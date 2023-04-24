Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gelotti Ice Cream

2 Union Ave

Paterson, NJ 07502

Stock Cakes

7 "Vanilla & Chocolate W/ fudge & crunchies

$24.95

8" Vanilla & Chocolate w/ fudge & Crunchies

$29.95

10" Vanilla & Chocolate w/ fudge & Crunchies

$39.95

7" Bacio Nocciola W/ Chocolate Shavings

$29.95

8" Bacio Nocciola w/ chocolate shavings

$34.95

10" Bacio Nocciola w/ Chocolate Shavings

$45.95

Custom Cakes

ATTENTION! REQUIRES 48 HOURS ADVANCE NOTICE!

7" Custom Cake

$29.95

Serves 8-10 people **Order will be ready in 48h.

8" Custom Cake

$32.95

Serves 12-14 people **Order will be ready in 48h.

10" Custom Cake

$44.95

Serves 18-20 people **Order will be ready in 48h.

12" Custom Cake

$54.95

Serves 26-30 people **Order will be ready in 48h.

1/4 Sheet Custom Cake

$49.95

Serves 22-26 people **Order will be ready in 48h.

Half Sheet Custom Cake

$85.00

Serves 44-45 people **Order will be ready in 48h.

Full Sheet Custom Cake

$130.00

Serves 80-90 people **Order will be ready in 48h.

Signature Cakes

7" Signature Cake

$24.95

Serves 8-10 people **Order will be ready in 48h.

2.5 Gallon Ice Cream

ALMOND JOY

$65.00

APPLE PIE

$65.00

BAILEY'S CHIP

$65.00

BANANA

$65.00

BANANA COOKIES N CREAM

$65.00

BANANA PUDDING

$65.00

BLACK RASPBERRY

$65.00

BUTTER PECAN

$65.00

CAKE BATTER

$65.00

CHERRY VANILLA

$65.00

CHOCOLATE

$65.00

CHOC. PRETZEL CARAMEL

$65.00

CHOC. FUDGE CRUNCH

$65.00

CHOC. FUDGE BROWNIE

$65.00

CHOC MARSHMALLOW

$65.00

CHOC. PEANUT BUTTER

$65.00

COCONUT

$65.00

COFFEE

$65.00

COOKIE DOUGH

$65.00

COOKIE MONSTER

$65.00

COOKIES & CREAM

$65.00

COTTON CANDY

$65.00

FROZEN HOT CHOCOLATE

$65.00

MANGO

$65.00

MAPLE WALNUT

$65.00

MILKY WAY

$65.00

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP

$65.00

MINT COOKIE DOUGH

$65.00

MINT COOKIES & CREAM

$65.00

PEACH

$65.00

PEANUT BUTTER CUP

$65.00

PEPPERMINT STICK

$65.00

PISTACHIO

$65.00

PUMPKIN PIE

$65.00

PURPLE COW

$65.00

RED VELVET*

$65.00

ROCKY ROAD

$65.00

RUM RAISIN

$65.00

S'MORES

$65.00

STRAWBERRY

$65.00

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$65.00

VANILLA

$65.00

VANILLA CARAMEL

$65.00

VANILLA CHOCOLATE CHIP

$65.00

VANILLA FUDGE

$65.00

VANILLA PEANUT BUTTER

$65.00

2.5 Gallon Italian Ice

Apple Cider 2.5 Gal

$40.00

Seasonal 2.5 Gallon

Banana 2.5 Gal

$40.00

Seasonal 2.5 Gallon

Blood Orange 2.5 Gal

$40.00

Seasonal 2.5 Gallon

Blue Raspbery 2.5 Gal

$40.00

Seasonal 2.5 Gallon

Bubble Gum 2.5 Gal

$40.00

Seasonal 2.5 Gallon

Cannoli 2.5 Gal

$40.00

Seasonal 2.5 Gallon

Cherry 2.5 Gal

$40.00

Seasonal 2.5 Gallon

Chocolate / Vanilla 2.5 Gal

$40.00

Seasonal 2.5 Gallon

Chocolate 2.5 Gal

$40.00

Seasonal 2.5 Gallon

Coconut 2.5 Gal

$40.00

Seasonal 2.5 Gallon

Cotton Candy

$40.00

Grapefruit

$40.00

Green Apple

$40.00

Lemon

$40.00

Lime

$40.00

Mango

$40.00

Passion Fruit

$40.00

Peach

$40.00

Pina Colada

$40.00

Pineapple

$40.00

Pink Grapefruit

$40.00

Pomegranate

$40.00

Rainbow

$40.00

Red Raspberry

$40.00

Strawberry

$40.00

Watermelon

$40.00

Soft Serve

Junior Soft Serve Ice Cream

$4.50

1 Flavor

Small Soft Serve Ice Cream

$5.50

2 Flavors

Medium Soft Serve Ice Cream

$6.95

2 Flavors

Large Soft Serve Ice Cream

$8.50

3 Flavors

Pint Soft Serve Ice Cream

$10.00

Up to 2 flavors

Quart Soft Serve Ice Cream

$14.99

Up to 3 flavors

Hard Ice Cream

Junior Hard Ice Cream

$4.95

1 Flavor

Small Hard Ice Cream

$5.95

2 Flavors

Medium Hard Ice Cream

$7.95

2 Flavors

Large Hard Ice Cream

$9.95

3 Flavors

Pint Hard Ice Cream

$11.50

Up to 2 flavors

Quart Hard Ice Cream

$17.50

Italian Ice

Junior Italian Ice

$3.50

1 Flavor

Small Italian Ice

$4.50

2 Flavors

Medium Italian Ice

$5.95

2 Flavors

Large Italian Ice

$7.50

3 Flavors

Pint Italian Ice

$9.00

Up to 2 flavors

Quart Italian Ice

$12.00

Up to 3 flavors

1 Gallon Italian Ice

$25.00

Gelato

Junior Gelato

$4.95

1 Flavor

Small Gelato

$6.50

2 Flavors

Medium Gelato

$8.50

2 Flavors

Large Gelato

$11.00

3 Flavors

Pint Gelato

$12.00

Up to 2 flavors

Quart Gelato

$19.50

Up to 3 flavors

Sugar Free Ice Cream

Junior Sugar Free

$4.95

1 Flavor

Small Sugar Free

$6.95

2 Flavors

Medium Sugar Free

$8.75

2 Flavors

Large Sugar Free

$11.50

3 Flavors

Pint Sugar Free

$14.00

Up to 2 flavors

Quart Sugar Free

$20.00

Up to 3 flavors

Supplies

Spoons

$54.95

Case of 1,000 Heavy Duty Plastic Spoons

Waffle cones (15Count)

$35.00

Sleeve of 15 Joy Waffle Cones

Squezee Cups

$6.00

Milkshakes

Small Milkshake

$9.95

Large Milkshake

$14.75

Pre-Packed Quarts

Pre-Packed Quarts