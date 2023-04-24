Gelotti Ice Cream
No reviews yet
2 Union Ave
Paterson, NJ 07502
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Stock Cakes
Custom Cakes
ATTENTION! REQUIRES 48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE!
7" Custom Cake
$29.95
Serves 8-10 people **Order will be ready in 48h.
8" Custom Cake
$32.95
Serves 12-14 people **Order will be ready in 48h.
10" Custom Cake
$44.95
Serves 18-20 people **Order will be ready in 48h.
12" Custom Cake
$54.95
Serves 26-30 people **Order will be ready in 48h.
1/4 Sheet Custom Cake
$49.95
Serves 22-26 people **Order will be ready in 48h.
Half Sheet Custom Cake
$85.00
Serves 44-45 people **Order will be ready in 48h.
Full Sheet Custom Cake
$130.00
Serves 80-90 people **Order will be ready in 48h.
2.5 Gallon Ice Cream
ALMOND JOY
$65.00
APPLE PIE
$65.00
BAILEY'S CHIP
$65.00
BANANA
$65.00
BANANA COOKIES N CREAM
$65.00
BANANA PUDDING
$65.00
BLACK RASPBERRY
$65.00
BUTTER PECAN
$65.00
CAKE BATTER
$65.00
CHERRY VANILLA
$65.00
CHOCOLATE
$65.00
CHOC. PRETZEL CARAMEL
$65.00
CHOC. FUDGE CRUNCH
$65.00
CHOC. FUDGE BROWNIE
$65.00
CHOC MARSHMALLOW
$65.00
CHOC. PEANUT BUTTER
$65.00
COCONUT
$65.00
COFFEE
$65.00
COOKIE DOUGH
$65.00
COOKIE MONSTER
$65.00
COOKIES & CREAM
$65.00
COTTON CANDY
$65.00
FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE
$65.00
MANGO
$65.00
MAPLE WALNUT
$65.00
MILKY WAY
$65.00
MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP
$65.00
MINT COOKIE DOUGH
$65.00
MINT COOKIES & CREAM
$65.00
PEACH
$65.00
PEANUT BUTTER CUP
$65.00
PEPPERMINT STICK
$65.00
PISTACHIO
$65.00
PUMPKIN PIE
$65.00
PURPLE COW
$65.00
RED VELVET*
$65.00
ROCKY ROAD
$65.00
RUM RAISIN
$65.00
S'MORES
$65.00
STRAWBERRY
$65.00
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
$65.00
VANILLA
$65.00
VANILLA CARAMEL
$65.00
VANILLA CHOCOLATE CHIP
$65.00
VANILLA FUDGE
$65.00
VANILLA PEANUT BUTTER
$65.00
2.5 Gallon Italian Ice
Apple Cider 2.5 Gal
$40.00
Seasonal 2.5 Gallon
Banana 2.5 Gal
$40.00
Seasonal 2.5 Gallon
Blood Orange 2.5 Gal
$40.00
Seasonal 2.5 Gallon
Blue Raspbery 2.5 Gal
$40.00
Seasonal 2.5 Gallon
Bubble Gum 2.5 Gal
$40.00
Seasonal 2.5 Gallon
Cannoli 2.5 Gal
$40.00
Seasonal 2.5 Gallon
Cherry 2.5 Gal
$40.00
Seasonal 2.5 Gallon
Chocolate / Vanilla 2.5 Gal
$40.00
Seasonal 2.5 Gallon
Chocolate 2.5 Gal
$40.00
Seasonal 2.5 Gallon
Coconut 2.5 Gal
$40.00
Seasonal 2.5 Gallon
Cotton Candy
$40.00
Grapefruit
$40.00
Green Apple
$40.00
Lemon
$40.00
Lime
$40.00
Mango
$40.00
Passion Fruit
$40.00
Peach
$40.00
Pina Colada
$40.00
Pineapple
$40.00
Pink Grapefruit
$40.00
Pomegranate
$40.00
Rainbow
$40.00
Red Raspberry
$40.00
Strawberry
$40.00
Watermelon
$40.00