar 506 State Road

review star

No reviews yet

506 State Road

Plymouth, MA 02360

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Hash Brown

$2.50Out of stock

Sandwiches, Grille & Salads

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$9.00

4oz burger served on a Brioche Roll including fresh green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made pickle chips, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and relish. House made pickle spear and coleslaw on the side

Cheeseburger

$10.00

4oz burger served on a Brioche Roll with american cheese, fresh green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made pickle chips, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard and relish. Serve with house made pickle spear and coleslaw

Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled hotdog on a grilled, buttered bun. Served with your choice of complimentary toppings including ketchup, mustard, relish, mayonnaise and chopped white onions. Served with Cape Cod Chips, a house made pickle and coleslaw.

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich on your choice of country white or wheat bread. Served with Cape Cod Chips, a house made pickle spear and coleslaw

BLT

$7.00

On your choice of country white or wheat bread. Served with a house made pickle spear, Cape Cod chips and coleslaw

Tuna Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Served on your choice of country white, wheat or a Brioche Roll. Add green leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made pickle chips. Served with a house made pickle spear, Cape Cod chips and coleslaw

Fish & Chips

$23.00Out of stock

Beer battered fried fish served with French fries, coleslaw, lemon wedge and tartar sauce.

Deep Fry

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Chicken Tenders With Fries

$10.00

5 crispy fried chicken tenders served with French fries.

Beverages

20oz Bottle Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Gatorade - Red Fruit Punch

$3.00

Gatorade - Blue Glacier Freeze O

$3.00

Gatorade - Yellow Lemon Lime

$3.00

Gatorade - Orange

$3.00

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Cape Cod Potato Chips

$1.15

1.5oz Individual Bag Sea Salt Original

Frappes

Frappe (Copy)

Frappe

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gellar's Snack Bar has been a community landmark since 1927. We are a counter service restaurant with ample and comfortable outside seating. Start the day with our Coffee and breakfast sandwiches, enjoy a lunch of american grill fare, salads and sandwiches or indulge in our variety of Ice-cream offerings including house made syrups and toppings.

Location

506 State Road, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cappy's Pasta-Parm-Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
741 State Rd Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
KKaties Express - Manomet - MANOMET 761 State Road
orange starNo Reviews
761 State Road Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Marshland 3A
orange starNo Reviews
986 State Road Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Blueberry Muffin - Pinehills
orange star4.7 • 253
12 Village Green South Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
orange starNo Reviews
3 Village Green North Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Brewster Bar -
orange starNo Reviews
Unit 2 / 46 Main Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plymouth

Tavern on the Wharf
orange star4.5 • 3,400
6 Town Wharf Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse
orange star4.6 • 2,048
318 Court st Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Surfside Smokehouse
orange star4.3 • 923
14 Union Street Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
orange star4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Kogi Bar and Grill
orange star4.6 • 723
8 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
The Tasty
orange star4.7 • 585
42 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plymouth
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Scituate
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston